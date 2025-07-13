Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 enters Day 2 with offers on chimneys and microwaves; Get up to 60% off and more

Looking to upgrade your kitchen without blowing your budget? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is serving up major discounts on essentials like chimneys and microwave ovens. From sleek wall-mounted chimneys to smart convection microwaves, the deals span brands like Elica, Faber, Samsung, and more. Whether you're building a modular kitchen or just replacing an old appliance, this is a smart time to buy.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty| KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO |Black| Touch+Motion SensorView Details
₹10,990
Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)View Details
₹7,190
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 10 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | BlackView Details
₹10,499
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details
₹12,999
Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor ControlView Details
₹16,990
Discounts go up to 60%, and ICICI and SBI cardholders get an extra 10% off. These offers are live from July 12 to 14 as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, and many top-rated models are already seeing limited stock. Don’t wait—these Prime Day Sale deals won’t stick around.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale brings solid deals on kitchen chimneys from trusted brands like Elica, Faber, LivPure, and Glen. Whether you need a filterless auto-clean chimney or a compact model for smaller spaces, there’s something for every kitchen. Discounts go up to 60%, with extra 10% off on ICICI and SBI cards. It’s a good time to upgrade your kitchen ventilation without overspending.
During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, microwave ovens are seeing big price drops across solo, grill, and convection models. Brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and Panasonic are offering up to 60% off, plus an extra 10% discount with ICICI and SBI cards. Whether you’re reheating, baking, or grilling, this is a great time to upgrade. Stock is moving fast, so grab a deal before the Prime Day Sale ends on July 14.
