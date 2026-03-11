Amazon just slashed prices on top washing machines during the EPL Sale! Check out the best deals here

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
Laundry appliances don’t get replaced very often, but when they do, most buyers wait for the right deal. The Amazon Electronics Premier League Sale seems to be offering exactly that, with noticeable price drops on washing machines across multiple categories. From compact top-load models for smaller homes to feature-packed front-load machines designed for heavy-duty washing, the sale includes options across different budgets.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, Anti-Bacteria Program, In-Built Heater, Silver)View Details
₹26,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details
₹37,990
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star, Trio Scrub Pulsator for Powerful scrub and Stain Removal, Toughened Glass Translucent Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey)View Details
₹10,490
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)View Details
₹23,340
LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Several well-known brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, and IFB have listed models at reduced prices, giving buyers a chance to upgrade without spending as much as they normally would. Many of these machines come with practical features like multiple wash programs, inverter motors, faster wash cycles, and improved water and energy efficiency.
To make things easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best washing machine deals currently available during the Amazon sale.
If you’ve been thinking about switching to a front load washing machine, the Amazon Electronics Premier League sale might be a good time to do it. Front load models are known for better cleaning, lower water usage, and gentler care for clothes. During the sale, several popular options from brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, and IFB are available at discounted prices.
Many of these machines also come with useful features such as steam wash, inverter motors, and multiple wash programs to make laundry easier. Here are some of the best front load washing machines currently on sale.
Top load washing machines are a popular choice for many homes because they’re simple to use and usually more budget-friendly than front load models. You don’t have to bend much while loading clothes, and most machines come with quick wash cycles that help finish laundry faster. During the Amazon Electronics Premier League sale, several top load washing machines from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Godrej are available at attractive discounts.
Many of them offer useful features like multiple wash programs, inverter motors, and child lock for added convenience. If you want something practical and easy for everyday laundry, these deals are worth checking out.
If you’re looking for something affordable and easy to manage, semi-automatic washing machines are still a great choice for many homes. They usually cost less than fully automatic models and also give you more control over the wash and rinse cycles. Many options available today come with strong motors, faster spin drying, and simple controls that make daily laundry easier.
For example, models like the LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi‑Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offer features such as multiple wash programs and faster spin speeds for quicker drying. During the Amazon Electronics Premier League sale, several semi-automatic washing machines from popular brands are available at discounted prices, making it a good time to grab a practical, budget-friendly option for everyday laundry.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more