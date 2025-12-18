Amazon Pay launches UPI biometric authentication for PIN-free payments

Amazon Pay has rolled out UPI biometric authentication in India, allowing users to make transactions up to ₹5,000 without entering a PIN. The feature uses fingerprint or facial recognition on Android devices, marking a significant step toward faster, more secure digital payments. Launched on December 16, 2025, it supports Send Money, Scan & Pay, and merchant payments, leveraging device-bound biometrics for enhanced privacy.​

Key Features Biometric authentication ties security to the user's smartphone hardware, making it non-shareable, unlike traditional PINs. Transactions complete in seconds, with early user data showing over 90% preference for peer-to-peer transfers and doubled payment speeds. One-handed operation suits quick scenarios like street vendors or transit rides. Rollout starts with Android, with iOS support planned soon.​

This innovation reduces "transaction friction" while upholding UPI's safety standards. Biometric data never leaves the device, minimising breach risks compared to memorised PINs. Amazon Pay emphasises compliance with NPCI guidelines, positioning it as an industry-first for mainstream adoption. Users report seamless integration with existing Amazon Pay UPI handles.​

Girish Krishnan, Director of Payments at Amazon India, highlighted the focus on "intuitive payments that match modern habits." Amid India's UPI boom, handling billions monthly, this could accelerate contactless trends and challenge rivals like Google Pay or PhonePe. Experts predict wider biometric uptake, boosting financial inclusion for the unbanked.​