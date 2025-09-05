Amazon Great Indian Festival: Teased deals with up to 89% off on electronics and 69% off on home appliances - Check now!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is coming soon, and the teased deals are already out. Get up to 89% off on electronics and 69% off on home appliances. If you're looking to buy a new laptop, smartwatch, or replace home appliances like a refrigerator or washing machine, the discounts are significant. These offers cover a wide range of categories, so there's something for everyone.

Prime members will enjoy 24 hour early access to the deals and an additional 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit card payments. Dates are yet to be announced, but it's the right time to start preparing for the sale.

Best selling laptops up to 64% off

The HP 15 (2025) is part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teased deals, with 64% off. This thin and light business laptop comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 16 GB RAM, ensuring smooth performance for all your work needs.

The 512 GB SSD offers fast storage, while the AMD Radeon Graphics enhances visuals. Weighing just 1.5 kg and featuring a 15.6 inch FHD display, this laptop is ideal for business professionals on the go.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad Core RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon Display 15.6 inch FHD

The Acer Smartchoice Aspire Lite is available at a fantastic 42% off as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teased deals. With an AMD Ryzen 5-5625U processor and 16 GB RAM, it delivers fast and efficient performance for both work and entertainment needs.

This thin and light laptop weighs just 1.59 kg and features a 15.6 inch Full HD display, offering clear visuals in a sleek metal body design, ideal for professionals on the go.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5625U RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6 inch Full HD Operating System Windows 11 Home

Up to 80% off on truly wireless and headphones:

The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro is now available at a massive 80% off as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teaser deals. Featuring 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC and Spatial Audio, these Bluetooth earbuds offer exceptional sound quality with Hi-Res Audio LDAC and 6 microphones with AI-ENx for crystal clear calls.

With 80 hours of battery life, you can enjoy music and calls for extended periods. So, check this deal now and grab it today.

Specifications Hybrid ANC 50dB Audio Hi-Res LDAC Battery Life 80 hours Microphones 6Mics AI-ENx Bluetooth Yes, TWS

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch) is now available at a huge 67% off as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teaser deals. These Bluetooth over ear headphones with Dolby Audio offer up to 80 hours of battery life.

The 2 mics with ENx technology ensure clear calls, while the touch/swipe controls provide ease of use. Fast charge gives up to 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes.

Specifications Audio Dolby Audio Battery Life Up to 80 hours Charge Time Fast charge for 10 hours in 10 minutes Controls Touch/Swipe Microphones 2 mics with ENx Connectivity Bluetooth

Up to 60% off on best selling tablets:

The Lenovo Tab M11 is now available as a teaser deal before the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts, with a great discount offer. This powerful tablet features 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, offering a seamless experience for work or entertainment.

The 11 inch FHD display with 90 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos sound ensures immersive viewing and listening. Equipped with an Octa Core Processor and a 13 MP rear camera, this tablet is a solid choice for daily use.

Specifications RAM 4 GB Storage 128 GB ROM Display 11-inch, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC Speakers Quad with Dolby Atmos Processor Octa-Core Camera 13 MP Rear

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is now available as a teaser deal before the Amazon Great Indian Festival starts, with a 46% discount. This tablet features a 27.94 cm (11 inch) display, perfect for immersive media consumption.

With 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM (expandable), it offers ample space and smooth multitasking, while Wi-Fi+5G ensures fast connectivity. The grey tablet is ideal for those who need performance and style in one device that too with great offer.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 27.94 cm RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB ROM (Expandable) Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Display Resolution Maximum 1920 x 1200 (WQXGA) Pixels

Up to 89% off on smartwatches:

The Fire-Boltt Brillia Pro smartwatch is now available at an incredible 89% off as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teased deals on Amazon. Featuring Bluetooth calling, SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and over 120 sports modes, it’s designed to keep you connected and track your fitness goals effortlessly.

Built with an IP67 waterproof rating and offering long lasting battery life, the grey wave edition is a stylish and durable choice for everyday wear.

Specifications Display 51.3mm (2.02-inch) AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Yes Sports Modes 120+ Waterproof IP67 Battery Capacity 240 Milliamp Hours

Up to 69% off on TVs, washing machines, refrigerators and more:

The TCL 55 inches smart QLED Google TV is available at a jaw dropping 69% off as part of the sale event of Amazon Great Indian Festival teaser deals. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV brings movies and shows to life with vivid colours and clarity.

The QLED technology ensures vibrant visuals, and Google TV gives you seamless access to your favorite apps and streaming services.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Technology QLED Smart Features Google TV Audio DTS-HD Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

The Godrej 7 kg top load washing machine is at an exceptional 48% off as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teaser deals. Featuring AI powered zero pressure tech, it ensures reliable washing even at low water pressure.

The auto balance system ensures every load is evenly distributed for better wash quality, while the steel drum adds strength and longevity to the machine.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Star Rating 5 Star Technology AI Powered, Zero Pressure Tech System Auto Balance Type Fully Automatic Top Load Special Features Child Lock, Delay Start

The Haier 598 litres side by side refrigerator is available at an attractive 40% off as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival teaser deals. Featuring expert inverter technology, it ensures consistent cooling and energy savings.

The jumbo ice maker provides quick access to ice, while the deo fresh technology keeps your food fresh for longer. With a digital display panel and sleek graphite black design, this refrigerator combines style and high performance.

Specifications Capacity 598L Energy Rating 3 Star Technology Expert Inverter Cooling Type Frost Free Ice Maker Jumbo Ice Maker Freshness Deo Fresh Technology

