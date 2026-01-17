Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Day 2: We found the best deals on SSDs, HDDs, memory cards and pen drives, up to 65% off

Kanika is a senior tech writer, gadget and appliance reviewer, and tech news enthusiast with over six years of experience. She covers new tech trends, gadget reviews, AI developments and product launches, always trying to keep things easy to follow and genuinely useful. Most of her day goes into affiliate work around TVs, soundbars, home audio systems, air conditioners and air purifiers. She compares products, checks prices and looks for deals that fit how people really live and spend. As a senior content producer, Kanika works across news, reviews, explainers and buying guides, trying to keep pace with fast launches without losing sight of what readers actually need. She enjoys slow, honest testing more than hype and is happiest when a story helps someone buy one thing with confidence instead of scrolling for hours. When she is not at her desk, she is usually binge-watching a new series or planning her next trip, collecting small ideas and moments that quietly find their way back into her work.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 began on January 16, and it has now moved into Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Day 2. If you were holding off on a big purchase or waiting for the right time to save, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good window to check what’s worth picking up while the offers are still live.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
SanDisk Extreme Pro Cfexpress Type B Card,1700 MB/s R & 1200 MB/s W, Black, 128GBView Details
₹11,099
HP 886C 256GB OTG Flash Drive 3.2 Rock/Metallic Swivel Design/Durable Metal MaterialView Details
₹2,725
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W,Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection with IP55 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, Usb,External SSDView Details
₹14,349
Samsung T7 Portable SSD, 4TB External Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 1,050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Reliable Storage for Gaming, Students, Professionals, MU-PC4T0T/WW, GrayView Details
₹46,289
Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD - USB 3.2 Gen 1, Black with Built-in Green LED bar, Xbox Certified, 3 Year Rescue Services (STKX4000402)View Details
₹12,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
This time, we focused on storage. We shortlisted the best deals on storage devices, including SSDs, HDDs, pen drives and memory cards, because extra space always comes in handy. From work files and phone backups to photos and game libraries, these picks help you clear clutter without spending more than needed.
If you’re tired of slow file transfers and messy backups, portable SSDs are one of the smartest buys right now. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has some solid deals on fast, lightweight drives that work well for laptops, gaming, and daily work files. During Republic Day Sale 2026, this is an easy upgrade that actually feels useful, especially if you juggle large photos, videos, or office folders.
Top deals:
SSDs get all the attention, but hard disks are still one of the easiest ways to add serious storage without spending too much. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has some good picks for laptop backups, family photos, movies and old work files you do not want to delete. If you want one place to store everything and keep your main drive free, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good time to grab one.
Top deals
Memory cards are a simple fix when your phone, camera, or action cam runs out of space at the worst time. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has good options across popular sizes, so you can store more photos, videos, and downloads without constantly deleting files. If you need extra storage that works instantly and travels easily, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a smart time to pick one up.
Top deals
Pen drives still earn their spot for quick file sharing, backups, and keeping important documents handy. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has some solid options across storage sizes, including faster USB models that save time during transfers. If you regularly move photos, presentations, or office folders between devices, Republic Day Sale 2026 is a good time to pick a reliable one and avoid the last-minute hunt later.
Top deals
