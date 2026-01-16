Subscribe

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live now: Up to 65% off on refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, and more

The Great Republic Day Sale is live, and large appliances are seeing some of the strongest price drops of the season. Refrigerators, inverter ACs, washing machines, dishwashers and kitchen essentials are all discounted across multiple brands.

Published16 Jan 2026
Large appliance deals are now live, with refrigerators, ACs and washing machines seeing significant markdowns across the sale.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live, and this year’s lineup feels more practical than ever for anyone upgrading their home. Big-ticket essentials like Samsung and LG refrigerators are seeing meaningful price drops across convertible, inverter and frost-free models, making it easier to choose energy-efficient cooling without overspending. The same trend continues with air conditioners - brands like LG, Daikin, Voltas and Lloyd are offering deep discounts on 5-in-1 convertible and inverter split ACs, ideal for handling India’s unpredictable temperatures. Washing machines are also strong performers in this sale, with Bosch, LG, Haier and Samsung marking down both top-load and front-load variants, ensuring options for every space and capacity need. Even kitchen essentials like chimneys from Faber, Elica and Wonderchef are included, alongside home-comfort staples such as geysers from AO Smith, Havells and Bajaj. Overall, the sale combines variety, value and timing for anyone refreshing their appliances this season.

