Amazon Prime Day countdown begins with 2 days left! Get up to 54% off on ACs from Samsung, LG, Voltas and more brands

Prime Day early deals are live on air conditioners across Amazon, giving shoppers a chance to secure discounts before the main event begins.

The sale officially starts on 12 July and continues until 14 July, featuring offers on models from Samsung, LG, Voltas, Carrier, and more.

Keep your space cool with the LG 1.5 ton split AC fitted with an HD filter that works to reduce airborne particles. The AI convertible six in one adjusts cooling levels, while VIRAAT mode delivers a strong airflow during warmer days.

Its copper coil supports steady cooling, and diet mode plus offers a gentle setting for nights.

Specifications Cooling Modes AI 6-in-1 mode adjusts cooling as needed Special Modes VIRAAT Mode for strong cooling, Diet Mode+ for light use Filter HD Filter with anti-virus layer Condenser Copper Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Bring home steady cooling with the LG 1.5 ton inverter window AC. The Convertible 4-in-1 cooling lets you select modes for warm afternoons or mild evenings. A 4 way air swing spreads air across the room for balanced comfort.

The HD Filter supports cleaner airflow while the copper condenser works to keep cooling consistent.

Specifications Special Features Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Filter Light Reminder, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling Cooling Power 4.7 Kilowatts Airflow 4 Way Air Swing Compressor DUAL Inverter Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)

Cool your space with the Voltas 1.5 ton split AC featuring a four in one adjustable mode that lets you set different cooling levels through the day. The anti-dust filter helps limit airborne particles, making daily use more comfortable.

A copper condenser supports steady cooling even in hotter months, paired with the reliable 185V Vectra car model.

Specifications Cooling Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable Compressor Inverter Special Features Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Cooling Power 4850 Kilowatts Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

Handle high temperatures with the Samsung 1 ton split AC. Its digital inverter supports faster cooling, working even when the heat reaches 58 degree celsius. The 5 step convertible setting offers several modes to match daily needs.

Made with 100% copper parts and backed by a 5 year warranty, this model balances power and care.

Specifications Special Features Digital Inverter Compressor, 3 Step Auto Clean, 5 Step Convertible, 2 Way Swing, Fast Cooling Cooling Fast cooling up to 58°C Convertible 5 Step Convertible Compressor Digital Inverter Condenser 100% Copper Click Here to Buy Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

Cool your room with the Voltas 1.5 ton inverter window AC. The two in one adjustable mode lets you set cooling levels to suit different parts of the day. Built with a copper condenser, it works to maintain steady airflow over longer hours.

This 2023 model in the Vertis Pearl range is designed for consistent use through warm months.

Specifications Modes 2-in-1 Adjustable Condenser Copper Compressor Inverter Special Features Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White)

The Blue Star inverter split AC is built to adjust cooling through its convertible five in one modes, allowing the room to stay comfortable across different hours. Auto defrost helps keep the unit free of ice, while multi sensors respond to temperature shifts.

A dust filter supports cleaner airflow, and blue fins add protection to the copper coil.

Specifications Special Features Dust Filter, Multi Sensors, Auto Defrost Cooling Convertible 5 in 1 Filter Dust Filter Coil Copper with Blue Fins Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

The LG 1 ton split AC is built to handle warm days with steady cooling across different settings. It can manage airflow in multiple directions and keeps air quality in check through its filter system.

This model includes options that adapt cooling power and help maintain comfortable temperatures during longer use.

Specifications Cooling Modes Multiple adjustable levels Swing Multi-direction air flow Filter HD Filter with protection Compressor Inverter technology Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 ton window AC offers steady cooling with a copper condenser that supports daily use. This AC model stands out with a white body paired with a silver deco strip for a clean look in any room.

Its fixed speed operation keeps the temperature consistent through warm afternoons.

Specifications Special Features Self Diagnosis Function, 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating, LED Display, Remote Control Operation, Blue Fin Coils Cooling Power 4.8 Kilowatts Type Fixed Speed Window AC Cooling Consistent fixed speed Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2023 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW)

The Carrier 1.5 ton Wi-Fi smart inverter split AC supports cooling with convertible six in one settings that adapt to your room’s needs. A smart energy display helps you see power use in real time, while the HD and PM 2.5 Filter works to limit dust and particles indoors.

This model includes Wi-Fi control through the Ester Edge FXi series.

Specifications Special Features Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Air Purification Filter, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean Cooling Power 4800 Kilowatts Cooling Convertible 6-in-1 Display Smart Energy Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

The Daikin inverter split AC helps keep rooms comfortable with Coanda Airflow that spreads cool air evenly. Dew clean technology supports clean coils for smoother operation over time. The triple display shows temperature and key settings clearly.

This 2024 model also includes a PM 2.5 filter designed to limit particles in the air.

Specifications Cleaning Dew Clean Technology Display Triple Display Filter PM 2.5 Airflow Coanda Airflow Special Features High Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)