Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale countdown: Only a few days left for top offers on monitors, printers and desktops

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is coming soon, and we have curated the best deals on monitors, printers, and desktops that you can take advantage of.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published20 Sep 2025, 11:00 AM IST
The countdown is on! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale kicks off on September 23, with Prime members getting a full 24-hour early access to grab the hottest deals first. This year’s sale promises big discounts on monitors, printers, desktops, and other work-from-home essentials, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup without overspending.

ProductRatingPrice

Lenovo L27i-4A, 27 inch (68.5cm), IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Cloud Grey, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, VGA, Tilt MonitorView Details...

₹10,798

...
Check Details

Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker FreeView Details...

₹13,799

...
Check Details

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, MagentaView Details...

₹11,499

...
Check Details

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard WarrantyView Details...

₹12,999

...
Check Details

HP All-in-One, Intel N200 (8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) 21.45'' (54.5 Cm), FHD, Win11, White, 4.17 Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD Camera W/Privacy Shutter, Dual Speakers, Dg0154InView Details...

₹31,300

...
Check Details
Expect price drops, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and bundled bank deals across top brands. Whether you’re a gamer, a student, or just need a reliable home office refresh, this sale is one you don’t want to miss.

Top deals on monitors, printers, and desktops during the upcoming Amazon sale

Get big discounts on monitors across budgets during the Great Indian Festival Sale

Looking to upgrade your screen? The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings massive discounts on monitors for every budget. Grab gaming monitors with high refresh rates and low latency, entry-level monitors perfect for students or casual users, and productivity-focused displays with better colour accuracy and bigger screen real estate for work setups. Expect deals from top brands and extra savings through bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Here are the top models to choose from during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Want a new printer? Check out these deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Need a new printer? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to buy. Expect deep discounts on Canon, HP, Brother, and more. Whether you need a compact inkjet for home, a fast laser printer for office work, or an all-in-one for scanning and copying. With exchange offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options, you can upgrade your printing setup at a fraction of the usual price this festive season.

Top deals on printers during the Amazon sale 2025

Desktops can be a good bet during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here are the top options

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the right time to pick up a new desktop PC. Look for entry-level PCs that are perfect for students and basic home use, gaming PCs with powerful GPUs and fast processors for smooth play, and professional desktops built for creators and office productivity. Expect price cuts on top brands, bundle offers with monitors and accessories, and easy financing options to build the perfect setup this festive season.

Best deals on desktop during the Amazon Sale 2025

FAQs
Look for 144Hz or higher refresh rate monitors with low latency and adaptive sync. Brands like LG, Samsung, and Acer often have big discounts on gaming models.
Yes, for basic use. Entry-level monitors handle browsing, streaming, and office work well. Just ensure they have at least Full HD resolution and HDMI ports for wider compatibility.
Inkjet all-in-one printers from Canon or HP are ideal. They print colour documents and photos, are compact, and affordable to run with refillable ink tank options available.
Yes, HP DeskJet, Canon Pixma, and Brother DCP series often fall under this range during festive sales, giving wireless printing and scanning for students and small offices.
If you want convenience and warranty support, go prebuilt. If you’re gaming or need customization, DIY builds offer better performance per rupee and upgrade flexibility.
Aim for Intel i5/i7 or Ryzen 5/7, at least 16GB RAM, SSD storage, and a reliable PSU. These specs handle editing, multitasking, and office productivity with ease.

