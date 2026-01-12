Subscribe

Amazon Great Republic Day sale electronics deals revealed: We compared discounts so you don’t have to

The biggest electronics categories - laptops, monitors, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, speakers, and cameras - are finally showing their full discount range ahead of the sale.

Bharat Sharma
Published12 Jan 2026, 03:03 PM IST
The biggest electronics categories are seeing meaningful early markdowns, with certain laptops, audio gear, smartwatches and cameras offering far better value than usual.
The biggest electronics categories are seeing meaningful early markdowns, with certain laptops, audio gear, smartwatches and cameras offering far better value than usual.(AI-generated)
Electronics deals tend to blur together during big sales, but this year’s Great Republic Day lineup already feels more focused than usual. Laptops like the Asus TUF RTX 3060 model and HP’s Snapdragon-powered lightweight machines are showing rare price drops, while Samsung and Amazfit are pushing aggressive offers on their newer smartwatches. Audio is even more unpredictable - Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and XM5 headphones rarely see deep cuts, yet they’ve appeared alongside budget-friendly boAt and JBL models.

