Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE for Prime members: Up to 50% off on Samsung tablets

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now LIVE for Prime members, bringing unbeatable deals on Samsung tablets. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your device for work, study, or entertainment, this is the perfect opportunity. Samsung tablets are known for their sleek designs, vibrant displays, powerful processors, and long-lasting battery life.

From high-resolution screens for streaming and gaming to efficient multitasking for professional use, these tablets offer versatile performance for every need. During the festival sale, Prime members can grab top models at discounts of up to 50%, making premium technology more affordable.

With early access, you can secure the best offers before they run out, ensuring you don’t miss out on the latest Samsung innovations. Explore the sale today and upgrade your tech setup with smart savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 combines sleek design with powerhouse performance, perfect for work, entertainment, and creative tasks. Its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers stunning visuals with vivid colours and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures smooth multitasking.

The included S Pen adds precision for note-taking and drawing. With 8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, quad AKG speakers, and an 8400mAh battery, this tablet offers immersive performance for all-day use, now available at 51% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Display 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8-core CPU RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Camera 13 MP Rear, 12 MP Ultra-wide Front Battery 8400 mAh with S Pen bi-directional charging, IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, ideal for work, entertainment, and casual use. Its 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers clear, smooth visuals, while the Snapdragon SM6375 processor ensures responsive performance.

With 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, multitasking and media storage are hassle-free. The quad-speaker setup provides immersive sound, and the 7040mAh battery keeps you powered throughout the day. Now available at 45% off, this tablet is a smart choice for daily use.

Specifications Display 27.94 cm (11 inch) LCD, 1920 x 1200, 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Camera 8 MP Rear, 5 MP Front Battery 7040 mAh, supports Wi-Fi + 5G, nano SIM

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a premium tablet designed for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Its large 12.4-inch WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers immersive visuals, while the Exynos 1380 processor ensures smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

With 8GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, and dual AKG speakers, it offers excellent speed, storage, and sound. The included S Pen and IP68 water resistance make it perfect for creative work and durability. Now available at 43% off on Amazon Diwali Sale, it’s a smart upgrade.

Specifications Display 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) WQXGA, 2560 x 1600, 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 chip RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Camera 8 MP + 8 MP Ultra-wide Rear, 12 MP Ultra-wide Front Battery 8000 mAh, dual SIM pSIM + eSIM, IP68 weatherproof

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice] is a versatile tablet built for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Featuring a 10.9-inch WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it delivers crisp visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, it handles multitasking effortlessly.

The included S Pen and IP68 water resistance enhance durability and creative use. Dual AKG speakers and an 8000mAh battery make it ideal for media, study, or work, now available at 40% off.

Specifications Display 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) WQXGA, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 chip RAM/Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Camera 8 MP Rear, 12 MP Ultra-wide Front Battery 8000 mAh, IP68 weatherproof, S Pen included

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice] in Mint is a reliable and stylish tablet for work, study, and entertainment. Its 10.9-inch WQXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the Exynos 1380 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage handles multitasking effortlessly.

The included S Pen and IP68 water resistance enhance creative use and durability. Dual AKG speakers and an 8000mAh battery deliver immersive sound and long-lasting performance, now available at 40% off during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Display 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) WQXGA, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 chip RAM/Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM (expandable) Camera 8 MP Rear, 12 MP Ultra-wide Front Battery 8000 mAh, IP68 weatherproof, S Pen included

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 in Beige is a high-performance tablet designed for professionals, creatives, and entertainment enthusiasts. Featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals and smooth scrolling.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage, it handles multitasking and heavy workloads effortlessly. The included S Pen, quad AKG speakers, and 8400mAh battery enhance creativity, sound, and endurance. IP68 durability makes it a reliable choice, now at 36% off.

Specifications Display 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8-core CPU RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable) Camera 13 MP Rear, 12 MP Ultra-wide Front Battery 8400 mAh, dual SIM pSIM + eSIM, S Pen with bi-directional charging, IP68

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI is a sleek, lightweight tablet designed for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Its 10.9-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers clear, smooth visuals, while 6GB RAM and 128GB storage handle multitasking effortlessly.

The included S Pen and dedicated Galaxy AI Key provide smart, real-time assistance for work and creative tasks. With an 8000mAh battery and fast charging, this tablet keeps you powered all day. Available now at 19% off, it’s a smart choice for on-the-go users.

Specifications Display 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD, 2112 × 1320, 90Hz Processor Samsung AI-enhanced chipset RAM/Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM Battery 8000 mAh with super-fast charging Features S Pen in-box, Dedicated Galaxy AI Key, thin and lightweight (6.6 mm)

Similar stories for you 10 best tablets for college students in 2025: Stay ahead in your studies with these affordable and powerful devices

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.