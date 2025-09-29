Amazon Great Indian Sale brings top deals on 2 in 1 robot vacuum cleaners; buy one before deals run out

Cleaning floors just got smarter, and a lot more fun. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing huge discounts on 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaners that sweep and mop without you lifting a finger. Imagine sitting back with a cup of chai while your robotic helper does the dirty work, zipping around corners, dodging furniture, and leaving spotless floors behind. These gadgets aren’t just convenient, they’re borderline addictive once you get used to the freedom. But hurry, the best deals won’t last long, and neither will the stocks. Grab yours now before your neighbour does.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq ft in Single Charge, Zero Tangle 2.0 Technology, Advanced TrueMapping View Details ₹22,999 Check Details ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 9000 Pa, Self-Emptying Omni Station, ZeroTangle 2.0, TrueMapping 2.0, 45℃ Hot Air Dry, Deep Mopping, One-Touch Self-Clean View Details ₹39,999 Check Details ILIFE T20s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LiDAR Navigation, Self-Emptying for Up to 10 Weeks, 6500Pa Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Maps, Customized Cleaning, App, Alexa & GH View Details ₹27,455 Check Details NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible, 254 Mins View Details ₹19,990 Check Details AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details ₹17,999 Check Details View More

Top deals on 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaners during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Meet the robot that’s basically a housekeeper on wheels. The ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO doesn’t just vacuum, it mops like a pro too. With insane suction and marathon battery life, it covers homes big enough to lose your socks in. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can finally delegate chores and enjoy spotless floors without lifting a broom. Your chai time stays uninterrupted, thanks to its smooth navigation.

Specifications Suction Power 6500 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Coverage Area 3500+ sq. ft. Navigation Advanced True Mapping Run-Time Up to 320 minutes

If a robot could be bougie, it’s this one. The DREAME L10s Ultra doesn’t just clean, it has its own self-cleaning base station, so even the robot doesn’t like chores. Add AI obstacle detection, app control, and powerful suction, and you’ve got a gadget that practically thinks for itself. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this luxury-level cleaner suddenly feels way more accessible. Honestly, your floors might sparkle more than you.

Specifications Suction Power 5300 Pa Battery Life 210 minutes Navigation 3D AI Obstacle Detection Special Feature Self-cleaning base station Control WiFi, App, Alexa

The ILIFE V20 feels like that reliable friend who always shows up. Laser navigation, serious suction, and the ability to handle pet hair without complaint make it a great all-rounder. Plus, it plays nice with Alexa and Google Home. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s the kind of buy that feels smart, not flashy. Think of it as the dependable “daily driver” for spotless floors.

Specifications Suction Power 5000 Pa Navigation SoF Laser Navigation Cleaning Modes 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop Smart Control Alexa, Google Home, Remote Special Feature Customized Cleaning

Forty days without touching the dustbin, sounds like a dream, right? The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo makes that happen with its auto-emptying bin. Add ridiculous suction power and precise LiDAR mapping, and it’s like giving your floors a Formula 1 pit crew. On the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this beast is a no-brainer for anyone who hates vacuuming but loves clean spaces. It’s the ultimate “set it and forget it” cleaner.

Specifications Suction Power 7000 Pa Navigation LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Mapping Cleaning Function Wet Mopping + Vacuum Run-Time 3 hours Special Feature 40 days hands-free cleaning

realme’s Techlife Robot is like that overachiever in school, good at everything. Solid suction, crazy-long battery life, and advanced LiDAR navigation mean your home gets a thorough sweep and mop, even in tricky corners. It syncs with Wi-Fi, Alexa, and the app for fuss-free control. With discounts live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s an easy entry into smart cleaning that won’t empty your pockets.

Specifications Suction Power 3000 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Run-Time 300+ minutes Navigation Advanced LiDAR Control WiFi, App, Alexa

13,000 Pa suction. Yes, you read that right. The DREAME F10 is basically the Hulk of robot vacuum cleaners. Pet hair, crumbs, or yesterday’s namkeen accident, it doesn’t care, it just eats it up. Add smart LiDAR, app control, and marathon battery, and you’ve got a powerhouse. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can unleash this cleaning beast at home without going broke.

Specifications Suction Power 13,000 Pa Navigation Smart LiDAR Run-Time 300 minutes Cleaning Modes Vacuum + Mop Combo Smart Control Voice/App Control

Not every hero wears capes, some roll around quietly on your floor. The LEFANT M210P is compact, simple, and gets the basics right with multiple cleaning modes and self-charging. Perfect for smaller apartments or anyone who just wants a hassle-free cleaner. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s budget-friendly enough to feel like a treat rather than a splurge. Think of it as the entry-level ticket into robot cleaning.

Specifications Suction Power 2200 Pa Run-Time 120 minutes Cleaning Modes 6 Modes Special Feature Self-Charging Best For Hard Floors