Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals: Early price cuts on 55 inch and 65 inch smart TVs before the sale begins

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 begins on 16 January, so this is the short window to shortlist before stock starts thinning out. Once the sale goes live, 55 inch and 65 inch smart TV prices change quickly and the popular models tend to vanish first. If you already know your budget and room size, you can pick calmly instead of chasing last minute deals.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price View Details ₹40,590 Check Details TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C6K View Details ₹69,990 Check Details TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver) View Details ₹31,299 Check Details Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U7Q (Black) View Details ₹49,999 Check Details Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details ₹33,499 Check Details View More

This story rounds up early picks across 4K LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED in both sizes, including Google TV and Fire TV models. We also point out bank offers and the listing checks that matter, like refresh rate, panel type, and return terms.

Get 4K LED TVs in 55 inch with up to 58% off A 55 inch 4K LED TV is still the safest pick if you want a big screen without paying QLED or OLED money. With Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 close, this is when brands start dropping teaser prices and clearing stock. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals revealed so far suggest the best 55 inch TV deals will sit in the 4K LED category, especially for Google TV and Fire TV models. Shortlist now, then pounce once the sale opens.

Top deals on 55 inch 4K LED TVs:

Grab 55-inch QLED and OLED TVs with up to 65% off If you are shopping above basic 4K LED, 55 inch QLED and OLED TVs are where the real jump happens. With Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 close, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals revealed early suggest strong price drops on these premium screens, especially on last year’s models. QLED suits bright rooms and sports, while OLED is for films and deep blacks. For the best 55 inch TV deals, check refresh rate, HDR formats, panel year, and return terms.

Top deals on 55 inch OLED and QLED TVs:

Get 55-inch Mini LED TVs with up to 60% off: Bright picks worth shortlisting now Mini LED is the 55 inch TV tier for people who want more punch than regular LED and better local dimming without jumping straight to OLED pricing. With Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 close, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals revealed early are where Mini LED can quietly become the smartest upgrade, especially on last year’s models. If you are chasing the best 55 inch TV deals, check dimming zones, peak brightness claims, refresh rate, and the return window on the listing.

Top deals on 55 inch Mini LED TVs:

Get 65 inch 4K LED smart TVs with up to 46% off A 65 inch 4K LED smart TV is the straight answer when you want a bigger screen for sport, family movies, and weekend binges without spending on QLED or OLED. With Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 around the corner, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals revealed early are already nudging prices down on large screen LED models. For best 65 inch TV deals and 65 inch picks, compare panel type, refresh rate, and return terms before checkout.

Top 65 inch 4K TVs:

65-inch QLED and OLED TV deals are dropping early with up to 64% off If you are buying a 65 inch TV, QLED and OLED are the two upgrades that actually feel different on day one. QLED handles bright living rooms and fast sports better, while OLED is built for dark room films and true blacks. With Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 close, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals revealed early can push premium models into reach. For best 65 inch TV deals, check panel year, 120Hz support, HDR formats, and return terms.

Top 65 inch QLED and OLED TVs:

Massive screen, massive cuts: 65-inch Mini LED QLED TVs with up to 60% off A 65 inch Mini LED QLED TV is the sweet spot if you want the punchy brightness of QLED with tighter control over blacks for night viewing. With Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 almost here, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 TV deals are already teasing price drops on big screen Mini LED models. Shortlist the sets with 120Hz panels, strong HDR support, and decent local dimming, then track listing prices as the sale gets closer.

Top deals on 65 inch Mini LED QLED TVs:

