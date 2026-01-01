Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live: Here’s everything that’s on Sale! Up to 75% off electronics and accessories

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live, and it brings exciting deals across popular categories. From smartphones, laptops, and TVs to headphones, smartwatches, and daily tech accessories, this sale is packed with massive savings. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75% on electronics and accessories from top brands, making it the right time to plan big purchases. Wish to upgrade your home entertainment setup, buy a new gadget for work or studies, or grab useful accessories at lower prices?
|Product
|Rating
|Price
acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, Thin and Light Premium Laptop
Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2
Havells All New Greta Pro 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Safe to use | Saves electricity |Engineered for Hard Water | Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank | Made in India
Sujata 13 Fin Oil Heaters For Home | 2 Years Warranty, 2900W | Oil Heater, Oil Heater For Room In Winter, 2 Meter Long Wire, 3 Heat Setting, PTC Fan Heater, ISI Approved, Tilt Switch Safety-Black Gold
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey)
Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)
Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Thin & Light Laptop(AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.7Kg) M1502YA-BQ989WS
Dell 15, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver
HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, Micro-Edge, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, Graphite
Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M | 11.45” 60 Hz IPS Display, 450 nits, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera,Fingerprint Reader,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,Blue
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Gray
Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 6GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray
Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 |12.1-inch, 2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz| Dolby Vision Atmos | Wi-Fi 6| AI Powered | 8GB,128GB |Graphite Grey
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)
Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, Large Rugged GPS Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Solar Charging and Ultratough Design Features, Graphite
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)
Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue
Skullcandy Push Play Active Wireless Earbuds with Mic - 34Hr Battery, Skull-iQ App, Alexa Voice Control, IP55 Sweat Water Dust Resistant, Stay-Aware Mode, Secure Fit – Black/Orange
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Bluetooth Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Adaptable Acoustics, Noise Cancellation, Touch Controls, IP54 and 27h Battery, 2Yr Warranty (Black)
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2
Philips 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8100/94
Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
Havells Monza Pro 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Whirlflow Technology|High Rise suitable
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
Activa Amazon 10 Liter Water Heater Geyser, ISI Copper Element 3 KVA (0.8mm), Instant Heat Water, Anti Rust Coated Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Start Rating, Energy Efficient, 5 Year Warranty - IVORY
AO Smith Geyser VAS PLUS 25 Litre | 5 Star BEE Rating | Powerful 2KW Water Geyser for Bathroom | 2X Corrosion Resistant | Storage Water Heater | Warranty: 7Yr Tank, 3Yr Heating Element, 2Yr Overall
Orient Electric Aquator Edge Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| Faster Heating with Whirlflow Technology| Ultra Diamond Glassline Tank | BEE 5-star rated | High Rise Compatible |5 years tank warranty
Havells Jade 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR)| New Generation U-Tech Fast Heating Fin with Superior Grade Oil for Long-Lasting Heat| Tilt & Auto Shut-Off 2 X Protection| 2 Years Door Step Warranty
Havells 11 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | Black
Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic, Fast Heating | Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use | For Small Space Upto 125 sqFt |Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection| GC-151
RR Signature FLAREX Halogen Room Heater 1200 Watt | 3 Rod, 3 Heat Setting (400W/800W/1200W) | 180 Degree Oscillation | Metal Grill For Safety | Silent Operation | 2 Year Warranty
Philips 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | New M-Shaped Heating Fins for 30% Faster Heating | 5 Heat Settings | Tilt & Auto Shut-Off Protection | PTC Fan Heater for Instant Warmth | New Launch
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White
WINIX T800 Large Room Air Purifier | 1968 Sq Ft Coverage | True HEPA Carbon Filter | Captures Allergens | Wi-Fi Control, Auto & Sleep Mode | Ideal for Pet Owners, Smokers & Dusty Homes
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | Upto 200 Sq Ft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|Convenient,White
Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Steam with Anti Bacteria, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver)
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
Haier SmartChoice 598L 3 Star 3-Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator | Expert Inverter Technology | Digital Display Panel | Jumbo Ice Maker | Deo Fresh Technology (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels)
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)
Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs on Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90
