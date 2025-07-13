Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 deals on ACs: Get up to 50% off on top brands like Samsung and LG across budgets

Scorching summers call for a cool upgrade,and Amazon Prime Day 2025 is making it easier than ever to invest in a new AC. With up to 50% off on top brands like Samsung and LG, there’s something for every budget and room size, whether you’re looking for a compact window unit or a powerful split AC.

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details ₹35,090 Get This Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details ₹30,490 Get This Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details ₹33,490 Get This Voltas 2 Ton, 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 243V Vectra Elite, White) View Details ₹44,450 Get This Lloyd 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLS24I5FWGEV) View Details ₹51,300 Get This View More

These deals mean you can enjoy advanced cooling technology, energy efficiency, and smart features without stretching your wallet, all while staying comfortable through the hottest months. Now is the time to explore the best offers and bring home reliable cooling that fits your lifestyle and space, thanks to the Amazon sale.

Bank offers on ACs during Prime Day sale Prime customers shopping during Amazon Prime Day can unlock a range of exclusive instant discounts and savings on eligible purchases with SBI and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Enjoy flat discounts from ₹500 up to ₹1,500 on transactions that meet minimum purchase values, plus additional percentage-based instant discounts up to ₹1,250 or ₹1,500 on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also access extra savings, including 5% instant discounts and bonus cashback on select EMI plans. No promo code is needed - just pay with your eligible card to avail the offer. Additionally, No Cost EMI is available on select cards for orders above ₹3,000, making big-ticket purchases even more affordable for Prime members.

Best deals for you:

1 ton split ACs: Amazon Prime Day deals Score up to 50% off on 1 ton split ACs from trusted brands like LG, Blue Star, and Voltas during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. These compact, energy-efficient models are ideal for bedrooms or study spaces, offering advanced inverter technology, anti-virus filtration, and durable copper coils. Benefit from extended warranties, easy installation, and exclusive Prime-only prices - making it the perfect time to upgrade your cooling setup.

1.5 ton split ACs: Amazon Prime Day deals Amazon Prime Day 2025 offers up to 50% off on 1.5 ton split ACs from top brands like LG, Lloyd, Voltas, and Carrier. Ideal for medium to large rooms, these ACs feature inverter technology, energy-efficient cooling, and advanced air purification. Enjoy smart controls, stabiliser-free operation, and durable copper coils. Take advantage of exclusive Prime-only prices and extended warranties to upgrade your home cooling this Amazon sale season.

2 ton split ACs: Amazon Prime Day deals Upgrade to powerful cooling this Amazon Prime Day sale with up to 50% off on 2 ton split ACs from Godrej, Voltas, Lloyd, Samsung, and Carrier. Perfect for spacious living rooms or offices, these models deliver rapid, even cooling, advanced inverter efficiency, and robust copper coils for long-lasting performance. Enjoy features like air purification, smart controls, and extended warranties - making this Amazon sale the ideal time to invest in comfort and value for larger spaces.

1 ton window ACs: Amazon Prime Day deals Amazon Prime Day brings major savings on 1 ton window ACs from Voltas, Carrier, Blue Star, and Godrej, perfect for compact rooms or apartments. These models deliver efficient cooling, easy installation, and reliable performance, with features like copper coils and dust filters. Take advantage of exclusive Amazon sale Prime-only prices and extended warranties to upgrade your summer comfort, all while staying within budget and enjoying trusted brand quality.

1.5 ton window ACs: Amazon Prime Day deals Amazon Prime Day brings big savings on 1.5 ton window ACs from Lloyd, Godrej, LG, and Carrier, perfect for cooling larger rooms efficiently. These models offer robust copper coils, energy-saving features, and reliable cooling even in peak summer. Enjoy options like inverter technology, anti-dust filters, and extended warranties. With exclusive Prime-only prices, this Amazon sale is the best time to invest in a powerful window AC from a trusted brand for your home.

