Amazon Great Republic Day sale electronics deals revealed: We compared discounts so you don’t have to

Electronics deals tend to blur together during big sales, but this year’s Great Republic Day lineup already feels more focused than usual. Laptops like the Asus TUF RTX 3060 model and HP’s Snapdragon-powered lightweight machines are showing rare price drops, while Samsung and Amazfit are pushing aggressive offers on their newer smartwatches. Audio is even more unpredictable - Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and XM5 headphones rarely see deep cuts, yet they’ve appeared alongside budget-friendly boAt and JBL models.
(Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB SSDWindows 10/Gray/2.3 Kg), FX566HM-HN104T
HP Omnibook 5 OLED, Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED, Micro-Edge, 16/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, FHD Camera, Backlit, Next-Gen AI Laptop
Dubstep Pop 1200 with Upto 16 Hrs Playtime, 52mm Dynamic Driver, TWS Pairing with 12W Output Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Black)
Boat Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, Free Music Streaming on JioSaavn Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black)
boAt New Launch PartyPal 600 Party Speaker, 220W Signature Sound, Dynamic Pixels, Animated Text Display, App Support, UHF Wireless Microphone, Colorful LEDs,7hrs Battery & Guitar Input(Premium Black)
Boat Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black
FRONTECH 20 Inch (50.8 cm), LED, HD 1600 x 900, 60Hz, Black, 16.7M Colors, Wall Mountable, Slim & Stylish Design, HDMI, VGA, Built-in Power Supply Monitor (MON-0054)
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32) (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, White
Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 | 10.36 2K IPS Display, Quad Speakers, Helio G99, 6GB + 128GB, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera, Fingerprint Reader, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14, Slim Metal Body, Gold
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Imagination Grey)
Boat New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black)
Boat Rockerz 255 ANC,100HRS Battery,Spatial Audio,ANC(~32Db),Fast Charge(10Mins=24HRS),3Mics Aienx,13Mm Drivers,Power Earbuds,Bluetooth Neckband,in Ear Wireless with Mic Earphones (Raven Black)
JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black)
Trueview 3+3Mp Wireless 4G Cellular Mini Pt Solar Powered Linkage Security Camera, 1296p Advanced CCTV Surveillance Solution, Outdoor Camera, Water Proof, 2 Way Talk
Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2K 26 MP Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera for Creators (16-50mm Power Zoom Lens) | APS-C Sensor | 4K 60p with 10bit 4:2:2 Recording - (Black)
Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MP
ASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, M1502YA-BQ703WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)*, 42Whr Laptop
Lenovo Smartchoice IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i7-13620H 15.3 (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2024/Backlit/Top Metal Cover & IR Camera/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN/S1IN
acer Aspire 3, Intel Core Celeron N4500, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB SSD, HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.5KG, A325-45, Thin and Light Laptop
Dell 15 Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Grey, 1.66kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (16GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-glare, FHD 15.6(39.6cm), Win 11, Office Home 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.62Kg, 83ER00MDIN, Thin & Light, Backlit KB Laptop
acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 7430U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home,MSO, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin & Light Laptop, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Grey Green/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK323WS
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with vibrant sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue
Portronics SoundDrum 1 12W TWS Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.3V, 360° Surround Sound, USB Drive in, Type C Fast Charging(Blue)
Marshall Stanmore III Wired Connectivity Home Speaker with Bluetooth 5.2 & RCA or 3.5mm Input - Brown
ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 8h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LED
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black)
Portronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black)
boAt Partypal 390/400 Speaker w/ 160 W Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Microphone Input Ports, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX & USB Type-C Port, Space Black
boAt (2025 Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)
XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Black) | 30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic | Upto 12hrs Playback Time | IP67 Waterproof & Type C | Wireless Stereo Pairing
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Stone
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)
Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link
Pebble Revolve Pro 1.43 Ultra AMOLED Smartwatch | Rotating Bezel | 600 Nits Brightness | AOD | High-Accuracy Step Counter | Metal Build & Premium Strap | BT Calling | DIY Watch Faces - Grey
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue)
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Rose Pink)
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Matte Silver (M2351W1)
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black
Dell SE2425HM 24/60.96cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort
BenQ GW2486TC 24 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White)
Acer EK240Y P6 P6 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1MS VRB Response Time, AMD FreeSync I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Black
Samsung 27 (68.5cm) 100Hz Curved Monitor|1800R Curved Screen|100Hz|4ms|SRGB 95%|Ports-HDMI,D-Sub,Headphone|Game Mode|EyeSaver Mode|16.7M Color Support|Flicker Free|Off Timer Plus|LS27D368GAWXXL|Black
BenQ GW2491 23.8” 1920x1080 FHD 100Hz IPS Eye-Care 99% sRGB Monitor| HDMI| DisplayPort| Ultra Slim Bezel| TUV-Certified| Flicker-Free| Low Blue Light Plus (Black)
Samsung 32 (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|Black
Acer SA222Q 21.5 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim (7.2mm Thick) Backlight LED LCD Monitor I Zero Frame I 100Hz Refresh I 1 MS VRB I AMD Free Sync I 1xHDMI 1xVGA I Eye Care Features I Tilt Option I White
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS | 144Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB ASIN
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage, LTE, Aero Blue
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen |Wifi + 5G|12.1 2.5K Display, 800nits Peak Brightness|12GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable upto 2TB)|MediaTek Dimensity 6400| 10200mAh|4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Luna Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 Inch) Display, Object Eraser, 90Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, IP42 Rating, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue
boAt Rockerz 480, RGB LEDs,6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers,Beast Mode, 60H Battery, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black Sabre)
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)
