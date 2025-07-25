Amazon launches new Kindle Colorsoft Devices, including a colour Kindle for kids

The new Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB is priced at $249.99 and offers a high-contrast colour display, adjustable warm light, and weeks of battery life. Meanwhile, the Kindle Colorsoft Kids model, retailing at $269.99, comes bundled with a kid-friendly illustrated cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

The expansion comes on the back of a record year for Kindle. According to Amazon, Prime Day sales for Kindle devices rose nearly 40% year-over-year, while Kindle users have read over 129 billion pages so far in 2025 which is significantly more than last year.

“Customers love reading Kindle in colour—on average, they spend more time on Kindle Colorsoft and read hundreds more pages than on our other Kindle devices,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “With these new additions, we’re bringing the joy of colour reading to more members of the family.”

The new 16 GB Kindle Colorsoft includes features such as fast page turns, the ability to browse and highlight in various colours, and a ‘Page Color’ mode that inverts page backgrounds for comfortable night reading. For visual readers, this brings comic books, graphic novels and book covers to life.

The Kindle Colorsoft Kids device is designed for younger readers, who reportedly spend up to an hour a day reading on Kindle. Amazon says kids reading comics and graphic novels in 2024 spent 46% more time reading than the average Kindle Kids user.

The kids’ version includes features like Vocabulary Builder, Word Wise and support for OpenDyslexic font. It also has Bluetooth functionality for audiobook listening. Parents can manage content and monitor usage through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Two colourful cover designs, Fantasy River and Starlight Reading, are available for the Kids edition. The device will also benefit from an expanded Amazon Kids+ library this summer, which now includes full graphic novel collections from Artemis Fowl, Big Nate, Percy Jackson, Aru Shah and the Storm Runner series.

