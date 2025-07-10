Amazon Prime Day countdown is live with early savings on the best refrigerators

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 kicks off on 12th July, but refrigerator deals have arrived early, turning up the excitement. As the countdown continues, early shoppers can already enjoy up to 50% off select refrigerator types. From compact single door units to spacious side by side designs, there are options for every home and budget.

Added benefits like bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange discounts make these deals even better. Prime members get early access, so it’s wise to plan ahead. Save the best refrigerator deals now and be ready to check out once the full sale begins. Early access means better prices and more choices while stocks last.

The LG 240 L double door refrigerator is built to suit medium-sized families, offering a smart inverter compressor that delivers energy efficiency and silent operation. Multi Air Flow cooling keeps every shelf evenly chilled, while the convertible feature gives flexible storage for changing needs. The stabilizer-free operation, anti-bacterial gasket and a modern dazzle steel finish combines practicality with style, making it ideal for contemporary kitchens during big shopping seasons.

Specifications Capacity 240 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Colour Dazzle Steel Dimensions 70.3D x 58.5W x 147.5H cm Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

Make the most of the Amazon Prime Day Sale by upgrading to Samsung’s 419 L refrigerator, ideal for large families. Featuring AI Energy Mode with digital inverter tech, it learns usage patterns to save power. Convertible 5-in-1 modes offer flexibility for every occasion. Twin Cooling Plus maintains separate airflow for fridge and freezer, keeping food fresher. Its elegant Ez Clean Steel design adds a premium touch to your kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 419 litres Dimensions Dimensions 74.7D x 70W x 179H Energy Rating 3 Star Configuration Freezer-on-Top Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel/Real Steel)

The Panasonic’s 280 L refrigerator is, equipped with an intelligent inverter compressor that adapts cooling to your needs. Its AI ECONAVI sensors detect lifestyle patterns to save energy, while AG Clean technology keeps bacteria away. A jumbo 30 L vegetable basket ensures greens stay fresh longer. Finished in elegant floral black, it’s a blend of sophisticated looks and Japanese innovation at great value.

Specifications Capacity 280 L Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions 68.1D x 56W x 160.5H cm Colour Diamond Black Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 280 L Double Door 3 Star AI Enabled Inverter Technology Frost Free Refrigerator (NR-TH292CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 256L)

This Amazon Prime Day Sale, protect your family’s health with Godrej’s 294 L refrigerator. Its Nano Shield Technology disinfects over 95% of food surfaces, while Cool Balance ensures uniform airflow, keeping vegetables farm-fresh for up to 30 days. With toughened glass shelves, moisture control, and a modern Fossil Steel look, it offers reliable cooling, hygiene and style.

Specifications Capacity 294 L Energy Rating 2 Star Dimensions 63.6D x 60.7W x 168H cm Colour Fossil Steel Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej Edge 294 L 2 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield TechnologyInverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RT EONVALOR 310B 25 RCIM FS ST, Fossil Steel)

Give your kitchen a luxury upgrade with Haier’s 602 L side-by-side refrigerator. Its 100% convertible sections let you switch between -24°C and +5°C, offering unmatched flexibility for parties or extra groceries. Expert Inverter tech keeps energy bills low, while Magic Cooling and Deo Fresh keep everything fresh. Its sleek Black Steel design stands out, making it a smart choice for large modern families.

Specifications Capacity 602 L Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions 69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm Colour Black Steel Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

Amazon Prime Day brings the perfect opportunity to upgrade with Samsung’s 301 L refrigerator. Enjoy the flexibility of Convertible 5 in 1 modes that cater to everything from regular use to holiday breaks. Twin Cooling Plus keeps your food fresh by avoiding odour transfer, and the Digital Inverter delivers dependable, silent performance. Its Real Steel finish enhances any kitchen with modern style, giving you a refrigerator that is both versatile and attractively priced for the season.

Specifications Dimensions 72.2D x 60W x 163.5H cm Capacity 301 L Energy Rating 2 Star Colour Silver Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 301 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4412SL/HL, Silver, Real Steel, 2023 Model)

If you fancy side by side refrigerators then the Godrej 600 L refrigerator is a good choice. Smart convertible zones shift between -3°C to +5°C for dairy, drinks, or vegetables, offering tailored storage. AI sensors auto-adjust cooling for peak efficiency, while its advanced inverter minimizes power use. The glossy Opera Black finish ensures your kitchen looks stunning, combining large capacity with next-gen technology at an irresistible festive discount.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions 73D x 91W x 177H cm Colour Opera Black Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

The Haier 190L single door refrigerator is an excellent fit for small homes or as a secondary fridge. It offers a 5 star rating for huge energy savings, 1 Hour Icing for quick ice, and a large vegetable crisper. The inverter-ready operation and an attractive spiral glass door combines style with efficiency, making it a practical, budget-friendly buy this festive season.

Specifications Dimensions 62.8D x 53W x 121.8H cm Capacity 190L Colour Black Energy Rating 5 Star Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Haier 190 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205RG, Spiral Glass)

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.