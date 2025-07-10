Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check out the pre deals on the best vacuum cleaners

Amazon Prime Day Sale brings up to 70% off the best vacuum cleaners. Grab robotic, cordless, or wet and dry vacuums to keep your home fresh and dust-free.

Iqbal
Updated10 Jul 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Make the most of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025
Make the most of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Vacuum cleaners make home cleaning simple by removing dust, dirt, and allergens from every corner. They pick up pet hair on sofas, fine dust on carpets, and debris hiding under beds and behind furniture. Many come with smart attachments that reach window grills, AC vents, and even mattresses for a truly deep clean. Powerful suction ensures spotless floors and cleaner air inside your home. 

BEST OVERALL

BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 High Suction Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner&Blower With HEPA Filter&Reusable Dustbag Suitable For Both Household&Professional Use, 15-Litre 1400 Watt 16 Kpa,1 Yr Warranty (Red/Grey)View Details...

₹5,555

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)View Details...

₹3,498

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs HairView Details...

₹19,899

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1)View Details...

₹3,299

KENT Duster Vacuum Cleaner 600 W with HEPA Filter and Cyclone 5 Technology | Bagless Design | High Suction Power >16 Kpa | Ideal for Curtain,Carpet,Sofa and Car | Purple & BlackView Details...

₹1,849

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, top vacuum cleaner brands are available at up to 70% off. It is a great opportunity to bring home advanced models, including robotic, cordless, and wet and dry options. Enjoy a faster, easier, and more effective cleaning experience with the latest technology. Upgrade your home cleaning tools and enjoy unbeatable offers before the sale ends.

Tackle dust, spills, and debris effortlessly with this BLACK+DECKER vacuum. Its robust 1400W motor delivers deep cleaning with 16Kpa suction. Ideal for homes or workshops, the 15L tank handles tough tasks. Equipped with a reusable HEPA filter, long cord, and blower mode, it ensures clean air and versatile use. Durable build, easy mobility, and powerful performance make it a reliable cleaning companion.

Specifications

Colour
Red/Grey
Weight
6 Kg
Power Source
Corded Electric
Capacity
15 litres
Suction
16Kpa

This Amazon Prime Day Sale, check out the INALSA’s versatile vacuum cleaner that cleans wet spills, dust, hair, and daily mess. Its 1200W motor delivers 17Kpa suction. A 10L tank, safe buoy tech to stop overflow, and blower mode add safety and convenience. Includes multiple nozzles and brushes for various surfaces. Compact design with 360° wheels ensures easy maneuvering, making it perfect for carpets, hard floors, beds and pet hair.

Specifications

Capacity
10 litres
Suction
17Kpa
Form Factor
Cannister
Voltage
240 Volts
Weight
4 Kg

With the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, transform home cleaning with the ILIFE A20 Pro. This smart robot uses LiDAR navigation, powerful 6500Pa suction, and simultaneous vacuuming plus mopping. Manage cleaning from anywhere using an app or voice commands. Efficiently tackles dirt and pet hair across multiple surfaces, storing multiple maps to handle every room with precision and ease.

Specifications

Dimensions
33.5L x 33.5W x 9.5H cm
Colour
Dove Grey
Controller Type
App Control, Voice Control
Weight
3.3 Kg

 

Check out pre deals  on the best vacuum cleaners:

 

Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale and bring home ECOVACS Y1 Pro. It combines 6500Pa suction with advanced LiDAR mapping to vacuum and mop efficiently. A powerful 5200mAh battery offers long runtimes, smartly boosting suction on carpets and avoiding them when mopping. Slim design navigates under furniture, ensuring comprehensive cleaning across diverse floors.

Specifications

Dimensions
30L x 30W x 11H cm
Weight
4.7 Kg
Colour
Black
Controller Type
App Control

Secure spotless floors this Amazon Prime Day sale with SEZNIK’s Turbo Sweep. This lightweight 3-in-1 device vacuums, mops, and freshens using a robust 600W motor and 20Kpa suction. Its compact design easily handles tiles, carpets, and even sofas. The HEPA filter traps fine dust, while a handy water tank ensures sparkling surfaces in one pass.

Specifications

Wattage
600 Watts
Weight
1.8 Kg
Voltage
240 Volts
Hose Length
16 Feet

Clean every corner of your car with the GoMechanic Neutron 4500 during this Amazon Prime Day sale. This portable vacuum handles wet and dry messes, delivering 4500Pa suction through a 12V cord. With five versatile attachments, it tackles mats, seats, and narrow gaps. Lightweight yet effective, it keeps your vehicle spotless with minimal effort.

Specifications

Filter
HEPA
Weight
1.3 Kg
Form Factor
Handheld
Voltage
24 Volts (DC)
Wattage
40 Watts

Elevate your cleaning game with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO. Offering 8000Pa suction, anti-hair tangle tech, and advanced laser mapping, it vacuums and vibrates to mop simultaneously. Its long-lasting 5200mAh battery powers up to 300 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, easily adapting to tiles, wood, marble, and carpets, all managed effortlessly through an app.

Specifications

Dimensions
30L x 30W x 11H cm
Controller Type
App Control
Weight
5 Kg
Battery Cell Composition
Lithium

This German-engineered vacuum offers robust 23kPa suction, a 17L tank, and efficient blower function. Equipped for wet and dry jobs, it includes cartridge and fleece filters, easy-glide wheels, and a compact build that’s perfect for homes, cars, and workshops needing heavy-duty, all-round cleaning. Don’t miss the Amazon Prime Day sale to bring home the KARCHER WD 3 V.

Specifications

Wattage
1000 watts
Weight
5.8 Kg
Form Factor
Cannister
Power Source
Corded Electric

Snap up the Eureka Forbes K10 Lite to enjoy hassle-free cordless cleaning. Its 11KPa suction, cyclonic tech, and 45-minute runtime make it great for varied flooring. Switch between upright and handheld easily. Comes with LED motorized brush, 4-stage filtration, and tools for crevices or pet hair, all in a lightweight build perfect for busy homes.

Specifications

Form Factor
Upright
Weight
2.23 Kg
Wattage
150 Watts
Power Source
Battery Powered

Simplify daily cleaning with AGARO Rapid. Its 1000W motor generates 16.5kPa suction, handling both wet spills and dry dirt with ease. Equipped with a 10L tank, blower mode, and a 360° swivel hose, it moves effortlessly around hard floors. Its rugged design makes it reliable for quick home upkeep without complicated maintenance.

Specifications

Weight
4.62 Kg
Voltage
240 Volts
Form Factor
Cannister
Capacity
10 litres

FAQs
Yes, but only wet & dry models. Standard dry vacuums aren’t designed for liquids. Always check your model’s capability.
Not always. Higher suction is great for carpets or heavy dirt, but may not be needed for delicate surfaces.
Typically every 1-3 months, depending on usage. HEPA or multi-stage filters may last longer but still need regular cleaning.
Blowers help remove dust from hard-to-reach areas like window grills, AC vents, or even garden leaves.

