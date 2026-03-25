Amazon Mega Tablet Days brings up to 30% off on tablets you’ll want to grab now

Tablets continue to be a versatile choice for users who want a balance between portability and functionality. From streaming content and attending online classes to light productivity and reading, a good tablet fits into multiple daily needs.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details ₹33,900 CHECK DETAILS

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During Amazon Mega Tablet Days, tablets are available at reduced prices with offers going up to 30% off. This makes it easier for buyers to explore models with better displays, smoother performance and improved battery life without paying full price.

The Apple iPad 11-inch (2025) powered by the A16 Bionic chip delivers strong everyday performance with smooth multitasking and efficient power management. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offers sharp visuals and accurate colours, making it suitable for media consumption, note-taking, and productivity. Running on iPadOS, it benefits from long-term software support and a highly optimised app ecosystem. With improved battery efficiency and solid build quality, it remains a reliable choice for students and professionals looking for a balanced tablet experience.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (IPS LCD) Processor Apple A16 Bionic RAM & Storage 6GB / 128GB, 256GB Battery ~7698 mAh OS iPadOS Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed as a large-screen entertainment and productivity tablet, featuring a 12.1-inch high-resolution display with smooth refresh rate support. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, it delivers stable performance for everyday tasks, streaming, and light gaming. With a large battery and fast charging, it supports extended usage sessions. Running on OxygenOS-based Android, it offers a clean interface and good optimisation. The device is ideal for users looking for a balance between display quality, performance, and affordability.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra RAM & Storage 8GB / 128GB Battery ~10050 mAh OS Android (OxygenOS) Charging Fast charging support

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is expected to be an entry-level Android tablet designed for basic tasks such as browsing, video streaming, and light productivity. With a large display and Samsung’s One UI interface, it provides a user-friendly experience suited for students and casual users. The device focuses on affordability while offering reliable performance for everyday usage. It is likely to include long battery life and expandable storage, making it practical for family and entertainment use.

Specifications Display Approx. 10–11-inch LCD Processor Entry-level octa-core chipset RAM & Storage 4GB / 64GB, expandable Battery ~7000–8000 mAh OS Android with One UI Connectivity Wi-Fi, optional LTE

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is expected to offer a premium Android tablet experience with a focus on performance and display quality. Featuring a high refresh rate display and powerful chipset, it is suitable for gaming, productivity, and multimedia consumption. Xiaomi’s HyperOS enhances multitasking and device connectivity within its ecosystem. With fast charging and a slim metal design, the tablet targets users who want flagship-level features at competitive pricing. It also supports accessories like stylus and keyboard for productivity use.

Specifications Display ~11–12-inch LCD/IPS, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon/flagship-grade chipset RAM & Storage 8GB+ / 128GB+ Battery ~8000–9000 mAh OS Android with HyperOS Audio Quad speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is designed as a premium mid-range tablet offering a large display, S Pen support, and reliable performance. It focuses on productivity and creativity, making it ideal for note-taking, drawing, and multitasking. The device runs on Samsung’s One UI, which offers features like multi-window and DeX support for a desktop-like experience. With a large battery and solid build quality, it caters to users looking for a versatile tablet for both work and entertainment.

Specifications Display ~12.4-inch LCD Processor Exynos chipset RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB options Battery ~10000 mAh OS Android (One UI) Stylus S Pen support

The Motorola Pad 60 Neo is expected to be a mid-range Android tablet aimed at entertainment and productivity users. It offers a clean Android experience with minimal bloatware, ensuring smooth performance. The tablet likely includes a large display, stereo speakers, and a decent processor for everyday usage. With good battery capacity and a lightweight design, it is suitable for students and casual users. Motorola’s focus on simplicity makes it an appealing option for those preferring stock Android.

Specifications Display ~10–11-inch LCD Processor Mid-range chipset RAM & Storage 4GB/6GB options Battery ~7000–8000 mAh OS Near-stock Android Audio Dual speakers

The Lenovo Tab 10.1 is a budget-friendly tablet designed for basic multimedia and daily usage. With a 10.1-inch display, it provides a comfortable viewing experience for streaming and browsing. It typically runs on Android with a simple interface and offers reliable battery life for extended use. The tablet is suitable for students, families, and casual users who need a secondary device. Lenovo’s focus on durability and affordability makes it a practical option in the entry-level segment.

Specifications Display 10.1-inch LCD Resolution Full HD (approx.) Processor Entry-level chipset RAM & Storage 2GB–4GB Battery ~6000–7000 mAh OS Android

The OnePlus Pad 3 is positioned as a premium Android tablet with high-end performance and a refined design. It is expected to feature a high refresh rate display, flagship-level chipset, and strong multitasking capabilities. OxygenOS provides a clean and responsive interface with seamless ecosystem connectivity. The tablet supports accessories such as stylus and keyboard, enhancing productivity. With a large battery and fast charging, it is built for long usage sessions, making it ideal for both entertainment and professional tasks.

Specifications Display ~11–12-inch, 120Hz Processor Flagship Snapdragon/MediaTek RAM & Storage 8GB+ / 128GB+ Battery ~9000–10000 mAh OS OxygenOS (Android) Accessories Stylus & keyboard support

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice is designed as an affordable Android tablet for everyday tasks like online classes, browsing, and streaming. It offers a large display and reliable battery life for extended usage. The tablet focuses on simplicity and ease of use, making it suitable for beginners and students. With Lenovo’s optimised UI and decent performance for light tasks, it serves as a practical option for users seeking value without advanced features.

Specifications Display ~10–11-inch LCD Processor Entry-level chipset RAM & Storage 4GB / 64GB Battery ~7000 mAh OS Android Connectivity Wi-Fi

The Brave Ark SmartChoice Android tablet with pen is targeted at budget users looking for note-taking and basic productivity features. It includes stylus support for writing and drawing, making it suitable for students and creative beginners. The tablet offers a standard Android experience with essential apps and decent battery life. While performance is aimed at light usage, it provides value through bundled accessories and affordability, making it useful for educational purposes and casual entertainment.

Specifications Display ~10-inch LCD Processor Entry-level chipset RAM & Storage 4GB / 64GB Battery ~6000–7000 mAh OS Android Accessories Stylus included

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