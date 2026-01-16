Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live now: Up to 65% off on refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, and more

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live, and this year’s lineup feels more practical than ever for anyone upgrading their home. Big-ticket essentials like Samsung and LG refrigerators are seeing meaningful price drops across convertible, inverter and frost-free models, making it easier to choose energy-efficient cooling without overspending. The same trend continues with air conditioners - brands like LG, Daikin, Voltas and Lloyd are offering deep discounts on 5-in-1 convertible and inverter split ACs, ideal for handling India’s unpredictable temperatures. Washing machines are also strong performers in this sale, with Bosch, LG, Haier and Samsung marking down both top-load and front-load variants, ensuring options for every space and capacity need. Even kitchen essentials like chimneys from Faber, Elica and Wonderchef are included, alongside home-comfort staples such as geysers from AO Smith, Havells and Bajaj. Overall, the sale combines variety, value and timing for anyone refreshing their appliances this season.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0WBR0M0000GO, Stella Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone)
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 185L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | Toughened Glass Shelves | Large Veg Box | Fast Ice Making | Longer Cooling Retention | Easy Clean Back (HED-19TRB-N, Radish Blue)
Featured
Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas 123V CAE 1 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C | Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating |Copper Coil |White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, Anti-Bacteria Program, In-Built Heater, Silver)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, Anti Stain & AI Active Water+ Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN, Steam with Anti-bacteria, In-Built Heater, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 60cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|AutoClean|8 Yr on Motor & 2 Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch&Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60,Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro Geyser|5.9L instant water heater| High grade SS tank | 3000W heavy Copper heating element |6.5 bar pressure compatibility| High-rise Compatible| 5 years tank warrant
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater for Home | Geyser for Bathroom & Kitchen | High Grade SS Tank | Copper Heating Element | 5 Years Tank Warranty by Bajaj【White】
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0WBR0M0000GO, Stella Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 185L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | Toughened Glass Shelves | Large Veg Box | Fast Ice Making | Longer Cooling Retention | Easy Clean Back (HED-19TRB-N, Radish Blue)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB Smart Choice 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB 243L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2902NBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|100% Convertible|Expert Inverter Technology|Digital Display Panel|Triple Twist Ice Maker|Deo Fresh Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas 123V CAE 1 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C | Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating |Copper Coil |White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOASR)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas 173V CAE 1.4 ton 3 star inverter Split AC| 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C| Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating| Copper Coil| White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, Anti-Bacteria Program, In-Built Heater, Silver)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, Anti Stain & AI Active Water+ Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN, Steam with Anti-bacteria, In-Built Heater, White)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
VW 7.5 kg 5 Star Aqua Spin Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine AquaSpin0075P (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT65UNX/OK3I0I0W01, Blue, Pulsator wash technology)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Beyond Appliances Cube Pro Plug N Play Ductless Kitchen Chimney | 1400 CMH | Auto Clean | 5-Stage Charcoal Activated Filter | Touch Control | 3-way Suction | 48dB Low Noise | Black | PAN INDIA SERVICE
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney | 60cm |1050 m3/hr| Baffle Filter | 3 Speed Push Button Controls | Powerful Suction | Low Noise| 7 Year Wr | Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL|15 Yrs Motor WARR|FLAT FL 900 MAX BLDC MAX HAC LTW MS NERO|Black| 9 Speed Touch Control with RPM Display + Motion Sensor
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 60cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|AutoClean|8 Yr on Motor & 2 Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch&Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60,Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | Upto 200 Sq Ft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Philips AC0950 Smart Wifi Air Purifier For Home,Real Time AQI Display,Covers Upto 300 Sqft(30M2) With CADR 250 M3/H,HEPA Filter With Activa Carbon,Scheduler Feature Connected With Air + APP,White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
DREO Air Purifier for Home, CADR 173m³/h, 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Covers up to 70.42m² (750ft²), LED Air Quality (AQI) Display, RGB Ambient Light, Memory Function, Ultra-Quiet 25dB, 2 Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Nutripro Air Purifier For Home & Office 300 sq.ft, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - (Grey)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Eureka Forbes 270 Air Purifier for Home |True HEPA H13 Filter & Real-time AQI Indicator |1.5-2 Yrs Filter Life* | Removes 99.97% PM2.5, Dust, Allergens, Bacteria & Pollen | Covers up to 365 Sq.Ft
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro Geyser|5.9L instant water heater| High grade SS tank | 3000W heavy Copper heating element |6.5 bar pressure compatibility| High-rise Compatible| 5 years tank warrant
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater for Home | Geyser for Bathroom & Kitchen | High Grade SS Tank | Copper Heating Element | 5 Years Tank Warranty by Bajaj【White】
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Havells Monza Pro 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Whirlflow Technology|High Rise suitable
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Havells Monza Pro 10L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Whirlflow Technology|High Rise suitable
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Crompton Arno Neo 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with 3 Level Advance Safety and Food grade technology|Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF