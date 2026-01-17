Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Day 2: We found the best deals on SSDs, HDDs, memory cards and pen drives, up to 65% off

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 began on January 16, and it has now moved into Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Day 2. If you were holding off on a big purchase or waiting for the right time to save, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good window to check what’s worth picking up while the offers are still live.

Our Picks Product Rating Price SanDisk Extreme Pro Cfexpress Type B Card,1700 MB/s R & 1200 MB/s W, Black, 128GB View Details ₹11,099 CHECK DETAILS HP 886C 256GB OTG Flash Drive 3.2 Rock/Metallic Swivel Design/Durable Metal Material View Details ₹2,725 CHECK DETAILS SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W,Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Usb,External SSD View Details ₹14,349 CHECK DETAILS Samsung T7 Portable SSD, 4TB External Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 1,050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Reliable Storage for Gaming, Students, Professionals, MU-PC4T0T/WW, Gray View Details ₹46,289 CHECK DETAILS Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD - USB 3.2 Gen 1, Black with Built-in Green LED bar, Xbox Certified, 3 Year Rescue Services (STKX4000402) View Details ₹12,999 CHECK DETAILS View More

This time, we focused on storage. We shortlisted the best deals on storage devices, including SSDs, HDDs, pen drives and memory cards, because extra space always comes in handy. From work files and phone backups to photos and game libraries, these picks help you clear clutter without spending more than needed.

Top deals on storage devices:

Republic Day Sale 2026: Best portable SSD deals with up to 45% off: If you’re tired of slow file transfers and messy backups, portable SSDs are one of the smartest buys right now. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has some solid deals on fast, lightweight drives that work well for laptops, gaming, and daily work files. During Republic Day Sale 2026, this is an easy upgrade that actually feels useful, especially if you juggle large photos, videos, or office folders.

Top deals:

Republic Day Sale 2026: Best hard disk deals with up to 35% off: SSDs get all the attention, but hard disks are still one of the easiest ways to add serious storage without spending too much. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has some good picks for laptop backups, family photos, movies and old work files you do not want to delete. If you want one place to store everything and keep your main drive free, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good time to grab one.

Top deals

Republic Day Sale 2026: Best memory card deals with up to 63% off: Memory cards are a simple fix when your phone, camera, or action cam runs out of space at the worst time. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has good options across popular sizes, so you can store more photos, videos, and downloads without constantly deleting files. If you need extra storage that works instantly and travels easily, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a smart time to pick one up.

Top deals

Republic Day Sale 2026: Best pen drive deals for quick storage with up to 62% off: Pen drives still earn their spot for quick file sharing, backups, and keeping important documents handy. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has some solid options across storage sizes, including faster USB models that save time during transfers. If you regularly move photos, presentations, or office folders between devices, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good time to pick a reliable one and avoid the last-minute hunt later.

Top deals

