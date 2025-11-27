Amazon Mega Music Fest is LIVE: Up to 50% off on speakers for winter movie nights and wedding after-parties

Winter season usually brings cosy blankets, heaters and long movie nights, but this year there is something extra exciting. It is also the peak wedding season, and that means house parties, sangeet rehearsals, dance-offs, late-night after parties and endless music. So if your current speaker crackles during bass drops or your soundbar struggles during movie marathons, this is the perfect time to switch.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headband Stereo On Ear Headset -Black View Details ₹1,099 Check Details Best value for money JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details ₹8,998 Check Details Best speakers Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass View Details ₹22,999 Check Details Bose New SoundLink Max Portable Speaker, Large Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C, Built-in 3.5mm AUX Input, Black View Details ₹37,500 Check Details Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Voice Assist & Alexa Integration, 3 Microphones for Great Call Quality,IP 67 Dustproof and Waterproof, Grey View Details ₹22,500 Check Details View More

The Amazon Mega Music Fest is live with massive deals on soundbars, portable speakers and home audio systems from brands like Sony, JBL, boAt and more. From powerful speakers for big gatherings to compact Bluetooth speakers for travel, you will find everything at up to 50% off. So before the party season hits full swing, grab a device that delivers clear vocals, deep bass and loud volume.

Sony MDR-ZX310AP wired on-ear headphones come with a lightweight foldable design that makes them easy to carry. They have 30 mm ferrite drivers that deliver clear and balanced sound for music and calls. The padded earcups allow comfortable use for long hours.

The frequency range spans from 10 Hz to 24,000 Hz, giving better detail across highs, mids and bass. This model comes with an in-line mic and button for hands-free calls. It is available at a 50% discount at ₹1,099.

Specifications Driver Size: 30 mm Frequency Range: 10–24,000 Hz Impedance: 24 Ohm Form factor On-ear Foldable Design: Yes

JBL Cinema SB271 is a 2.1 channel soundbar system that comes with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass and a cleaner setup. It delivers 220W powerful sound with Dolby Digital support for a more immersive movie and music experience. You can connect it through Bluetooth, HDMI ARC or an optical cable.

The remote includes a dedicated voice mode that makes dialogues clearer. This soundbar is currently available at a 53% discount for ₹8,998 and includes free installation and quick support in select cities.

Specifications Output Power 220W Audio Technology Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Channel Configuration 2.1

The Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is built for people who love powerful sound wrapped in a classic, premium design. With 20+ hours of playtime, it is perfect for travel, parties and outdoor use. The speaker delivers multi-directional immersive sound with deep bass and crisp highs, making every beat stand out.

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX ensures stable, high-quality wireless streaming. Its rugged build and carry strap make it easy to take anywhere.

Specifications Output Power 36W Battery Life 20+ hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 aptX Sound Multi directional Warranty 1 year

The Bose SoundLink Max is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker designed for parties, travel and outdoor use. It delivers deep bass and powerful sound even at high volume. The speaker has a rugged waterproof and dustproof IP67 build and includes a soft removable rope handle for easy carrying.

It offers up to 20 hours of battery life and supports USB C device charging while music plays. The current price is ₹37,500 after an 11% discount from ₹41,900.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 20 hours Build IP67 waterproof and dustproof Charging Port USB C with power share Connectivity Bluetooth Extra Input 3.5mm AUX

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is a compact premium Bluetooth speaker with rich, clear sound powered by 2x30W output. It features Alexa voice control, making it easy to play music, check news or control smart devices hands free.

The IP67 waterproof and dustproof build makes it suitable for travel, outdoor use and poolside listening. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life and has three microphones for clear calls.

Specifications Output Power 60W Battery Life Up to 18 hours Build IP67 waterproof and dustproof Voice Assistant Alexa built in Microphones 3 for calls

The JBL Tune 520C wired headphones come with JBL Pure Bass sound powered by 32mm drivers for clear audio. They connect through a USB-C port and work with phones, laptops, PCs, tablets and gaming devices. The built-in microphone and 3-button remote allow easy call handling and music control.

These headphones have padded earcups for comfort and a foldable design for travel. The flat cable prevents tangling. The price is ₹1,999 after a 60% discount from ₹4,999.

Specifications Driver Size 32mm Cable Type USB-C flat cable Design Foldable on-ear Mic Built-in with 3-button remote Compatibility Phones, laptops, gaming devices

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a premium soundbar designed for 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound. It offers WiFi, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC connectivity for simple setup and smooth audio quality. The soundbar features clear dialogue, spatial audio and Trueplay tuning to match your room.

It can be controlled using the Sonos app, TV remote or touch controls. The elegant design blends well with modern homes. It is priced at ₹87,999 after a 12% discount from ₹99,999.

Specifications Audio 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos Connectivity Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI eARC Voice Control Alexa support (region dependent) Tuning Trueplay Design Tabletop mount

The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor listening. It delivers loud, clear and balanced sound with high-fidelity audio and deep bass in a small frame. With up to 12 hours of battery life, it can handle long trips, day outings or casual indoor listening.

Its rugged body is IP67 rated, meaning it is waterproof, dustproof and resistant to drops and rust. The speaker includes a utility loop for easy carrying or clipping onto a bag. Bluetooth 5.3 supports stable connectivity within 30 feet and multipoint pairing lets you switch between devices smoothly.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 12 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint Design Portable with utility loop Durability IP67 waterproof and dustproof Sound Output Hi-Fi audio with deep bass

The Sony SA-D40M2 is a 4.1 channel home theatre system designed for music, movies and TV. It delivers powerful audio with a 100W output and a large subwoofer for deep bass. You can connect devices through Bluetooth, USB or AUX, making it suitable for TVs, PCs and music players.

The system features a stylish black glossy finish and supports wireless streaming from your phone for easy music control. It is priced at ₹9,479 after a 32% discount from ₹13,990.

Specifications Channels 4.1 surround Output Power 100W Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB Frequency Response 20000 Hz Design Glossy black finish

The Marshall Emberton II is a compact wireless Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor use. It offers Marshall’s signature sound with clear audio and strong bass. You get more than 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it travel-friendly.

The IP67 rating makes it dustproof and waterproof, so you can use it near pools or outdoors without worry. It also supports Stack Mode to connect multiple Marshall speakers. This speaker is priced at ₹12,999 with a 35% discount from ₹19,999.

Specifications Output Power 20W Battery Life 30+ hours Connectivity: Bluetooth Water Resistance: IP67 Frequency Response 60 Hz

