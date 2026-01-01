Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live: Here’s everything that’s on Sale! Up to 75% off electronics and accessories

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live, and it brings exciting deals across popular categories. From smartphones, laptops, and TVs to headphones, smartwatches, and daily tech accessories, this sale is packed with massive savings. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75% on electronics and accessories from top brands, making it the right time to plan big purchases. Wish to upgrade your home entertainment setup, buy a new gadget for work or studies, or grab useful accessories at lower prices?
|Product
|Rating
|Price
acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, Thin and Light Premium LaptopView Details
₹46,390
Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)View Details
₹16,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- BlackView Details
₹4,400
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, WhiteView Details
₹13,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
There is something for everyone. The Amazon Sale 2026 also features limited-time offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options that make shopping easier on the pocket. With prices dropping across categories, many popular products are selling fast. If you have been waiting for the right moment to shop smart and save more, the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 is the perfect chance to do it.
The Amazon Sale brings big savings on laptops from popular brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, buyers can find discounts of up to 45% on laptops for work, study, and everyday use. This sale is important because it also includes bank offers, exchange deals, and No Cost EMI options, making higher-spec models more affordable. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your laptop or buy one for the new year, these Amazon deals help you save a good amount without stretching your budget.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings massive discounts of up to 65% on tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Realme. These Amazon deals make tablets more affordable for online classes, office work, entertainment, and casual gaming. The sale stands out because buyers can save even more with bank discounts, exchange offers, and No Cost EMI options. If you’ve been planning to buy a tablet or upgrade an older one, the Republic Day Sale is a smart time to grab a branded device at a much lower price
The Amazon Sale offers huge savings on smartwatches from popular brands like Samsung, boAt, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Amazfit. During the Republic Day Sale, shoppers can get discounts of up to 70%, making fitness and lifestyle wearables more budget-friendly. These Amazon deals are ideal for tracking health, workouts, and daily activity without spending too much. With extra savings through bank offers and No Cost EMI options, this sale makes it easier to buy a feature-rich smartwatch at a lower price.
The Republic Day Sale brings big discounts on earbuds and headphones from brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, and OnePlus. With price cuts of up to 65%, these Amazon deals make it easier to upgrade your audio experience without overspending. The sale is important because it also includes bank discounts and No Cost EMI options, helping you save even more. If you want better sound quality for music, calls, or work, the Amazon Sale is the right time to grab branded audio gear at lower prices.
The Amazon Sale brings major price drops on Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and TCL. With discounts of up to 65% during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, upgrading your home entertainment setup becomes more affordable. These Amazon deals are important because they also include bank offers, exchange benefits, and No Cost EMI options. If you’ve been planning to buy a bigger screen or switch to a smarter TV experience, this sale helps you save a lot on trusted brands.
The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 brings solid discounts of up to 55% on geysers from trusted brands like Havells, AO Smith, Bajaj, Racold, V-Guard, and Crompton. These Amazon deals make it easier to upgrade to energy-efficient and safer water heaters without spending too much. The sale is important because buyers can save more with bank offers, exchange options, and No Cost EMI. If you’re planning to replace an old geyser or install a new one, this Republic Day Sale is the right time to buy.
The Amazon Sale 2026 brings winter comfort at lower prices with heaters available at discounts of up to 50%. Popular brands like Havells, Usha, Bajaj, Orient, and Morphy Richards are offering room heaters, oil-filled radiators, and fan heaters at reduced rates. These Amazon deals are important as they combine product discounts with bank offers and No Cost EMI, helping you manage seasonal expenses better. If you want to stay warm without overspending, the Republic Day Sale is a smart time to buy a reliable heater for your home.
The Amazon Sale offers strong discounts of up to 55% on air purifiers from brands like Coway, Xiaomi, Honeywell, and Sharp. These Amazon deals are important for homes in cities facing high pollution levels, as clean air has become a daily need. With added savings through bank offers and No Cost EMI, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 makes premium air purifiers more affordable. If you’re planning to improve indoor air quality for your family, this sale is the right time to invest and save.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings heavy discounts of up to 55% on washing machines from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, and Haier. These Amazon deals help buyers save big on fully automatic and semi-automatic models designed for everyday convenience. The sale is important because it also includes bank discounts, exchange offers, and No Cost EMI, making premium machines easier to afford. If you’re planning to upgrade an old washer or buy a new one, the Republic Day Sale is a smart time to shop.
The Amazon deals during the 2026 sale bring up to 40% off on refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, Haier, and Panasonic. Whether you’re looking for a single-door, double-door, or frost‑free model, these Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 discounts make it easier to upgrade your kitchen without overspending. Along with price cuts, the sale includes bank offers, exchange options, and No Cost EMI, helping you get a reliable fridge while saving money. If you need a cooling upgrade, now is a smart time to buy.
The Amazon Sale 2026 brings great discounts of up to 40% on microwaves from brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, Panasonic, Bosch, and Whirlpool. These Amazon deals make it easier to get a reliable and feature‑rich microwave without spending too much. The Republic Day Sale is important because it also includes bank offers and No Cost EMI options to help you save more while buying smart kitchen appliances. If you’ve been planning a kitchen upgrade, this sale is a perfect time to grab a microwave at a lower price.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings huge discounts of up to 60% on kitchen chimneys from trusted brands like Elica, Faber, Hindware, Glen, and Kaff. These Amazon deals make it easier to install powerful, stylish chimneys that keep your kitchen smoke‑free without spending too much. The sale is important because it also includes bank offers, exchange benefits, and No Cost EMI options, helping you save even more. If you’re planning a kitchen upgrade, this Republic Day Sale is a smart time to shop.
The Amazon Sale deals bring massive savings of up to 80% on vacuum cleaners from brands like Eureka Forbes, Philips, and more. These Amazon deals make it easy to get powerful cleaning tools for your home without stretching your budget. The Republic Day Sale is important because it also includes bank offers, exchange benefits, and No Cost EMI options, helping you save even more on high‑end models. If you want a cleaner, dust‑free home, now is the perfect time to buy.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings exciting deals on speakers and soundbars from top brands like JBL, Sony, Samsung, boAt, and Bose. These Amazon deals make it easier to upgrade your home audio experience with rich, powerful sound without spending too much. The sale also includes bank offers, exchange options, and No Cost EMI to help you save more. If you’re looking to boost your music or movie sound quality at home, this Republic Day Sale is a great time to buy.
TV voices getting lost? We pick the best soundbar with subwoofer for clearer dialogue, fuller bass, calmer movie nights
Robot vacuum cleaner vs cordless vacuum cleaners explained for home cleaning and different needs for modern homes
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.