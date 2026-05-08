Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is live: Here’s everything that’s on sale! Up to 80% off on electronics, accessories

The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is live now and it brings exciting deals and offers across categories. From electronic devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets and monitors to popular tech accessories headphones and smartwatches to home appliances like TVs, ACs, refrigerators and speakers, this sale has something for everyone. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to 80% on electronics and accessories and a discount of up to 70% on home appliances. Whether you are planning to set up a smarter home or get new gadgets for your work, the Amazon Summer sale offers you a chance to buy new devices and appliances at a fraction of a price.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS View Details ₹79,990 Check Offers Boat Airdopes Plus 311, Glass Design, ENx Tech, Fast Charge, 50 Hrs Battery, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Ash Grey) View Details ₹799 Check Offers LG 34G600A Smartchoice 86.36cm(34 Inch) Ultragear Curved (1800R) WQHD (3440x1440) Gaming Monitor, 160Hz, 1ms, Speakers, Anti-Glare, AMD FreeSync Premium, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustment(Black) View Details ₹37,500 Check Offers HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Dual Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse, Up to 26K DPI, HyperX 26K Sensor, 61g Ultra Lightweight, 100 Hr Battery Life, 1K Hz Polling Rate, 24 Months Warranty - Black [6N0B0AA] View Details ₹3,190 Check Offers HP All-in-One, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) IPS, Three-Sided, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare, FHD, 23.8''(60.5 cm), Win 11 Home, Office 24, 5.27kg, FHD IR Camera, 24-cr0023in View Details ₹70,990 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

In addition to offering discounts on various product categories, the Amazon Sale 2026 brings limited-time offers, banking discounts, cashback offers and no-cost EMI options so that you shop without having to worry about the bills weighing down on your pocket. So, if you have been waiting for the right opportunity to shop, the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is your chance to do so.

All the banking discounts you can avail during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank on credit card and credit card EMI transactions

Flat 10% off payments made with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and Amazon Pay UPI for Prime members

₹ 250 cashback on shopping of ₹ 2,500 for Prime members

Cashback of ₹ 50 on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI

Pay in 3 months using Amazon Pay Later Best deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) are out

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs get up to 65% off on Amazon Summer Sale The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) offers massive discounts and lucrative deals on the purchase of smart TVs. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to 65% on purchasing smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and LG to name a few. This deal stands out as lets buyers save more using offers like an instant discount on select banking credit card and EMI transactions including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, American Express, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank and more, a no-cost EMI option and a cashback of up to ₹3,000 on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. So if you have been waiting for the right opportunity to upgrade TV in your home or add a new to another room in your house, here are our top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Projectors get up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale Another category of products that are getting massive discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is projectors. Amazon is offering a massive discount of up to 70% on the purchase of projectors from top brands including XGIMI, Zebronics, BenQ, and Portronics to name a few. In addition to this discount, buyers save more using cashback offers of up to ₹500 on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance, a no-cost EMI via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Amazon Pay Later and discounts on credit card payments made using select banking cards. So if you have been planning to add a projector to your smart home, here are out top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Get ACs for as low as ₹ 20,000 on Amazon Summer Sale Coming to home appliances, Amazon is offering air conditioners for a price as low as ₹20,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026). The company is offering brand-specific discounts on the purchase of ACs. For instance. Midea and Carrier's split inverter ACs get a minimum of 45% discount, while ACs by Tata get up to 50% off. Similarly, ACs by Lloyd are getting an instant discount of up to ₹6,000 while ACs by Godrej and LG are getting a minimum of 30% and 40% discount each. In addition to this, Amazon is offering exchange offer of up to ₹6,000 on select AC models. Buyers can also save more using cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and discounts on credit card payments and credit card EMIs.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Refrigerators get up to 55% off on Amazon Summer Sale Amazon is offering a discount of 55% on the purchase of refrigerators during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) from top brands like Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB and Godrej. Apart from this, the company is also making a host of banking discounts available to the interested buyers. For instance, Yes Bank is offering a 7.5% discount on debit card EMI transactions. Similarly, HDBC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank Of Baroda are offering a 7.5% discount on credit card EMI transaction. Additionally, HDFC Bank is offering an instant discount of up to ₹10,000 on credit card EMI transactions and HSBC Bank is offering a discount of ₹2,500 on credit card transaction. Amazon is also offering exchange bonus of up to ₹7,500 on select products. So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen now would be the right time to do so. Here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Washing Machines get up to 55% off on Amazon Summer Sale Amazon is offering a discount of 55% on the purchase of washing machine during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026). These deals are available on washing machines from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Bosch. In addition to category discount, Amazon is offering separate discounts on washing machines by specific brands. For instance, Samsung is offering a discount of 35% and an additional instant discount of ₹7,500 and Bosch is offering a discount of 45% and an additional discount of ₹5,000 to the buyers. Buyers can save more using exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000, a no-cost EMI option of up to ₹2,000, and a discount of up to ₹2,500 on select banking credit cards. So, if you are planning to upgrade your washing, Amazon has some interesting deals for you. Check out the top deals here.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Chimney get up to 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale Another home appliance that is getting a massive discount on Amazon Summer Sale Amazon is chimneys. Amazon is offering a discount a discount of 50% on the purchase of chimney during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) from top brands like Kaff, Faber and Elica. While the overall category discount stands at 50%, brands are offering separate discounts to buyers. For instance Elica is offering a discount of 60%, while Faber is offering a discount of 55% to the interested buyers and Kaff is offering a discount of 65% to buyers on the purchase of their chimneys. An interesting thing about sale is that Amazon is offering multiple offers to buyers to get the best of this sale. Buyers can save more using cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and discounts on select credit cards. So, if a new chimney is what you are planning to buy, here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Laptops get up to 35% off on Amazon Summer Sale Now, let's focus on electronic devices, more specifically laptops. Amazon is offering a discount of 35% on the purchase of laptops during the Amazon Summer Sale. This discount is available on laptops by top brands like ASUS, Dell and Acer to name a few. In addition to category discounts, banks are offering additional discounts to buyers during the sale. For instance, Induslnd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, DBS Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank are offering a 7.5% discount on credit card EMI transactions, while HDFC Bank is offering an instant discount of ₹10,000 on credit card EMI transactions. SBI card owners can also save up to 10% on EMI transactions. Beyond this, buyers can save more using offers like no-cost EMI, cashback offer and an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,500. Here are the top deals on the purchase of laptops during the Amazon Sale 2026.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Headphones get up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of hearables during the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026). These hearables include TWS earphones, neckbands, wired earphones and over-the-ear headphones. In addition to category discounts, banks are offering additional discounts to the buyers to enable them to maximise their savings. DBS Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, HSBC Bank, and Induslnd Bank are offering a discount of 7.5 % on credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, HDFC Bank is offering a discount of ₹10,000 and SBI is offering a 10% discount on credit card EMI transactions while the HSBC Bank is offering up to ₹2,500 instant discount to the interested buyers. Amazon is offering cashback offer along with no-cost EMI option to buyers. So, if you plan on buying a new pair of headphones, here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Monitors get up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale Coming to monitors, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of monitors during the Amazon Summer Sale. These discounts are available on the purchase of monitors from popular brands like Acer, LG, Dell, Samsung, and BenQ to name a few In addition to this, the company is offering cashback offers and a no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. Whether you are a gamer planning to set up your playing area or a working professional in need of an additional screen, there is something for everyone. Here are the top deals available during the Amazon sale.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Desktops get up to 35% off on Amazon Summer Sale Coming to desktops, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 35% on the purchase of desktops during the Amazon Summer Sale. It is also offering up to nine months of no-cost EMI to the buyers. These discounts are available on the purchase of desktops from popular brands like HP, ASUS, Lenovo. In addition to this, the company is also offering banking discounts and cashback offers to the interested buyers. So, if you planning to add a new desktop to your home, here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Microwaves get up to 65% off on Amazon Summer Sale Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of microwave ovens during the Amazon Summer Sale. This includes convection microwaves, solo microwaves, and grill and built in microwaves from top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and Panasonic among others. In addition to discount on product category, the company is also offering exchange offers, cashback offers, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. So, if a new microwave oven or built-in oven is on your shopping list, now would be the right time to splurge. Here are the top offers on the purchase of microwaves.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Printers get up to 35% off on Amazon Summer Sale Amazon is offering a discount of up to 35% on the purchase of printers and up to 40% off on printer inks during the Amazon Summer Sale. In addition to discount on product category, the company is also offering exchange offers, cashback offers, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. In addition to these offers, banks are offering additional discounts to the buyers to enable them to maximise their savings. DBS Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, HSBC Bank, and Induslnd Bank are offering a discount of 7.5 % on credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, HDFC Bank is offering a discount of ₹10,000 and SBI is offering a 10% discount on credit card EMI transactions while the HSBC Bank is offering up to ₹2,500 instant discount to the interested buyers. These discounts are available on printers by Canon, HP, Epson and more. Here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Tablets get up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale Coming to tablets, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of tablets during the Amazon Summer Sale. In addition to discount on product category, the company is offering exchange bonus of up to ₹22,000, cashback offers, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. During the sale, buyers can get their hands on tablets by top brands including Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo among others, at a fraction of a price. So, if a tablet is what you are planning to buy, now would be the right time to do so. Here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatches get up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale Talking about smartwatches, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of smartwatches during the Amazon Summer Sale. In addition to discount on product category, the company is offering banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers.

During the sale, buyers can get their hands on smartwatches by top brands including Boat, Noise and Pebble among others, at a fraction of a price. So, if a smartwatch is what you are planning to buy, now would be the right time to do so. Here are the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatches get up to 75% off on Amazon Summer Sale Lastly home audio devices. Amazon is offering a discount of up to 75% on the purchase of home audio devices including speakers and soundbars during the Amazon Summer Sale. In addition to discount on product category, the company is offering banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. These offers are available on the speakers and soundbars by brands like Zebronics, Sony and JBL to name a few. So, if you want to get a new speaker or a soundbar to your home, we have curated the top deals for you.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar Stories for you Amazon Summer Sale begins in 5 hours for Prime members! Smart TV deals at up to 65% off across brands revealed

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of consumer electronic devices like tablets, smartwatches, laptops and home appliances like microwave ovens, ACs and washing machines. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used and tested hundreds of consumer electronic devices and home appliances across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their features and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.