Amazon Prime Day 2026 is almost over: These earbuds, headphones and speakers are still worth buying

If you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your audio setup, this would be your final opportunity to do so as the Amazon Prime Day 2026 is ending tonight. The clock is ticking and if your cart is still empty, you might want to act fast. While thousands of lightning deals have already expired, a handful of the absolute best discounts on premium audio gear are still live - but not for long.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- BlackView Details
JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details
₹4,499
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-BlackView Details
₹2,839.55
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Upto 70H Battery, Smart Ambient, Speed Charge, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connect, BT 5.3 - BlueView Details
₹4,799
Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker, 12hrs Playtime, Massive Bass, Hands Free Calling, IP67 Water, Dust & Rustproof, Sound Connect App-BlackView Details
₹7,989
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Whether you are looking to upgrade your earbuds to daily to something that will block all the noise at the time of your daily commute to and from work, or you are planning to replace your old worn-out pair of headphones, or upgrade your home's party system with a rugged Bluetooth speaker, the window of opportunity is closing soon. So, before the Prime Day 2026 sale ends and the prices go up again, grab your favourite audio devices. But before that, let's take a quick look at the top deals that you need to consider.
- Up to 75% off on the purchase of headphones
- Up to 70% off on the purchase of home audio devices
- 10% instant cashback on the purchases made using Axis Bank credit card and SBI credit and debit cards
- 5% cashback for Prime members on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI and select banking cards
- 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
- 10% cashback on Amazon Pay Later card
The Sony WF-C510 is designed for users who want lightweight, comfortable TWS earbuds without compromising on sound quality. These earbuds are powered by Sony's 6mm dynamic drivers and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), that restore detail lost in compressed audio, resulting in richer vocals and balanced sound. Furthermore, Sony Sound Connect app lets users fine-tune the audio using a customizable EQ and Clear Bass control. Additional features include Ambient Sound Mode, Multipoint Connection, and crystal-clear hands-free calling.
Great sound quality
Long battery life
Average connectivity
Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality for its clarity and volume, and appreciate their ability to connect seamlessly to two devices. ANC and battery life have also been appreciated.
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The JBL Tune Beam 2 is designed for users who want immersive audio, effective noise cancellation, and all-day comfort in a compact pair of TWS earbuds. It gets 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver JBL Pure Bass Sound with Spatial Sound for a wider, more cinematic listening experience. Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Smart Ambient lets users block distractions or stay aware of their surroundings as needed. Additional features include Personi-Fi 3.0 and a customizable EQ.
Great sound quality
Long battery life
Comfortable to wear
Average ANC
Buyers praise these earbuds for their amazing sound quality with signature JBL Pure Bass, crystal clear call quality with superb microphone performance, and comfort during regular use. The battery life is impressive and buyers find it value for money.
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and comfort.
The Sony WH-CH520 is a lightweight on-ear wireless headphone that is designed for everyday listening with long-lasting comfort. It features soft ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and swivel earcups, it offers a comfortable fit that's easy to carry while travelling. It is equipped with 30mm dynamic drivers and Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), that restores details lost during audio compression for a richer and more natural listening experience. Additionally, the Sony Sound Connect app lets users customise the EQ to match their preferred sound profile.
Great sound quality
Long battery life
Good overall quality
Average ANC
Buyers find the headphones' sound quality amazing and appreciate the 4-day battery backup. Buyers also appreciate its overall quality and sound quality.
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and battery life.
The JBL Tune 770NC is built for listeners who want immersive sound, long battery life, and effective noise cancellation in a lightweight over-ear design. Its soft ear cushions, padded headband, and foldable construction ensure lasting comfort. It is equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound with rich lows and balanced mids. Its Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Smart Ambient lets users block distractions or stay aware of their surroundings, while the JBL Headphones app offers customizable EQ settings and personalized sound profiles.
Great sound quality
Long battery life
Good ANC
Comfortable to wear
Premium pricing
Average volume level
Buyers praise the headphones' impressive battery life and excellent ANC performance. They also appreciate its sound quality and find it comfortable to wear.
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and battery life.
The Sony ULT Field 1 is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a powerful bass in a travel-friendly design. It gets a dedicated ULT button, pressing which activates the speaker in an enhanced bass mode for deeper, more impactful sound. It is equipped with a woofer, tweeter, and dual passive radiators, that deliver clear vocals and punchy lows. With IP67-rated protection, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and hands-free calling, the ULT Field 1 is built for both indoor and outdoor entertainment.
Great sound quality
Long battery life
Excellent performance
Premium pricing
Average volume level
Buyers praise the headphones' impressive battery life and excellent ANC performance. They also appreciate its sound quality and find it comfortable to wear.
Buyers should choose these speakefor their sound quality and battery life.
The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver room-filling sound from a compact, travel-friendly body. It gets Bose's custom-engineered full-range driver and PositionIQ technology automatically optimize the sound based on the speaker's orientation, ensuring clear vocals, crisp highs, and deep bass whether it's placed. With support for stereo and party modes, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and the Bose app for EQ customization, the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) offers a premium listening experience in a highly durable package.
Great sound quality
Long battery life
Good connectivity
Battery life is good but falls short of some competition
Buyers praise the portable speaker's brilliant sound quality, with one noting its warm frequency reproduction, and appreciate its compact size and retro design. They find it worth the price, with quick charging capabilities and easy phone connectivity.
Buyers should choose these speakers for their sound quality and battery life.
The JBL Charge 5 is a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker designed for deep bass, clear vocals, and all-day outdoor entertainment. Its rugged cylindrical design features a durable fabric mesh body, rubberized end caps, and a built-in passive radiator layout that enhances low-end performance. It gets JBL’s signature Pro Sound, which delivers bold audio with strong bass and balanced mids, making it ideal for both indoor listening and outdoor parties. The speaker also includes PartyBoost support for multi-speaker pairing, ensuring wider sound coverage. A USB-C charging port and built-in power bank function add extra convenience.
Great sound quality
Strong build quality
Portable design
Battery life is average
Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, noting it fills rooms with bass punches, and appreciate its portability for traveling. The build quality is excellent, and the volume levels are great.
Buyers should choose these speakers for their sound quality and durability.
|NAME
|DUST AND WATER PROTECTION
|BATTERY LIFE
|CONNECTIVITY
|Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
|IPX4
|Up to 11 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connection, Fast Pair, Swift Pair
|JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds
|IP54
|Up to 12 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair
|Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
|NA
|Up to 50 hours
|Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair
|JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear Headphones
|NA
|Up to 70 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support, Multi-Point Connection, USB-C charging, 3.5mm audio cable
|Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker
|IP67
|Up to 12 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C charging, Google Fast Pair
|Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen)
|IP67
|Up to 12 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connectivity, USB-C charging
|JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound
|IP67
|Up to 20 hours
|Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging, PartyBoost multi-speaker pairing
I found 10 washing machines that save water and electricity—and they're worth buying this Amazon Prime Day 2026
I’ve used and tested hundreds of earphones, headphones, soundbars and speakers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of earphones, headphones and speakers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their sound technology, connectivity features, and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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