Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check out the pre deals on the best vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners make home cleaning simple by removing dust, dirt, and allergens from every corner. They pick up pet hair on sofas, fine dust on carpets, and debris hiding under beds and behind furniture. Many come with smart attachments that reach window grills, AC vents, and even mattresses for a truly deep clean. Powerful suction ensures spotless floors and cleaner air inside your home.

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, top vacuum cleaner brands are available at up to 70% off. It is a great opportunity to bring home advanced models, including robotic, cordless, and wet and dry options. Enjoy a faster, easier, and more effective cleaning experience with the latest technology. Upgrade your home cleaning tools and enjoy unbeatable offers before the sale ends.

Tackle dust, spills, and debris effortlessly with this BLACK+DECKER vacuum. Its robust 1400W motor delivers deep cleaning with 16Kpa suction. Ideal for homes or workshops, the 15L tank handles tough tasks. Equipped with a reusable HEPA filter, long cord, and blower mode, it ensures clean air and versatile use. Durable build, easy mobility, and powerful performance make it a reliable cleaning companion.

Specifications Colour Red/Grey Weight 6 Kg Power Source Corded Electric Capacity 15 litres Suction 16Kpa Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 High Suction Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner&Blower With HEPA Filter&Reusable Dustbag Suitable For Both Household&Professional Use, 15-Litre 1400 Watt 16 Kpa,1 Yr Warranty (Red/Grey)

This Amazon Prime Day Sale, check out the INALSA’s versatile vacuum cleaner that cleans wet spills, dust, hair, and daily mess. Its 1200W motor delivers 17Kpa suction. A 10L tank, safe buoy tech to stop overflow, and blower mode add safety and convenience. Includes multiple nozzles and brushes for various surfaces. Compact design with 360° wheels ensures easy maneuvering, making it perfect for carpets, hard floors, beds and pet hair.

Specifications Capacity 10 litres Suction 17Kpa Form Factor Cannister Voltage 240 Volts Weight 4 Kg Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)

With the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, transform home cleaning with the ILIFE A20 Pro. This smart robot uses LiDAR navigation, powerful 6500Pa suction, and simultaneous vacuuming plus mopping. Manage cleaning from anywhere using an app or voice commands. Efficiently tackles dirt and pet hair across multiple surfaces, storing multiple maps to handle every room with precision and ease.

Specifications Dimensions 33.5L x 33.5W x 9.5H cm Colour Dove Grey Controller Type App Control, Voice Control Weight 3.3 Kg Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

Check out pre deals on the best vacuum cleaners:

Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale and bring home ECOVACS Y1 Pro. It combines 6500Pa suction with advanced LiDAR mapping to vacuum and mop efficiently. A powerful 5200mAh battery offers long runtimes, smartly boosting suction on carpets and avoiding them when mopping. Slim design navigates under furniture, ensuring comprehensive cleaning across diverse floors.

Specifications Dimensions 30L x 30W x 11H cm Weight 4.7 Kg Colour Black Controller Type App Control Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

Secure spotless floors this Amazon Prime Day sale with SEZNIK’s Turbo Sweep. This lightweight 3-in-1 device vacuums, mops, and freshens using a robust 600W motor and 20Kpa suction. Its compact design easily handles tiles, carpets, and even sofas. The HEPA filter traps fine dust, while a handy water tank ensures sparkling surfaces in one pass.

Specifications Wattage 600 Watts Weight 1.8 Kg Voltage 240 Volts Hose Length 16 Feet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

Clean every corner of your car with the GoMechanic Neutron 4500 during this Amazon Prime Day sale. This portable vacuum handles wet and dry messes, delivering 4500Pa suction through a 12V cord. With five versatile attachments, it tackles mats, seats, and narrow gaps. Lightweight yet effective, it keeps your vehicle spotless with minimal effort.

Specifications Filter HEPA Weight 1.3 Kg Form Factor Handheld Voltage 24 Volts (DC) Wattage 40 Watts Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black)

Elevate your cleaning game with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO. Offering 8000Pa suction, anti-hair tangle tech, and advanced laser mapping, it vacuums and vibrates to mop simultaneously. Its long-lasting 5200mAh battery powers up to 300 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, easily adapting to tiles, wood, marble, and carpets, all managed effortlessly through an app.

Specifications Dimensions 30L x 30W x 11H cm Controller Type App Control Weight 5 Kg Battery Cell Composition Lithium Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

This German-engineered vacuum offers robust 23kPa suction, a 17L tank, and efficient blower function. Equipped for wet and dry jobs, it includes cartridge and fleece filters, easy-glide wheels, and a compact build that’s perfect for homes, cars, and workshops needing heavy-duty, all-round cleaning. Don’t miss the Amazon Prime Day sale to bring home the KARCHER WD 3 V.

Specifications Wattage 1000 watts Weight 5.8 Kg Form Factor Cannister Power Source Corded Electric Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 23 kPa Suction Power, 17L Tank, 1000W Blower Function, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech

Snap up the Eureka Forbes K10 Lite to enjoy hassle-free cordless cleaning. Its 11KPa suction, cyclonic tech, and 45-minute runtime make it great for varied flooring. Switch between upright and handheld easily. Comes with LED motorized brush, 4-stage filtration, and tools for crevices or pet hair, all in a lightweight build perfect for busy homes.

Specifications Form Factor Upright Weight 2.23 Kg Wattage 150 Watts Power Source Battery Powered Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

Simplify daily cleaning with AGARO Rapid. Its 1000W motor generates 16.5kPa suction, handling both wet spills and dry dirt with ease. Equipped with a 10L tank, blower mode, and a 360° swivel hose, it moves effortlessly around hard floors. Its rugged design makes it reliable for quick home upkeep without complicated maintenance.

Specifications Weight 4.62 Kg Voltage 240 Volts Form Factor Cannister Capacity 10 litres Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.