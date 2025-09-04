Amazon Lens Live: An AI-powered tool that turns your camera into a shopping assistant

Amazon launches Lens Live, a new feature in its shopping app that lets users point their phone cameras at everyday objects to instantly find and shop similar products. The tool, launched on iOS in the U.S., represents Amazon’s latest push to integrate artificial intelligence into the shopping experience.

“When customers open Amazon Lens, the Lens camera will instantly begin scanning products and show top matching items in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen,” wrote Trishul Chilimbi, Vice President and Distinguished Scientist at Amazon, in the announcement post.

The feature uses real-time computer vision to detect products as customers pan their cameras across a room or focus on a single object. Once identified, Lens Live compares the object against billions of listings on Amazon, surfacing either exact or highly similar items. Shoppers can then add products directly to their carts, save them to wish lists, or explore further by tapping the item in the camera view.

Amazon has also integrated its AI shopping assistant, Rufus, into the experience. Rufus provides conversational prompts, product summaries, and quick answers to customer questions while browsing. This allows shoppers to do rapid research without leaving the camera view. As Chilimbi explained, “Customers will now see suggested questions and quick summaries of what makes a product stand out.”

The move builds on Amazon’s earlier visual search options, like uploading images, scanning barcodes, or snapping photos. This feature, however, adds a more dynamic, real-time component. According to TechCrunch, Lens Live also capitalises on a common consumer behaviour, comparison shopping in physical stores to check if Amazon offers a better deal.

The underlying AI is powered by Amazon SageMaker and Amazon OpenSearch, while an on-device lightweight computer vision model ensures smooth and instant object recognition. This architecture allows Lens Live to detect and match items with minimal lag.

Early comparisons have been drawn to Google’s Gemini Live and Pinterest Lens, though Amazon’s version leans heavily into its marketplace advantage by placing what The Verge described as a “big buy button on everything you see.”

For now, Lens Live is available to “tens of millions” of iOS users in the U.S., with a broader rollout planned in the coming weeks. Amazon has not confirmed if or when the feature will expand to global markets.