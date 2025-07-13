Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best deals on speakers, soundbars and home theatres with up to 60% off

Ready to elevate your audio experience? Amazon Prime Day 2025 is live, offering exciting deals on speakers, soundbars, and home theatre systems. From punchy portable speakers to powerful surround sound setups, top brands like Sony, JBL, Samsung, LG and Bose are part of the sale.

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details ₹13,640 Get This Sonodyne SAMĀ 5000 Dolby Atmos Soundbar for Immersive, Clear, Powerful Sound, 400W, 3.1 Ch, Dolby Atmos & Dolby Digital, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Optical, Wireless Sub View Details ₹24,999 Get This Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini- 250 Watts Immersive 3D Audio for TV, Movies & Music - Multiple Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Alexa Built-in & Dolby Atmos, Designed in Germany, 2 Yr Warranty View Details ₹45,140 Get This Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details ₹15,289 Get This Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details ₹24,469 Get This View More

Along with great discounts, you can also enjoy bank card deals, instant discounts, no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and cashback. It’s the ideal time to bring cinema-quality sound to your home or upgrade your music setup at a much lower price.

TV soundbars at up to 52% off on Amazon Sale TV soundbars are now available at impressive discounts of up to 52% during the Prime Day 2025 sale. These devices are perfect for enhancing your television’s audio output, delivering clearer dialogue and rich sound quality for a more immersive experience.

Top brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG are offering premium soundbars with features like Dolby Audio, HDMI ARC support, and wall-mountable designs. It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup with high-quality sound at a lower price.

Bluetooth soundbars up to 80% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Bluetooth soundbars are now going at up to 80% off, offering wireless freedom with powerful audio output. These sleek devices are ideal for minimalist setups and connect easily with TVs, phones or laptops.

Top deals include brands like boAt, Blaupunkt, and Zebronics, with models that support deep bass, multiple connectivity options and remote control. Whether you're upgrading your living room or bedroom setup, these deals bring a lot of sound for much less.

Bluetooth speakers at up to 44% off on Prime Day 2025 Bluetooth speakers are perfect for on-the-go music and home use alike, and now they’re available at up to 44% off on Amazon Sale. Compact yet powerful, these speakers combine portability with sound clarity and long battery life.

Leading brands such as JBL, Sony, and realme are part of the sale, offering rugged designs, water resistance, and voice assistant support. It’s the ideal time to pick up a travel companion or a desk-side speaker without spending much.

Party speakers at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale Party speakers are getting loud discounts this Prime Day, with offers going up to 60% off. These powerful sound machines come with dynamic bass, LED lighting, and mic input support for karaoke nights and gatherings.

Top brands like JBL, Sony and Philips are bringing their most exciting speaker models to the sale, giving you serious volume and style. If you’re planning your next party or need high-energy audio, these deals are worth a look.

Smart speakers at up to 50% off on Prime Day 2025 Smart speakers are more affordable than ever during this sale, with up to 50% off across select models. These voice-controlled devices are great for playing music, setting reminders, controlling smart home gadgets and much more.

Amazon Echo, Google Nest and other major brands are part of the discounts. Enjoy features like built-in assistants, multi-room audio and smart home integration, all at a fraction of the regular price during Amazon Sale.

Home theatre systems at up to 49% off on Amazon Sale Home theatre systems are a must for anyone who loves immersive entertainment, and now they’re up to 49% off during the Amazon Sale. With multi-channel sound, these systems deliver a cinematic experience straight to your living room.

Brands like Sony, Philips, and Zebronics are offering high-quality 5.1 and 7.1 setups, complete with subwoofers and surround sound. If you’ve been waiting to bring theatre-like audio to your home, now’s your chance to buy at a great price.

