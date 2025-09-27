Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upgrade your entertainment with 4K projectors on sale at up to 70% off

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival has 4K projectors lined up for every wallet, with prices starting from around ₹8,000 and stretching all the way to ₹3 lakh. Wzatco and E Gate cover the value end - perfect for first-timers swapping out laptops for something larger. Mid-range picks from Crossbeats, Zebronics, and Wanbo mean you get better visuals and easy streaming for all the family gatherings. If you’re chasing that true home theatre vibe, BenQ, Play, and Epson’s premium projectors fill your wall with sharp, punchy colours and cinema-style clarity. The deals cater to all. from the casual binge-watcher to the big-screen obsessed, so you can finally sort out your entertainment space how you want, no complicated setups or after-sales hassles. Just big visuals, easy controls, and that unmistakable festival feeling at home.

Our Picks Product Rating Price WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details ₹5,290 Check Details E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details ₹5,990 Check Details WZATCO Yuva Go Max, Android 13, Fully Automatic, Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P, Live TV, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, 270° Rotate, Grey View Details ₹9,999 Check Details View Details ₹6,990 Check Details XGIMI Horizon S Max 4K Projector, 2025 New Launch, IMAX Enhanced Portable Projector, Dolby Vision, 3100 ISO Lumens, 110% BT.2020, Flexible Stand, Intelligent Screen, 2 x 12W Harman Kardon Speakers View Details ₹1.60L Check Details View More

Bank offers and EMI options Bank offers and EMI options make these projector deals even sweeter at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Instant 10% discounts are up for grabs with top credit and debit cards like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI, while No Cost EMI lets you spread payments over several months without any extra charges. It’s easy on the pocket and makes upgrading your home entertainment setup much smoother.

4K projectors under ₹ 10,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 4K projectors under ₹10,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival are perfect for folks testing out big-screen movie nights or casual binge-watching. Brands like WZATCO, Lifelong, Crossbeats, and E Gate offer entry-level units - compact enough to move around, just bright enough for bedrooms, and easy for plugging in a Fire Stick or console. You’ll skip heavy technical features but get a real taste of sharp upscaled viewing for parties and quick setups.

4K projectors under ₹ 20,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Thinking about stepping up your movie-watching game without burning a hole in your pocket? 4K projectors under ₹20,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, think Wzatco, Crossbeats, E Gate, Zebronics are solid bets. You get better brightness, handy remote controls, and ports for your Fire Stick or game console. Picture’s sharper, no drama on setup, and you get the sort of weekend viewing that beats cramming around a small television. Good value, zero hassle.

4K projectors under ₹ 30,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival If you’ve got a bit more to spend, 4K projectors under ₹30,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival deliver a real upgrade. Wzatco, Wanbo, and Borsso offer brighter visuals, crisper resolution, and bigger screen experience for family nights or IPL parties. Expect solid build, quieter fans, and easier keystone adjustments. These models bring the theatre feel home - roomy screens, reliable streaming, no major fuss without having to shell out premium cash.

Premium 4K projectors above ₹ 50,000 during Amazon Great India Festival Premium 4K projectors above ₹50,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival are for those who crave that true cinematic punch at home. BenQ, Play, Epson, and Boss bring top-notch clarity, vivid colours, and punchy brightness that can handle big rooms and daylight. Setups feel professional with easy mounting and serious audio out. For sports, movie marathons, or gaming, these projectors create the kind of screen immersion you usually find at multiplexes.

