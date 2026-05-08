Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is live: Here’s everything that’s on sale! Up to 80% off on electronics, accessories

The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is live now and it brings exciting deals and offers across categories. From electronic devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets and monitors to popular tech accessories headphones and smartwatches to home appliances like TVs, ACs, refrigerators and speakers, this sale has something for everyone. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to 80% on electronics and accessories and a discount of up to 70% on home appliances. Whether you are planning to set up a smarter home or get new gadgets for your work, the Amazon Summer sale offers you a chance to buy new devices and appliances at a fraction of a price.
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ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS
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Boat Airdopes Plus 311, Glass Design, ENx Tech, Fast Charge, 50 Hrs Battery, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Ash Grey)
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LG 34G600A Smartchoice 86.36cm(34 Inch) Ultragear Curved (1800R) WQHD (3440x1440) Gaming Monitor, 160Hz, 1ms, Speakers, Anti-Glare, AMD FreeSync Premium, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustment(Black)
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HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Dual Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse, Up to 26K DPI, HyperX 26K Sensor, 61g Ultra Lightweight, 100 Hr Battery Life, 1K Hz Polling Rate, 24 Months Warranty - Black [6N0B0AA]
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HP All-in-One, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) IPS, Three-Sided, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare, FHD, 23.8(60.5 cm), Win 11 Home, Office 24, 5.27kg, FHD IR Camera, 24-cr0023in
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Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 256GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey
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Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating
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JBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos® 3D Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (720W)
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Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN
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Portronics Beem 570 Smart Projector | Netflix Certified | 1080p Full HD Native | 10000 Lumens | Android 13 | Upto 120 Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Built-in Apps | 5W Speaker (Silver)
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Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W0, White)
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Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
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Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle, Black Grey, WGA1420TIN
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KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black
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LG 32 L, Convertible Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater, Wi-Fi Enabled (MJEN326UHWF, Black, Motorised Rotisserie, 60 Air Fry Recipe, 40 Scan to Cook Recipes & 431 Auto Cook Menu)
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Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best Suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash)
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LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA
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TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6C
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Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50UDGGU2875BD
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Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL
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Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
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Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
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VW 109 cm (43 inches) Spectra Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW43AQ3
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E Gate Atom 4X Air, Fully Automatic, True 200 ANSI Projector with 1080P & 4K Support | Auto Focus+Auto Keystone+Obstacle Avoid | Android 12 Netflix, Prime, Live TV | WiFi-BT-HDMI ARC, Native EGATE
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Portronics BEEM 200 Plus Multimedia LED Projector with WiFi 200 Lumens Android/iOS Mirroring with 4W Inbuilt Speakers
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AGARO AG60 HD 2000 Lumens Full HD 1080P 120 inches (1280 x 720) Video Projector Compatible with Smartphone, HDMI, VGA, AV and USB, SD Card
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XElectron Techno Plus Android 13 Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD, Bass Speaker, Auto Focus, Auto & 4D Keystone, Rotatable Design with Netflix, Prime, etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, 1080P Native
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Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3700 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130 Screen, WiFi|BT
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WZATCO Yuva Go Max, Android 13, Fully Automatic, Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P, Live TV, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, 11000 Lumens, Portable Room Cinema, Grey
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E Gate Zen 7X Official Google TV Projector | Fully Automatic & 100% Dust-Free | 700 ISO | Dolby Audio | Projector 4K Ultra HD, modulated at 1080p Native | Voice Remote, ChromeCast, 1GB-32GB, Egate
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Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W0, White)
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LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection,Him Clean, AS-Q18JNXE,White)
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Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool,Blue Fins (IA318ZXUS, White)
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Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)
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Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,White)
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Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKL50XV16, White)
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Voltas 185V Vectra CAR 1.5 ton 5 star,New star rated, inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable modeHigh ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil|White
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Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Refrigerator (RT41HG6A23B1HL, Black DOI, 2026 Model)
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Godrej 436 L 2 Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty with AI Tech 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (RF EON 438B RCI MT BK, Matt Black)
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IFB Smart Choice 331L, 3 Star, Tru Convertible 12-in-1, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, WiFi Enabled, 4-Year Machine Warranty (IFBFF-3833DKSETU, Metal Black)
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Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20H28249U/NL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)
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Godrej 600L 3Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL, Storm Blue)
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LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
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Bosch 303L, 3 Star, MaxFlex Convert Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator | 8-in-1 Convertible Storage Modes | 57L Extra Convertible Zone | Cool Extend up to 18 hours (CMC33K03NI, Sparkly Steel)
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Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology, 370 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash, Toughened Glass Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey)
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Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
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Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle, Black Grey, WGA1420TIN
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LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
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Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)
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Midea 9.5 Kg 5 Star Toughened Glass Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Black White (MWMSA095GPG(KW) Rust proof Body with 1300 RPM)
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KAFF K-Series KET 60A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black)
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Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor
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Crompton Intelli Sense 90cm 1626m3/hr Slant Kitchen Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Built In Oil Collector| 5 Yrs Motor & 1 Yr Overall Warranty (CHD-ISI90FLE-IND)
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Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1800m3/hr 90cm Slant Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Built In Oil Collector| Touch+Motion Sensor Control|10Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Overall Warranty (CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND)
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Faber Hood Trendy 90cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | TRENDY IN BLDC HCSCFL BK 90
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KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black
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Glen 75cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney |Intelligent Auto Clean |Wider Suction Area|(Hood Mesh 75,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)
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Dell 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare FHD 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.66kg, [Vostro 3530], 12 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop
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ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD, FHD+,14,60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024,Cool Silver,1.4 Kg, S3407CA-LY060WS, Metallic Design Laptop
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MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN
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ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS,RTX 3050-4GB,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB) 512GB SSD,FHD,15.6,144Hz,RGB Keyboard,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg FA506NCG-HN199W, Gaming Laptop
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Lenovo LOQ, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, RTX 3050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, 144Hz, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 3 Mon. Game Pass, 83JC00EFIN, Gaming Laptop
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HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3134AX/3120ax, Gaming Laptop
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acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 7-7445HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 15.6/39.62cm, 165Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1KG, ANV15-42, Gaming Laptop
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pTron Studio Evo 70hrs Playtime Wireless Over Ear Headphones w/HD Mic, Dual Device Pairing, Low-Latency Game/Movie/Music Modes, Punchy Bass, BT5.3, Voice Assistant & Type-C Fast Charging (Blue)
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GOBOULT Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Made in India, IPX5 Headphones Wireless with mic (Black)
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Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 Min=200 Min), 13Mm Driver, Low Latency, BT V5.2 (Mint Green)
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GOBOULT Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Ear Buds TWS (Blue)
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Boat Rockerz 113, 40H Battery, Dual Pair, Fast Charge, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Magnetic Buds, Bluetooth Neckband, Wireless with Mic in Ear Earphones (Active Black)
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Boat Airdopes Plus 311, Glass Design, ENx Tech, Fast Charge, 50 Hrs Battery, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Ash Grey)
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HP Series 5 27 inch(68.6cm) FHD Monitor - Eye Safe Certified, 99% sRGB, IPS, LCD, 3-Sided Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare, 300nits, 2 HDMI 1.4, Black, 3.2kg,527sf
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Samsung 24 Flat Monitor | FHD (1920 x 1080)| 100 Hz | 5 ms | D-Sub & HDMI Ports | Game Mode | Wide Viewing Angle | 3000:1 Contrast Ratio | Eye Saver Mode | Wall Mountable | LS24F330EAWXXL | Black
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Zebronics 15.6” Portable Monitor, FHD 1080p, 60° Adjustable Stand, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 250Nits, 16.7M Colors, Type-C PD Input, Type-C Input, Mini HDMI, Built-in Speakers, Wall-Mountable (Pixigo A16S)
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ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED, Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 300 nits, 165hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Port, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers
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BenQ EW270Q 27 2K QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | HDRi|1200:1 Contrast|90% P3 Gamut|350 nits|Built-in-Speakers(5W X2)|AMD FreeSync Premium|USB-C (65 W), HDMI|Eye-Care| Game Color Mode
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LG 24GS65F Smartchoice 60.47cm (23.8Inch) Ultragear FHD (1920x1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable, Anti-Glare (Black)
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LG 27US550 68.4 cm (27 Inch) Ultrafine UHD (3840x2160) IPS Monitor, HDR10, DCI-P3 90%(Typ.), 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Anti-Glare, DP, HDMI X 2, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot Adjustment (White)
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HP All-in-One, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) IPS, Three-Sided, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare, FHD, 23.8(60.5 cm), Win 11 Home, Office 24, 5.27kg, FHD IR Camera, 24-cr0023in
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Lenovo A100 All in one Intel® Core™ i3-N305 23.8 FHD (1920x1080) 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office 2024/5MP Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0J6005GIN
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Acer Aspire C27 All in One Desktop Intel Core i5-13420H Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Microsoft Office)with 68.6 cm (27) Full HD IPS Display, Full HD 5MP Camera, Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
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Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO Intel Core i5-13420H 27 FHD (24GB RAM/1TB SSD/Win11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/3Wx2 Harman/Wireless EOS Keyboard & Mouse,Grey), F0HM00W6IN All-in-One Desktop
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ASUS AiO V470,13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 27 FHD,100Hz,All-in-One PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 24/Retractable Camera/with Wireless Keyboard & Mouse/M365 Basic (1Year)*) V470VA-KWPE005WS
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Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White | with Anti bacterial Inner Cavity and Large Turntable)
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LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)
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Bosch Serie | 2 60 Cm 66 Ltr Built-In Oven With 3D Hotair: Achieve Perfect Baking And Roasting Results On Up To Three Levels Simultaneously (HBF011BR0Z), Black
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Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )
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Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven| 6 Power Levels| Timer Function|Defrost| Overheat Protection with Auto Shut Off| 2 Year Product Warranty | Black
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IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 Standard Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie, Weight Defrost, Steam Clean, Grill & 4 combi cook modes, 10 Power Levels)
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Helett® H30CPro Wireless(Bluetooth+USB)Thermal Label Printer with Inbuilt Paper Holder Compartment|4*6 Shipping Label &Barcode Label|203Dpi Resolution|152mm/s Speed|Connect Windows,Mac(1Year Warranty)
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Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home
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HP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9A