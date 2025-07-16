Amazon mega electronics day sale is ON: Get big discounts on multiple products and categories

Jump into the Amazon mega electronics and save big on electronics. Check out the top deals on laptops, headphones, and more.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published16 Jul 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Amazon mega electronics day sale has started.

The Amazon Mega Electronics Day Sale is now live, offering deep discounts across a wide range of tech and home essentials. From laptops and tablets to smart TVs, speakers, cameras, and kitchen appliances, this sale covers every category worth browsing. Whether you're upgrading your setup or shopping for budget-friendly gadgets, now’s a good time to buy. Top brands are part of the event, and select products come with extra bank offers, exchange deals, and combo discounts. If you’ve been waiting to save on electronics, this sale might be your best bet before the festive season begins.

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ836WSView Details...

₹51,990

Get This

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite GreyView Details...

₹29,999

Get This

DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo - 4K/120Fps Waterproof Action Digital Camera with A 1/1.3-Inch Sensor, 10-Bit & D-Log M Color Performance, Outdoor Digital Camera for Travel, BikingView Details...

₹29,990

Get This

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details...

₹30,999

Get This

Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26)View Details...

₹7,499

Get This
This Vivobook 15 strikes a solid balance for students needing both performance and portability. Powered by 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, it handles multitasking, note-taking, and media editing with ease. The FHD display and backlit keyboard improve usability for evening study sessions. It includes a one-year Office Home 2024 subscription, ideal for coursework and presentations.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H (13 gen)
Memory and storage
16 GB RAM / 512 GB SSD
Display
15.6″ FHD, 60Hz
Additional feature
Backlit keyboard, Intel UHD graphics
OS
Preloaded Windows 11 + M365 + Office Home 2024

This new Xiaomi Pad 7 is perfect for students who need a multimedia-first tablet. It packs a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage, ample for study apps and streaming. The 11.16″ 3.2K CrystalRes display with Dolby Vision and quad speakers make it a treat for videos and online classes. Wi‑Fi 6e ensures faster downloads and connectivity.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Memory and storage
12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage
Display
11.16″ CrystalRes 3.2K display, 68B colours
Additional feature
Quad speakers with Dolby Vision Atmos
Connectivity
Wi‑Fi 6e connectivity

For students into travel, sports, or vlog-style content, DJI’s Osmo Action 4 Combo is a strong choice. The 1/1.3″ sensor shoots crisp 4K videos at 120 fps with 10-bit colour and D‑Log M support. It’s sturdy and waterproof—built for outdoor shoots on campus or weekend trips. Includes extra batteries and mounts for extended recording sessions.

Specifications

Sensor
1/1.3″ sensor, 4K @120 fps
Additional Feature
10-bit & D‑Log M colour
Built quality
Waterproof + rugged design
Special feature
Standard combo bundle included
Ideal for
travel, biking, adventure video

Ideal for digital art and productivity, this Lenovo Idea Tab Pro includes an included Pen Plus stylus for drawing or note-taking. The 12.7″ 3K display runs at 144 Hz, offering smooth visuals aided by MediaTek Dimensity 8300. With 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, quad JBL speakers, and Wi‑Fi 6e, it's designed for hybrid classes and entertainment. The big battery and fast charging support long use, perfect for study and creativity.

Specifications

Display
12.7″ 3K display, 144 Hz
Processor
Dimensity 8300 chipset
Memory and storage
12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage
Sound
Quad JBL speakers
Capacity
10,200 mAh with 45 W fast charge

Students handling large media projects or backups will appreciate this rugged and fast 1 TB SanDisk Portable SSD. It delivers up to 800 MB/s read speed via USB 3.2 Gen 2 and includes drop protection up to 2 meters. The drive comes with both USB‑C and Type‑A cables, so you're covered on Windows, Mac, or other devices. It’s a reliable data companion for fieldwork or campus storage needs.

Specifications

Capacity
1 TB capacity
Speed
Up to 800 MB/s read speed
Connectivity
USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type‑C & Type‑A)
Build
Drop protection up to 2 m
Compatibility
PC & Mac compatible

These earbuds deliver a strong audio punch for students who want wireless freedom. Featuring Dolby Atmos with head tracking, 52 dB hybrid adaptive ANC, and LDAC high-res support, the sound is immersive. Titanium dual drivers maintain quality across genres, while the mic supports clear voice calls. They’re an ideal companion for study breaks, music, and lectures. Stylish, feature-packed, and lightweight.

Specifications

Sound
Dolby Atmos w/ head tracking
Noise cancellation
52 dB hybrid adaptive ANC
Driver
LDAC codec & dual titanium drivers
Connectivity
Wireless Bluetooth earbud design
Colour
Crystal Black colour

Widely regarded as one of the best over-ear ANC headphones, the WH-1000XM4 is great for focus zones and quiet study areas. It delivers up to 30 hours of battery, touch controls, voice assistant support, and an optional AUX cable. The noise-cancelling is industry-leading, ideal for library environments or flights. Premium audio clarity and comfort make it a top-tier pick for serious listeners.

Specifications

Noise cancellation
Industry-leading ANC
Battery
30 h battery, Quick Charge
Connectivity
Bluetooth wireless & AUX
Additional feature
Touch controls + voice assistant
Microphone
Built-in mic for calls

Built for performance-hungry students, this HP model boasts a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, perfect for coding, research, and multitasking. The FHD anti-glare display and backlit keyboard optimize work sessions, while a privacy shutter ensures video call security. Lightweight at 1.59 kg, it’s great on the go. Preloaded with Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and Office Home 2024.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-1355U (13 gen)
Memory and storage
16 GB RAM / 512 GB SSD
Display
15.6″ FHD anti-glare display
Keyboard
Backlit keyboard, privacy webcam shutter
OS
Windows 11 + M365 + Office Home

9. Sony BRAVIA HT-BD60 Soundbar

Upgrade your media sessions with this Dolby Atmos‑enabled soundbar. The BRAVIA HT-BD60 offers 5.1 surround sound, wireless subwoofer, and vertical/3.1.2 up-firing channels for immersive audio performance. Features include S-Force Pro, Bluetooth, and HDMI eARC, making it a smart addition for dorm rooms or small home theatres. Great for students who stream movies, series, or host movie nights.

Specifications

Sound
Dolby Atmos, 5.1 (3.1.2ch)
Additional feature
Wireless subwoofer
Speakers
Up-firing speakers + S-Force
Connectivity
Bluetooth + HDMI eARC
Special feature
Compact ensemble for dorms

This lightweight, foldable three‑axis gimbal is built for easy smartphone vlogging and content creation. The OM SE Stabilizer works with both Android and iPhone, offering ActiveTrack 5.0, ShotGuides, and time-lapse modes. Great for student creators documenting events, travel, or campus life. Its compact design makes it ideal for slipping into a backpack and capturing smooth video wherever you go.

Specifications

Stabilization
3-axis stabilization
Extra feature
ActiveTrack 5.0, ShotGuides
Design
Foldable, portable design
Compatibility
Smartphone compatible (iOS/Android)
Ideal for
vlogging & campus use

Should I buy a laptop now or wait for another sale?

If your current device struggles with daily tasks or studies, now’s a good time—Prime Day deals offer up to 40% off with bank discounts on student-friendly laptops.

Is it worth upgrading to a premium tablet during this sale?

Yes, especially if you’re using it for reading, digital art, or video classes. Devices like the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro offer flagship specs at significantly reduced prices.

Are accessories like SSDs or headphones really cheaper during Prime Day?

Yes. Portable SSDs, ANC headphones, and earbuds often see 25–50% cuts. Bundled bank offers make them even more value-for-money, especially for students or creators.

Should I invest in camera gear like the DJI Osmo now?

If you’re starting content creation or vlogging, now’s ideal. Action cams and gimbals are rarely discounted, and bundles like DJI’s offer real savings with added accessories.

Yes, products like laptops, tablets, and audio gear still carry full manufacturer warranty—even with discounts—so you’re covered just as you would be with a regular purchase.
Return policies vary by seller, but most electronics are eligible for returns or replacements within the standard window. Check the product page for specific return terms before buying.
Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI and exchange deals on select laptops, tablets, and cameras. Bank offers on ICICI and SBI cards also reduce upfront costs.
Look for at least 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and reliable battery life. Brands like HP, Lenovo, and Acer offer balanced specs under ₹50,000 with student-ready builds.
In most cases, yes. Discounts on models like Xiaomi Pad 7 and Lenovo Pro Tab include extra online offers, bundled accessories, and cashback that brick-and-mortar stores rarely match.

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.

