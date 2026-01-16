Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live now: Up to 65% off on refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live, and this year’s lineup feels more practical than ever for anyone upgrading their home. Big-ticket essentials like Samsung and LG refrigerators are seeing meaningful price drops across convertible, inverter and frost-free models, making it easier to choose energy-efficient cooling without overspending. The same trend continues with air conditioners - brands like LG, Daikin, Voltas and Lloyd are offering deep discounts on 5-in-1 convertible and inverter split ACs, ideal for handling India’s unpredictable temperatures. Washing machines are also strong performers in this sale, with Bosch, LG, Haier and Samsung marking down both top-load and front-load variants, ensuring options for every space and capacity need. Even kitchen essentials like chimneys from Faber, Elica and Wonderchef are included, alongside home-comfort staples such as geysers from AO Smith, Havells and Bajaj. Overall, the sale combines variety, value and timing for anyone refreshing their appliances this season.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0WBR0M0000GO, Stella Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone) View Details ₹12,390 CHECK DETAILS Haier 185L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | Toughened Glass Shelves | Large Veg Box | Fast Ice Making | Longer Cooling Retention | Easy Clean Back (HED-19TRB-N, Radish Blue) View Details ₹12,190 CHECK DETAILS Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details ₹14,990 CHECK DETAILS Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel) View Details ₹33,990 CHECK DETAILS LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details ₹35,170 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Refrigerator deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale The refrigerator section of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is genuinely stacked this year, with meaningful offers across single-door, double-door and premium convertible models. Samsung’s 253L and 275L convertible units see strong price drops, making them attractive for families wanting flexible cooling zones. Haier’s single-door models, known for fast ice and low noise, dip to very accessible pricing. LG’s inverter double-door lineup also gets notable reductions, while IFB, Voltas Beko and Whirlpool offer value-friendly alternatives with stabiliser-free operation and decent energy ratings. Even larger capacity picks from Bosch and Samsung’s side-by-side range show eye-catching markdowns, which isn’t common outside major sale events.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

AC deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale The AC category in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is easily one of the strongest this year, with aggressive cuts across inverter, fixed-speed and convertible models. Cruise’s convertible inverter ACs stand out for offering multi-mode cooling at a noticeably lower price than usual, while LG’s anti-virus models see a meaningful drop for buyers seeking filtration and stabiliser-free operation. Voltas keeps things budget-friendly with adjustable tonnage units, and Lloyd offers inverter options with anti-viral filters that appeal to small and medium-sized rooms. Daikin holds its premium edge with quieter operation and reliable compressor performance, yet even these models are listed with tempting reductions. Carrier and Godrej round out the list with flexible cooling modes and simple maintenance, making this sale cycle one of the most balanced for both budget and mid-range shoppers.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Washing machine deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale Washing machines are seeing some genuinely useful discounts as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Haier’s top-load models drop to very accessible price points - a good fit for everyday laundry needs. Samsung’s inverter fully-automatic machines come down sharply, offering quieter running and better fabric care. Bosch’s front-load options, known for reliability and gentle wash, are also discounted. LG’s TurboDrum washers in both 7 kg and 8 kg sizes feel more affordable, and even Voltas Beko and VW automatic machines are marked down enough to be worth considering. This sale gives you solid options whether you’re moving up to an inverter model or replacing an old washer.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Chimney deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale The Great Republic Day sale is throwing up genuinely strong chimney bargains this year, especially across trusted brands like Faber, Elica, Glen and Wonderchef. The discounts cover both filterless auto-clean chimneys and traditional baffle-filter models, so there’s something for every kitchen setup and budget. Elica’s BLDC models are priced aggressively for their energy efficiency, while Faber’s auto-clean variants like HOOD Everest and HOOD Orient offer high suction and easy maintenance. Even entry-level options like EKON pyramid chimneys and Glen models see meaningful drops, making this a good moment to upgrade if your kitchen sees heavy frying or Indian-style cooking.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Air purifier deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale Air purifiers are getting solid discounts this Great Republic Day sale, with options for different room sizes and needs. Milford’s compact unit is down to a very accessible price and works well in bedrooms or offices. The Winix 5300-2, known for its PlasmaWave technology, is also cheaper than usual, making better air cleaning more affordable. Mid-range picks from Qubo and Philips balance performance and price, and brands like Honeywell and Coway are still strong if you want quieter operation with reliable filtration. If you’ve been thinking about cleaner indoor air, these deals are worth checking out.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Geyser deals during Amazon Great Republic Day sale If you’ve been planning a geyser upgrade, this sale brings solid price drops across instant and storage models. Orient and Bajaj have compact 3L–5L instant heaters that heat quickly and suit small bathrooms or kitchen use. Crompton and Havells offer mid-range storage geysers with better insulation, safer heating elements and sturdier build quality. AO Smith’s HSE-SHS series is discounted too, which is great if you prefer long-lasting tanks and higher energy efficiency. V-Guard also has multiple deals, both digital and standard models, giving you options based on family size and installation space.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles I came across these water heaters for bathroom that looked ideal for winters, thanks to their quick heating features