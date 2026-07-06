Amazon Prime Day 2026 is almost over: These earbuds, headphones and speakers are still worth buying

If you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your audio setup, this would be your final opportunity to do so as the Amazon Prime Day 2026 is ending tonight. The clock is ticking and if your cart is still empty, you might want to act fast. While thousands of lightning deals have already expired, a handful of the absolute best discounts on premium audio gear are still live - but not for long.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details Get Price JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details ₹4,499 Check Offers Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details ₹2,839.55 Check Offers JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Upto 70H Battery, Smart Ambient, Speed Charge, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connect, BT 5.3 - Blue View Details ₹4,799 Check Offers Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker, 12hrs Playtime, Massive Bass, Hands Free Calling, IP67 Water, Dust & Rustproof, Sound Connect App-Black View Details ₹7,989 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your earbuds to daily to something that will block all the noise at the time of your daily commute to and from work, or you are planning to replace your old worn-out pair of headphones, or upgrade your home's party system with a rugged Bluetooth speaker, the window of opportunity is closing soon. So, before the Prime Day 2026 sale ends and the prices go up again, grab your favourite audio devices. But before that, let's take a quick look at the top deals that you need to consider.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers - Up to 75% off on the purchase of headphones

- Up to 70% off on the purchase of home audio devices

- 10% instant cashback on the purchases made using Axis Bank credit card and SBI credit and debit cards

- 5% cashback for Prime members on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI and select banking cards

- 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

- 10% cashback on Amazon Pay Later card

Top deals on headphones and earphones, get up to 75% off

The Sony WF-C510 is designed for users who want lightweight, comfortable TWS earbuds without compromising on sound quality. These earbuds are powered by Sony's 6mm dynamic drivers and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), that restore detail lost in compressed audio, resulting in richer vocals and balanced sound. Furthermore, Sony Sound Connect app lets users fine-tune the audio using a customizable EQ and Clear Bass control. Additional features include Ambient Sound Mode, Multipoint Connection, and crystal-clear hands-free calling.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection IPX4 water-resistant Audio Features 6mm Dynamic Drivers, DSEE, Ambient Sound Mode, 360 Reality Audio support, Custom EQ, Clear Bass, SBC & AAC codecs Battery Up to 11 hours on earbuds; up to 22 hours total with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connection, Fast Pair, Swift Pair Special Features Sony Sound Connect App, Voice Assistant support, Hands-free calling, Button controls Reasons to buy Great sound quality Long battery life Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the earbuds' sound quality for its clarity and volume, and appreciate their ability to connect seamlessly to two devices. ANC and battery life have also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality.

2. JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 is designed for users who want immersive audio, effective noise cancellation, and all-day comfort in a compact pair of TWS earbuds. It gets 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver JBL Pure Bass Sound with Spatial Sound for a wider, more cinematic listening experience. Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Smart Ambient lets users block distractions or stay aware of their surroundings as needed. Additional features include Personi-Fi 3.0 and a customizable EQ.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection IP54 water-resistant Audio Features JBL Pure Bass Sound, JBL Spatial Sound, Adaptive ANC, Smart Ambient, Personi-Fi 3.0, Custom EQ, 10mm Dynamic Drivers, 6 microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation Battery Up to 12 hours on the earbuds (ANC Off), 10 hours with ANC On; up to 48 hours total playback with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair Special Features JBL Headphones App, Relax Mode, VoiceAware, Dual Connect + Sync, Voice Assistant Support, Low Latency Audio, Touch Controls Reasons to buy Great sound quality Long battery life Comfortable to wear Reason to avoid Average ANC

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise these earbuds for their amazing sound quality with signature JBL Pure Bass, crystal clear call quality with superb microphone performance, and comfort during regular use. The battery life is impressive and buyers find it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and comfort.

The Sony WH-CH520 is a lightweight on-ear wireless headphone that is designed for everyday listening with long-lasting comfort. It features soft ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and swivel earcups, it offers a comfortable fit that's easy to carry while travelling. It is equipped with 30mm dynamic drivers and Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), that restores details lost during audio compression for a richer and more natural listening experience. Additionally, the Sony Sound Connect app lets users customise the EQ to match their preferred sound profile.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection NA Audio Features 30mm Dynamic Drivers, DSEE, Custom EQ via Sony Sound Connect App, SBC & AAC codec support, Built-in microphone Battery Up to 50 hours playback; 3-minute quick charge provides up to 1.5 hours of listening Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair Special Features Voice Assistant support, Sony Sound Connect App, Hands-free Calling, Physical Button Controls Reasons to buy Great sound quality Long battery life Good overall quality Reason to avoid Average ANC

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the headphones' sound quality amazing and appreciate the 4-day battery backup. Buyers also appreciate its overall quality and sound quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and battery life.

The JBL Tune 770NC is built for listeners who want immersive sound, long battery life, and effective noise cancellation in a lightweight over-ear design. Its soft ear cushions, padded headband, and foldable construction ensure lasting comfort. It is equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound with rich lows and balanced mids. Its Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Smart Ambient lets users block distractions or stay aware of their surroundings, while the JBL Headphones app offers customizable EQ settings and personalized sound profiles.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection NA Audio Features 40mm Dynamic Drivers, JBL Pure Bass Sound, ANC, Smart Ambient, Custom EQ, VoiceAware, JBL Headphones App Battery Up to 70 hours playback (ANC Off), 44 hours (ANC On); 5-minute fast charge provides up to 3 hours of playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support, Multi-Point Connection, USB-C charging, 3.5mm audio cable Special Features Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support, Multi-Point Connection, USB-C charging, 3.5mm audio cable for wired listening Reasons to buy Great sound quality Long battery life Good ANC Comfortable to wear Reason to avoid Premium pricing Average volume level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the headphones' impressive battery life and excellent ANC performance. They also appreciate its sound quality and find it comfortable to wear.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their sound quality and battery life.

Top deals on speakers, get up to 70% off

The Sony ULT Field 1 is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a powerful bass in a travel-friendly design. It gets a dedicated ULT button, pressing which activates the speaker in an enhanced bass mode for deeper, more impactful sound. It is equipped with a woofer, tweeter, and dual passive radiators, that deliver clear vocals and punchy lows. With IP67-rated protection, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and hands-free calling, the ULT Field 1 is built for both indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection IP67 Audio Features ULT Bass Boost Button, Woofer + Tweeter + Dual Passive Radiators, Hands-Free Calling, Stereo Pairing, Sony Sound Connect App Battery Up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C charging, Google Fast Pair Special Features Detachable Multi-Way Carry Strap, Sony Sound Connect App, Stereo Pair, Built-in Microphone, Vertical & Horizontal Placement, Lightweight Portable Design Reasons to buy Great sound quality Long battery life Excellent performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing Average volume level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the headphones' impressive battery life and excellent ANC performance. They also appreciate its sound quality and find it comfortable to wear.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these speakefor their sound quality and battery life.

The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a premium portable Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver room-filling sound from a compact, travel-friendly body. It gets Bose's custom-engineered full-range driver and PositionIQ technology automatically optimize the sound based on the speaker's orientation, ensuring clear vocals, crisp highs, and deep bass whether it's placed. With support for stereo and party modes, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and the Bose app for EQ customization, the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) offers a premium listening experience in a highly durable package.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection IP67 Audio Features High-fidelity audio, deep bass, PositionIQ auto-orientation technology, Stereo Mode, Party Mode, Custom EQ via Bose App, Built-in Speakerphone Battery Up to 12 hours of playback; approximately 4 hours to fully recharge via USB-C Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connectivity, USB-C charging Special Features Bose App support, SimpleSync compatibility, Programmable Shortcut Button, Built-in Microphone, Floats on Water, Integrated Nylon Utility Loop, Voice Assistant Shortcut, Stereo Pairing Reasons to buy Great sound quality Long battery life Good connectivity Reason to avoid Battery life is good but falls short of some competition

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the portable speaker's brilliant sound quality, with one noting its warm frequency reproduction, and appreciate its compact size and retro design. They find it worth the price, with quick charging capabilities and easy phone connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these speakers for their sound quality and battery life.

The JBL Charge 5 is a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker designed for deep bass, clear vocals, and all-day outdoor entertainment. Its rugged cylindrical design features a durable fabric mesh body, rubberized end caps, and a built-in passive radiator layout that enhances low-end performance. It gets JBL’s signature Pro Sound, which delivers bold audio with strong bass and balanced mids, making it ideal for both indoor listening and outdoor parties. The speaker also includes PartyBoost support for multi-speaker pairing, ensuring wider sound coverage. A USB-C charging port and built-in power bank function add extra convenience.

Specifications Dust & Water Protection IP67 Audio Features JBL Pro Sound, 2-way speaker system (woofer + tweeter), dual passive bass radiators, PartyBoost support, balanced sound profile Battery Up to 20 hours playback Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging, PartyBoost multi-speaker pairing Special Features Power bank functionality, rugged outdoor design, JBL Portable App support for EQ, stereo/party pairing via PartyBoost Reasons to buy Great sound quality Strong build quality Portable design Reason to avoid Battery life is average

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, noting it fills rooms with bass punches, and appreciate its portability for traveling. The build quality is excellent, and the volume levels are great.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these speakers for their sound quality and durability.

Top 3 features of the best earbuds, headphones and speakers to buy right now

NAME DUST AND WATER PROTECTION BATTERY LIFE CONNECTIVITY Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds IPX4 Up to 11 hours Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Connection, Fast Pair, Swift Pair JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds IP54 Up to 12 hours Bluetooth 5.3, Multi-Point Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones NA Up to 50 hours Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear Headphones NA Up to 70 hours Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support, Multi-Point Connection, USB-C charging, 3.5mm audio cable Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless 30W Bluetooth Speaker IP67 Up to 12 hours Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C charging, Google Fast Pair Bose New SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen) IP67 Up to 12 hours Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connectivity, USB-C charging JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound IP67 Up to 20 hours Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging, PartyBoost multi-speaker pairing

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of earphones, headphones, soundbars and speakers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of earphones, headphones and speakers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their sound technology, connectivity features, and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.