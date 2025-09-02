Amazon Mega Saving Days! Enjoy up to 50% off on 55-inch TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Amazon has rolled out its Mega Saving Days, offering massive price drops on 55-inch smart TVs from leading brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. This festive sale is the perfect chance to bring home premium televisions that combine style, performance, and the latest technology at prices you won’t want to miss.

Product Rating Price Best 55-inch TV Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) ₹54,990 Best value for money Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) ₹46,990 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL ₹59,990 Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2 ₹62,990 Philips 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8100/94 ₹34,999

With discounts of up to 50%, shoppers can explore a wide variety of models, from ultra-clear LED displays to stunning OLED panels designed to deliver a theatre-like viewing experience. These smart TVs come packed with advanced features such as voice assistants, multiple connectivity options, faster refresh rates, and immersive sound, making them a great pick for both movie lovers and gamers.

If you’ve been planning to enhance your living room with a bigger screen, Amazon’s Mega Saving Days give you the perfect opportunity to bring entertainment to life without overspending.

Amazon Mega Saving Days feature big Amazon deals on TVs, including up to 45% discount on 55-inch smart TVs from Sony. This 55-inch smart TV delivers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with vibrant colours and sharp contrast, powered by Sony’s advanced picture engine.

It comes with Dolby Atmos sound for theatre-like audio and built-in Google TV for easy access to streaming apps. Among the best 55-inch TVs on Amazon Sale, it blends premium design with top-tier performance.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Panel LED with HDR support Smart Features Google TV, voice assistant Sound Dolby Atmos surround sound Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Amazon Mega Saving Days bring exciting Amazon deals on TVs, and the Samsung 138 cm (55-inch) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro is among the highlights with a 32% discount on 55-inch smart TVs. This 55-inch smart TV features Crystal Processor 4K for sharper details, HDR support for lifelike contrast, and Motion Xcelerator for smooth visuals.

With Q-Symphony-powered sound, multiple connectivity ports, and smart features like Bixby and SmartThings, it stands out in the 55-inch TVs on Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD, HDR Panel LED with UHD Dimming Sound 20W speakers with Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings, AirPlay support Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

As part of Amazon Mega Saving Days, the Samsung 138 cm (55-inch) Vision AI 4K QLED TV is now available at a 34% discount on 55-inch smart TVs. This model combines Quantum Dot technology with HDR10+ for richer colours and sharper contrast, while the Q4 AI Processor ensures smooth 4K upscaling.

With Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony audio, and smart features like Samsung TV Plus, Multi View, and SmartThings Hub, it’s one of the most advanced 55-inch TVs on Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED, Quantum HDR, HDR10+ Processor Q4 AI Processor with 4K Upscaling Sound 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony Smart Features Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings, Multi View, AirPlay Connectivity HDMI eARC, USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2

During Amazon Mega Saving Days, Sony’s 139 cm (55-inch) BRAVIA 2M2 Series is drawing attention with a 37% discount on 55-inch smart TVs. Known for its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO, this 55-inch smart TV delivers exceptional clarity, vibrant colours, and smooth motion with MotionFlow XR.

Sound is equally immersive with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and open baffle speakers. Running on Google TV, it supports Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and a Game Menu, making it a top pick in Amazon deals on TVs.

As part of the ongoing Amazon Mega Saving Days, the Philips 139 cm (55-inch) 8100 Series Smart QLED TV is now available with a 30% discount on 55-inch smart TVs. This model delivers a 4K Ultra HD experience with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for deeper contrast and rich colours.

Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for sports and gaming. With Dolby Atmos-powered 30W speakers, Google TV interface, Chromecast, and popular streaming apps, it’s one of the most value-packed 55-inch TVs on Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED, Dolby Vision Refresh Rate 120Hz for smooth motion Sound 30W output with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Netflix, Prime Video Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

TCL has brought a powerhouse to the Amazon Mega Saving Days with its 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV, now listed at ₹51,990, a massive 57% discount on 55-inch TVs. The display uses Mini LED backlighting with 512+ dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, and a 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro refresh rate for smooth gaming and action.

Powered by AiPQ Pro Processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, it delivers snappy performance, while the 40W Dolby Atmos speakers enhance immersion.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Refresh Rate 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro, MEMC Sound 40W output with Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X Smart Features Google TV, Alexa, Airplay 2, Hands-free voice, Game Master Connectivity 3 HDMI (incl. HDMI 2.1), USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Acerpure is turning heads during the Amazon Mega Saving Days, with its 140 cm (55-inch) Swift Series UHD LED Smart Google TV now at ₹33,999 with a 51% saving on 55-inch models. Powered by Google TV OS with built-in Chromecast, it offers smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

The Direct LED panel with HDR10+ and Wide Colour Gamut (94% DCI-P3) ensures vivid visuals, while 24W Dolby Atmos + DTS-HD audio rounds off the cinematic experience.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD LED, HDR10+, Vivid Picture Engine 2 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound 24W with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Screen Mirroring, Hands-free Voice Control Connectivity 3 HDMI (incl. eARC & ALLM), 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Hisense is making a strong mark on the Amazon Mega Saving Days, with the 55-inch U7Q Series QLED Mini LED Smart TV now at ₹56,999 with a 53% discount on 55-inch smart TVs. Backed by a 144Hz refresh rate, Hi-View AI Engine, and Full Array Local Dimming, it’s designed for both movies and high-speed gaming.

The 2.1 channel 40W setup with built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos adds cinematic depth, while Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive ensure stunning visuals.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Mini LED, Quantum Dot, 900 nits brightness Refresh Rate 144 Hz with ALLM & VRR Sound 40W (2.1 channel, built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos) Smart Features VIDAA OS, Far-field Voice Assistant, Alexa, Screen Sharing Connectivity 4 HDMI 2.1 (incl. eARC, VRR), 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

During the Amazon Mega Saving Days, Toshiba’s M550NP 55-inch QLED Smart TV is drawing attention with a 51% discount on 55-inch smart TVs. The panel features Quantum Dot Colour and Full Array Local Dimming, delivering vibrant contrast and deep blacks. Powered by the REGZA Engine ZR, it sharpens 4K visuals for movies, sports, and gaming.

The 49W 2.1 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos add clear, room-filling sound, making this a solid pick in the Amazon deals on TVs.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Refresh Rate 60Hz (VRR 120Hz in High Refresh Mode) Sound 49W 2.1 Channel, REGZA Bass Woofer, Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, AI 4K Upscaling, Game Mode, Filmmaker Mode Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.0 (eARC), 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

The LG B2 Series 55-inch OLED TV combines cinematic visuals with gamer-ready performance. Its self-lit OLED pixels deliver perfect blacks and 100% colour fidelity, while the α7 AI 4K Gen5 processor optimises picture and sound in real time.

With a 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and 0.1 ms response time, it’s built for smooth, lag-free gaming. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos enhance every movie, while AI ThinQ with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2 ensures effortless smart control.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K OLED | Dolby Vision IQ | Pixel Dimming | Cinema HDR Refresh Rate 120Hz with VRR, ALLM, G-Sync, FreeSync Sound 20W 2.0 Ch | Dolby Atmos | AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2) Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ, Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode Connectivity 4 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

