Amazon Prime Day 2025: Get up to 36% off on printers from HP, Canon and more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 brings you exciting deals on a wide range of printers, with discounts of up to 36%. From inkjet and laser to all-in-one models, there’s something for everyone. Whether you need fast document printing or high-quality photo outputs, top brands like HP, Canon, and Epson have great options on offer.

Our Picks Highest discount Best office printer Value for money Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details ₹11,675 Get This Best office printer Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation View Details ₹22,299 Get This Value for money Brother Ink Tank DCP-T226 All in One (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 64 MB, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, USB, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY),Free Installation View Details ₹10,799 Get This Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB View Details ₹16,849 Get This HP Smart Tank 529 Aio Colour Ink Tank Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home, Magenta View Details ₹9,644 Get This View More

Along with the price cuts, shoppers can also benefit from instant bank discounts, cashback offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI plans. It’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable, feature-packed printer without overspending.

With a standout high-capacity ink tank and wireless connectivity, the HP Smart Tank 589 delivers sharp, professional-quality prints at speeds up to 30 ppm (black) and 24 ppm (colour). Its guided buttons, low-ink sensors, and compatibility with multiple devices make it ideal for both home and office use, ensuring productivity and ease of operation.

HP Smart Tank 589 price history

During the Amazon Sale, the price for this printer, which is ₹11,499, is very close to its all-time low price of ₹10,479. You can grab an additional discount by using an SBI credit card or get cashback by using Amazon Pay ICICI

This printer’s main USP is its automatic duplex (two-sided) printing and multifunctionality, print, scan and copy, at a rapid 30 ppm. It features Wi-Fi, LAN, and USB connectivity, a 35-sheet automatic document feeder, and a 250-sheet paper tray, making it a robust choice for efficient office workflows.

Brother DCP L2541SW price history

On Prime Day, you’ll find this model at ₹20,799, which is very close to its lowest ever price of ₹20,498. Use Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to get a cashback and bring down the price even more.

The refillable ink tank system is the highlight here, enabling high-yield printing—up to 7,500 pages in black and 5,000 in colour, while keeping costs low. Its compact design, easy front-access tank, and up to 28 ppm (black) speed make it perfect for home and small office environments.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T226 price history

Take advantage of the Amazon Sale, where this printer is offered at ₹9,399, which is lower than the average price of this printer since its launch.

With automatic two-sided printing and a fast 30 ppm output, this monochrome laser printer excels in productivity. Its adjustable 250-sheet tray, high resolution (up to 2400 x 600 dpi), and multifunction capabilities (print, scan, copy) make it a reliable office companion.

Brother DCP-L2520D price history

During the Prime Day Sale, the price for this unit is the lowest it’s ever been, making now the ideal time to purchase if this is your preferred model.

Check out more printer deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Canon’s MegaTank G3730 stands out for its refillable ink tank, borderless printing, and wireless connectivity. It offers high print yields and low running costs, with crisp colour output and compatibility across devices—ideal for home and home office use.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 price history

On Amazon Sale, this printer is available for ₹11,499, which is not the lowest ever price of this printer. But you can easily make up that difference by grabbing credit card discounts.

This all-in-one printer’s main feature is its wireless connectivity and high-yield ink system, capable of printing up to 15,000 pages in black and 5,000 in colour. Its borderless printing and easy refill design ensure efficient, mess-free operation for busy households or small offices.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W price history

On Prime Day, you’ll find this printer for ₹12,899, which is lower than the average price of this printer since its launch. Use an SBI credit card to grab an instant discount and save more.

Epson’s EcoTank L3216 boasts a compact integrated tank design, high-yield ink bottles, and spill-free refilling. With print, scan, and copy functions, and a high page yield (up to 4,500 black and 7,500 colour pages), it’s built for cost-effective, high-volume printing.

Epson Ecotank L3216 price history

Grab this monitor for ₹10,999, which is a couple of hundred rupees higher than its lowest ever price on Amazon. During the Amazon Sale, you can use an SBI credit card to get an instant discount on this price.

This new launch offers blazing-fast mono printing at 34 ppm, auto duplexing, and 256 MB of memory for seamless multitasking. With Wi-Fi, LAN, and USB connectivity, plus a 2.7-inch LCD, it’s ideal for high-efficiency office environments.

Brother DCP-L2680DW price history

There has not been much change in the price of this Brother printer since its launch. But during the Amazon Sale, it is available at the lowest ever price you can get on this model. Use an SBI credit card during checkout to get more discount.

The HL-L2321D’s main USP is its single-function, high-speed (30 ppm) monochrome printing with automatic duplexing. A large 250-sheet tray and robust build make it a favourite for heavy-duty home or office printing.

Brother HL-L2321D price history

The current price for this model is ₹11,299, which is not the lowest ever but very close to it. You can bring down the price even more with additional credit card discounts and cashbacks.

Epson’s L3560 features a compact design, high-yield ink bottles, Wi-Fi connectivity, and borderless printing up to 4R. Powered by Heat-Free Technology, it delivers efficient, spill-free printing, scanning, and copying for modern households and offices.

Epson EcoTank L3560 price history

The price of this printer hasn't dropped in the past couple of months, but for the Amazon sale, it has been reduced to ₹15,899. Although this isn't the lowest price for this model, it is lower than the average.

Similar articles for you Amazon Prime Day Sale Early Deals LIVE! Grab best laptop deals on Asus, Dell and more with up to 40% off