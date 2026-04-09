Amazon Mega TV Days sale: Massive price prop on Samsung TVs – Best deals you can’t miss

If you have been looking for an opportunity to upgrade the TV in your house, now would be the perfect time to do so. Amazon is hosting the Mega TV Days sale on its platform. As a part of this sale, Samsung’s smart TVs are available at significantly reduced prices. From entry-level smart TVs to advanced 4K and QLED models, these discounts cover a wide variety of options across Samsung’s smart TV ecosystem. These deals are further sweetened with a bouquet of other offers including instant banking discounts and flexible payment options in the form of no-cost EMI, which makes upgrades convenient and easier on the pocket.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details GET PRICE Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL View Details GET PRICE Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details GET PRICE Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details GET PRICE Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details ₹56,990 CHECK DETAILS View More

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So what do you get? A Samsung TV with advanced display technology that delivers sharp visuals, smart features, crystal clear audio and a device that provides long-lasting performance. Whether you are looking for a TV for binge watching your favourite TV shows and movies or you are looking for a big screen to enhance your gaming setup, we have got you covered. Here are our top Samsung TV recommendations for you with the biggest price drops.

Best Samsung TVs with price drop on Amazon right now

This TV has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a 31% discount on the platform. It features a sleek display with plastic chassis that can easily fit in any space in your house. Buyers can either mount it on a wall or place it on a table based on their preference. On the feature front, it has a 55-inch Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K and it runs the company's One UI Tizen. It also comes with technologies such as 4K Upscaling, Color Booster and Mega Contrast that can come in handy and improve the overall viewing experience, especially while watching movies and matches. However, it's 50Hz screen refresh rate makes it less suitable for gaming. On the audio front, it comes with 20W speakers that provide a surround sound experience and it supports advanced connectivity features such as Apple AirPlay, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 to name a few.

Specifications Display 55-inch Processor Crystal Processor 4K Operating System One UI Tizen Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI eARC, Ethernet LAN Port Sound 20W sound output surround sound Smart features Built-in Alexa and Bixby, Solarcell powered Remote Control with Voice Assistance Reasons to buy Quality Value for money buy Display quality Reason to avoid Performance Sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like this TV for its display quality and overall product quality. However, its performance and sound quality have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality.

2. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This TV has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a 29% discount on the platform. Buyers can save more using credit cards and a no-cost EMI option.

On the feature front, it has a sleek frame that easily blends in modern Indian living rooms. It can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table for a comfortable viewing experience. Coming to the display, this TV comes with a 65-inch Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle, 50Hz screen refresh rate, Quantum HDR and HDR10+ support. It also gets Pantone Validated colours, which means that the colours that this TV on screen are highly accurate. It is powered by Samsung's Q4 AI Processor 4K and it runs the company's One UI Tizen, which also brings generative wallpapers to the display - for the times when you are not actively using the TV. On the audio front, it has 20W speakers with support for 3D surround sound with Object Tracking Sound Technology will allow you to be fully immersed in the audio experience. Buyers also get support for a native Karaoke feature, which makes it ideal for get-togethers. Lastly, buyers can control it using Samsung SmartThings app and Universal Gestures on the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Specifications Display 65-inch Processor Q4 AI Processor Operating System One UI Tizen Connectivity Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet Sound 20W sound output surround sound Smart features Karaoke, support for universal gestures, Object Tracking Sound technology Reasons to buy Picture quality Value for money buy Product quality Reason to avoid Sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its display quality and overall product quality. However, its sound quality has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality and sleek design.

This TV has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a 30% discount on the platform. Buyers can save more using credit cards and a no-cost EMI option.

On the feature front, it has a sleek frame with modern aesthetics. It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle, 50Hz screen refresh rate, Quantum HDR and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Samsung's Crystal UHD Processor 4K and it runs the One UI Tizen. On the audio front, it has 20W speakers with support for 3D surround sound with Object Tracking Sound Technology. Buyers also get support for a workout tracking feature and a multi-control support feature, in which users can use their mouse to move content across screens, or a single keyboard to type on multiple devices. Essentially, this feature lets the TV connect with smart monitors and Galaxy devices to give a unified experience. This TV can be controlled using Samsung SmartThings app, IR remote and Universal Gestures on the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Specifications Display 43-inch Processor Crystal UHD Processor 4K Operating System One UI Tizen Connectivity Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet Sound 20W sound output surround sound Smart features Workout tracker, Universal gestures, Multi control support, Adaptive Sound Reasons to buy - Picture quality - Sound quality - Sleek design Reason to avoid - Sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its display quality and find it a value for money buy. They also like its sound quality. However, its durability and performance have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality.

This TV has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a 34% discount on the platform. Buyers can save more using their credit cards. On the feature front, it comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 50Hz screen refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Samsung's Crystal UHD Processor 4K and it runs the One UI Tizen. On the audio front, it has 20W speakers with support for 3D surround sound with Object Tracking Sound Technology. Buyers also get access to features such as a workout tracker, support for controlling this TV using gestures on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and ability to connect this TV with smart monitors and Galaxy devices for a unified experience. It comes with a solar remote that uses solar energy and indoor lighting for recharging its batteries.

Specifications Display 43-inch Processor Crystal UHD Processor 4K Operating System One UI Tizen Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, Ethernet Sound 20W sound output surround sound Smart features Amazon Alexa and Bixby support, SolarCell remote, Workout Tracker, Universal Gestures, Multi Control, Adaptive Sound Reasons to buy - Display quality - Sleek design Reason to avoid - Sound quality - UI lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its display quality and premium design. However, its sound quality and performance have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality and premium design.

This TV has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a 43% discount on the platform. Buyers can save more using their credit cards.

This TV comes with a boundless design which is ideal for modern Indian households. Beyond the sleek aesthetics, this TV comes with a Solar Remote, which can be charged using sunlight and indoor lighting. It comes with a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 50Hz screen refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K and it runs the One UI Tizen that includes a feature that lets users access their PCs, laptops and mobile devices on its big screen. In addition to this, it comes with an Auto Low Latency Mode for gaming and Adaptive Sound for an immersive experience. This TV is great for playing games and watching content on various OTT platforms. On the audio front, it has 20W speakers with support for 3D surround sound with Adaptive Sound Technology.

Specifications Display 65-inch Processor Crystal Processor 4K Operating System One UI Tizen Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay 2 Sound 20W sound output surround sound Smart features SolarCell remote, Multi Control, Adaptive Sound Reasons to buy - Display quality - Sleek design - Sound quality Reason to avoid - UI lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its display quality and premium design. Users have also appreciated its sound quality. However, its user interface has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality and sound.

This TV has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a 46% discount on the platform. Buyers can save more using their credit cards. They can also opt for a no-cost EMI option for easy payments. This TV comes with a sleek design which is ideal for all modern Indian homes. It comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 50Hz screen refresh rate, 178-degree screen viewing angle and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Samsung's Q4 AI Processor and it runs the One UI Tizen. It has 20W speakers with Adaptive Sound technology and Adaptive Sound feature. Beyond this buyers get features such as Generative Wallpaper, Karaoke mic for get-togethers, a Workout Tracker and a Multi Control feature that connects this TV with smart monitors and Galaxy devices to give a unified experience.

Specifications Display 55-inch Processor Q4 AI Processor Operating System One UI Tizen Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay Sound 20W sound output surround sound Smart features Object Tracking Sound, Karaoke, Workout tracker Reasons to buy - Picture quality - Surround Sound - Sound quality Reason to avoid - UI lag - Remote quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its display quality and its surround sound experience. However, its user interface and the quality of its remote have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality and sound quality.

Top 3 features of the best Samsung TVs in India

NAME DISPLAY SIZE CONNECTIVITY SPECIAL FEATURES Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55-inch Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI eARC, Ethernet LAN Port, AirPlay Built-in Alexa and Bixby, Solarcell powered Remote Control with Voice Assistance Samsung 65 inches Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65-inch Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, AirPlay Karaoke, support for universal gestures, Object Tracking Sound technology Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43-inch Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, AirPlay Workout tracker, Universal gestures, Multi control support, Adaptive Sound Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43-inch Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, AirPlay Amazon Alexa and Bixby support, SolarCell remote, Workout Tracker, Universal Gestures, Multi Control, Adaptive Sound Samsung 65 inches D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65-inch Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay 2 SolarCell remote, Multi Control, Adaptive Sound Samsung 55 inches Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55-inch Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Apple AirPlay Object Tracking Sound, Karaoke, Workout tracker

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