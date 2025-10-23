Amazon launches ‘Amelia’ AI smart glasses to boost delivery efficiency

Amazon has unveiled a prototype of its AI-powered smart glasses designed specifically for its delivery drivers as part of its efforts to enhance efficiency. It is called “Amelia,” and these glasses feature a built-in camera and a heads-up display connected with a controller worn in the driver's vest with a button to capture proof of deliveries. With this, Amazon aims to simplify the delivery process by reducing the need for drivers to look at their phones or package labels constantly.

The glasses also provide turn-by-turn walking directions, which are especially helpful in complex locations like gated business complexes and multi-unit apartments. They display which package needs to be delivered and to where exactly, allowing drivers to focus on the route and package handling without any distractions or looking into the smartphone every minute. The AI-powered device uses computer vision to identify the driver’s surroundings and can alert them to potential hazards in real time.

Another important aspect of the glasses is their design to support prescription lenses and transitional lenses that adjust to light automatically, ensuring comfort for drivers during long shifts outdoors. The glasses activate automatically once a driver parks at the delivery location and help navigate in and around delivery sites.

Amazon is currently testing these glasses with delivery drivers in North America, working closely with partners and drivers to refine the technology before a global rollout. These glasses are part of a broader initiative that includes new warehouse robots and AI tools designed to improve productivity in the warehouse and delivery system.