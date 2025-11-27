Amazon Mega Music Fest is LIVE: Up to 50% off on speakers for winter movie nights and wedding after-parties

Wedding season plus winter means nonstop parties and dance rehearsals. And for that you need the best speakers! Amazon Mega Music Fest is live with up to 50% off on speakers and soundbars from top brands.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published27 Nov 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Grab up to 50% off on speakers and soundbars at Amazon Mega Music Fest.
Grab up to 50% off on speakers and soundbars at Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Winter season usually brings cosy blankets, heaters and long movie nights, but this year there is something extra exciting. It is also the peak wedding season, and that means house parties, sangeet rehearsals, dance-offs, late-night after parties and endless music. So if your current speaker crackles during bass drops or your soundbar struggles during movie marathons, this is the perfect time to switch.

Our Picks

Highest discount

Best value for money

Best speakers

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Highest discount

Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headband Stereo On Ear Headset -BlackView Details...

₹1,099

...
Check Details

Best value for money

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details...

₹8,998

...
Check Details

Best speakers

Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & BrassView Details...

₹22,999

...
Check Details

Bose New SoundLink Max Portable Speaker, Large Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C, Built-in 3.5mm AUX Input, BlackView Details...

₹37,500

...
Check Details

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Voice Assist & Alexa Integration, 3 Microphones for Great Call Quality,IP 67 Dustproof and Waterproof, GreyView Details...

₹22,500

...
Check Details
View More...

The Amazon Mega Music Fest is live with massive deals on soundbars, portable speakers and home audio systems from brands like Sony, JBL, boAt and more. From powerful speakers for big gatherings to compact Bluetooth speakers for travel, you will find everything at up to 50% off. So before the party season hits full swing, grab a device that delivers clear vocals, deep bass and loud volume.

Sony MDR-ZX310AP wired on-ear headphones come with a lightweight foldable design that makes them easy to carry. They have 30 mm ferrite drivers that deliver clear and balanced sound for music and calls. The padded earcups allow comfortable use for long hours.

The frequency range spans from 10 Hz to 24,000 Hz, giving better detail across highs, mids and bass. This model comes with an in-line mic and button for hands-free calls. It is available at a 50% discount at 1,099.

Specifications

Driver Size:
30 mm
Frequency Range:
10–24,000 Hz
Impedance:
24 Ohm
Form factor
On-ear
Foldable Design:
Yes

JBL Cinema SB271 is a 2.1 channel soundbar system that comes with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and a cleaner setup. It delivers 220W powerful sound with Dolby Digital support for a more immersive movie and music experience. You can connect it through Bluetooth, HDMI ARC or an optical cable.

The remote includes a dedicated voice mode that makes dialogues clearer. This soundbar is currently available at a 53% discount for 8,998 and includes free installation and quick support in select cities.

Specifications

Output Power
220W
Audio Technology
Dolby Digital
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical
Channel Configuration
2.1

The Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is built for people who love powerful sound wrapped in a classic, premium design. With 20+ hours of playtime, it is perfect for travel, parties and outdoor use. The speaker delivers multi-directional immersive sound with deep bass and crisp highs, making every beat stand out.

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX ensures stable, high-quality wireless streaming. Its rugged build and carry strap make it easy to take anywhere.

Specifications

Output Power
36W
Battery Life
20+ hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 aptX
Sound
Multi directional
Warranty
1 year

The Bose SoundLink Max is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker designed for parties, travel and outdoor use. It delivers deep bass and powerful sound even at high volume. The speaker has a rugged waterproof and dustproof IP67 build and includes a soft removable rope handle for easy carrying.

It offers up to 20 hours of battery life and supports USB C device charging while music plays. The current price is 37,500 after an 11% discount from 41,900.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 20 hours
Build
IP67 waterproof and dustproof
Charging Port
USB C with power share
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Extra Input
3.5mm AUX

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is a compact premium Bluetooth speaker with rich, clear sound powered by 2x30W output. It features Alexa voice control, making it easy to play music, check news or control smart devices hands free.

The IP67 waterproof and dustproof build makes it suitable for travel, outdoor use and poolside listening. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life and has three microphones for clear calls.

Specifications

Output Power
60W
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours
Build
IP67 waterproof and dustproof
Voice Assistant
Alexa built in
Microphones
3 for calls

The JBL Tune 520C wired headphones come with JBL Pure Bass sound powered by 32mm drivers for clear audio. They connect through a USB-C port and work with phones, laptops, PCs, tablets and gaming devices. The built-in microphone and 3-button remote allow easy call handling and music control.

These headphones have padded earcups for comfort and a foldable design for travel. The flat cable prevents tangling. The price is 1,999 after a 60% discount from 4,999.

Specifications

Driver Size
32mm
Cable Type
USB-C flat cable
Design
Foldable on-ear
Mic
Built-in with 3-button remote
Compatibility
Phones, laptops, gaming devices

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a premium soundbar designed for 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound. It offers WiFi, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC connectivity for simple setup and smooth audio quality. The soundbar features clear dialogue, spatial audio and Trueplay tuning to match your room.

It can be controlled using the Sonos app, TV remote or touch controls. The elegant design blends well with modern homes. It is priced at 87,999 after a 12% discount from 99,999.

Specifications

Audio
9.1.4 Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI eARC
Voice Control
Alexa support (region dependent)
Tuning
Trueplay
Design
Tabletop mount

The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor listening. It delivers loud, clear and balanced sound with high-fidelity audio and deep bass in a small frame. With up to 12 hours of battery life, it can handle long trips, day outings or casual indoor listening.

Its rugged body is IP67 rated, meaning it is waterproof, dustproof and resistant to drops and rust. The speaker includes a utility loop for easy carrying or clipping onto a bag. Bluetooth 5.3 supports stable connectivity within 30 feet and multipoint pairing lets you switch between devices smoothly.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 12 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint
Design
Portable with utility loop
Durability
IP67 waterproof and dustproof
Sound Output
Hi-Fi audio with deep bass

The Sony SA-D40M2 is a 4.1 channel home theatre system designed for music, movies and TV. It delivers powerful audio with a 100W output and a large subwoofer for deep bass. You can connect devices through Bluetooth, USB or AUX, making it suitable for TVs, PCs and music players.

The system features a stylish black glossy finish and supports wireless streaming from your phone for easy music control. It is priced at 9,479 after a 32% discount from 13,990.

Specifications

Channels
4.1 surround
Output Power
100W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Frequency Response
20000 Hz
Design
Glossy black finish

The Marshall Emberton II is a compact wireless Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor use. It offers Marshall’s signature sound with clear audio and strong bass. You get more than 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it travel-friendly.

The IP67 rating makes it dustproof and waterproof, so you can use it near pools or outdoors without worry. It also supports Stack Mode to connect multiple Marshall speakers. This speaker is priced at 12,999 with a 35% discount from 19,999.

Specifications

Output Power
20W
Battery Life
30+ hours
Connectivity:
Bluetooth
Water Resistance:
IP67
Frequency Response
60 Hz

Similar stories for you

Best portable speakers to fill your day with music, from sunrise picnics to midnight bonfires

Best wireless speakers with long battery life and premium sound quality output: Top 10 picks for all your music needs

5 Marshall speakers for the ultimate listening experience

10 best Bluetooth speakers with rich sound,strong build and wireless convenience: Choose from JBL, boAt and other brands

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesAmazon Mega Music Fest is LIVE: Up to 50% off on speakers for winter movie nights and wedding after-parties
More
FAQs
Yes. Soundbars offer clearer vocals, better bass and a fuller audio experience compared to built-in TV speakers.
Not always. Some soundbars come with strong built-in bass, but a subwoofer gives deeper and richer low-frequency sound.
Most modern models support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or HDMI ARC for easy wireless or wired connectivity.
Yes. Many portable speakers come with water resistance and long battery life, making them suitable for travel and outdoor parties.
Many latest models do, allowing hands-free control for music, volume and smart home features.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.