Amazon Great Republic Day sale electronics deals revealed: We compared discounts so you don’t have to

Electronics deals tend to blur together during big sales, but this year’s Great Republic Day lineup already feels more focused than usual. Laptops like the Asus TUF RTX 3060 model and HP’s Snapdragon-powered lightweight machines are showing rare price drops, while Samsung and Amazfit are pushing aggressive offers on their newer smartwatches. Audio is even more unpredictable - Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and XM5 headphones rarely see deep cuts, yet they’ve appeared alongside budget-friendly boAt and JBL models.