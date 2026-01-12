Amazon Great Republic Day sale electronics deals revealed: We compared discounts so you don’t have to

Electronics deals tend to blur together during big sales, but this year’s Great Republic Day lineup already feels more focused than usual. Laptops like the Asus TUF RTX 3060 model and HP’s Snapdragon-powered lightweight machines are showing rare price drops, while Samsung and Amazfit are pushing aggressive offers on their newer smartwatches. Audio is even more unpredictable - Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and XM5 headphones rarely see deep cuts, yet they’ve appeared alongside budget-friendly boAt and JBL models.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price (Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB SSDWindows 10/Gray/2.3 Kg), FX566HM-HN104T View Details ₹57,368 Check Details HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, Micro-Edge, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details ₹64,029 Check Details Dubstep Pop 1200 with Upto 16 Hrs Playtime, 52mm Dynamic Driver, TWS Pairing with 12W Output Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Black) View Details ₹599 Check Details Boat Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black) View Details ₹1,499 Check Details boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker, 220W Signature Sound, Dynamic Pixels, Animated Text Display, App Support, UHF Wireless Microphone, Colorful LEDs,7hrs Battery & Guitar Input(Premium Black) View Details ₹16,499 Check Details View More

Even speakers such as Marshall’s Stanmore and compact options from Portronics and Zebronics have early discounts that don’t feel inflated. Monitors and tablets round things out, with Samsung’s 24-inch Essential series and Xiaomi’s Snapdragon-based tablets offering better value than expected. Instead of scattered hype, this year’s deals look like a clear mix of premium reductions, solid mid-range picks, and genuinely cheap upgrades.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on laptops - up to 56% off Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale hasn’t started yet, but the laptop deals already revealed for January 16 look unusually strong. Discounts of up to 56% are lined up across a wide mix of machines - everyday options like the ASUS Vivobook 14 and HP i3/i5 models, power-focused picks like the ASUS TUF RTX 3060, and even the newer HP Snapdragon-based laptops aimed at long battery life. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, this early preview suggests that this year’s sale might actually be worth planning around.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on speakers and home audio - up to 90% off Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale kicks off on January 16, but the speaker and home-audio deals already revealed look surprisingly aggressive - some touching the 90%-off mark. The lineup covers every price bracket - ultra-budget Bluetooth picks like the Portronics SoundDrum and boAt Stone models, entry-level smart speakers like the Echo Dot (5th Gen), and premium favourites like the Marshall Stanmore and JBL soundbars. Even larger party speakers from boAt and Zebronics are set for steep markdowns, making this preview worth shortlisting before the sale actually goes live.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on smartwatches - up to 75% off Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is revealing surprisingly deep smartwatch discounts this year - up to 75% off across premium and budget segments. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic headline the premium list, while the new OnePlus Watch 2 gets an early price cut that makes it far more tempting. Amazfit’s Active and Balance models sit nicely in the mid-range, and Noise, boAt, Pebble, and Redmi offer aggressive pricing for anyone wanting Bluetooth calling, AMOLED displays, or everyday fitness tracking without overspending.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on monitors - up to 65% off Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is revealing some genuinely strong early monitor deals, with discounts going up to 65%. Budget options like Zebronics ZEB-V19HD and Frontech MON-0054 drop to very low entry prices, while Samsung’s 24-inch and 27-inch Essential monitors offer cleaner panels and better colour accuracy. Dell’s SE2425HM and BenQ’s GW2486TC add eye-care features and built-in speakers for work setups. There are curved picks from Zebronics and Samsung, plus smart monitors for streaming without a PC.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on tablets - up to 55% off The tablet deals preview already shows a wide spread - from ultra-budget workhorses to premium all-rounders. Acer’s iM10 series appears at a steep cut, making it a solid pick for students or casual streaming. Xiaomi’s Snapdragon-powered Pad 6 also gets a notable markdown, offering a sharp display and quad speakers at a friendlier price. Lenovo’s Tab M series returns with dependable battery life, while Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ and the newer Tab S9 FE see meaningful reductions. Even the realme Pad and OnePlus Pad Lite look far more tempting now if you’ve been waiting for something affordable for reading, classes or light productivity.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on headphones and earbuds - up to 74% off The headphone and earbuds lineup is stacked this time. Sony’s WH-CH720N and WH-XB910N both see sizeable price cuts, making premium ANC far more accessible. JBL’s Tune series also gets aggressive markdowns if you prefer a warmer, bass-forward sound. On the budget end, boAt has slashed prices across its Rockerz and Airdopes range, including the new Airdopes 800 with wear detection. Boult’s latest X series earbuds also show up with deep discounts for anyone after long battery life on a tight budget. And if you’ve been waiting for flagship TWS deals, even Sony’s WF-1000XM5 has a meaningful reduction - rare for a top-tier model. These early glimpses make it a strong sale round for every price segment, whether you're after travel headphones, gym-friendly earbuds, or casual everyday listening.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Republic Day sale deals on cameras - up to 46% off The camera lineup this time has something for every level. Sony’s ZV-E10 II gets a worthwhile price drop, making it a solid pick for creators who want better autofocus and stabilisation. Canon’s EOS R50 and R10 kits also appear with strong reductions, especially the bundles that include RF-S lenses. Even the Instax Mini series from Fujifilm is discounted for casual shooters. For those upgrading from phone photography or starting out with mirrorless, these early revealed deals look promising.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles These AI PC laptops will boost your productivity manifold; December 2025 edition