Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 enters Day 2 with offers on chimneys and microwaves; Get up to 60% off and more

Gear up to buy the best chimney and microwave during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This Amazon sale is different because it has more brands, more offers and more discounts. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published13 Jul 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Hop on the Amazon Prime day sale bandwagon and get discounts on chimneys and microwaves
Hop on the Amazon Prime day sale bandwagon and get discounts on chimneys and microwaves

Looking to upgrade your kitchen without blowing your budget? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is serving up major discounts on essentials like chimneys and microwave ovens. From sleek wall-mounted chimneys to smart convection microwaves, the deals span brands like Elica, Faber, Samsung, and more. Whether you're building a modular kitchen or just replacing an old appliance, this is a smart time to buy. 

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty| KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO |Black| Touch+Motion SensorView Details...

₹10,990

...
Get This

Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)View Details...

₹7,190

...
Get This

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 10 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | BlackView Details...

₹10,499

...
Get This

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details...

₹12,999

...
Get This

Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor ControlView Details...

₹16,990

...
Get This
View More...

Discounts go up to 60%, and ICICI and SBI cardholders get an extra 10% off. These offers are live from July 12 to 14 as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, and many top-rated models are already seeing limited stock. Don’t wait—these Prime Day Sale deals won’t stick around.

Get up to 60% off on chimneys during the Amazon Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day Sale brings solid deals on kitchen chimneys from trusted brands like Elica, Faber, LivPure, and Glen. Whether you need a filterless auto-clean chimney or a compact model for smaller spaces, there’s something for every kitchen. Discounts go up to 60%, with extra 10% off on ICICI and SBI cards. It’s a good time to upgrade your kitchen ventilation without overspending.

Top deals on Elica chimneys duing the Prime Day sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Big discounts on Faber chimneys with more than 60% off

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Save more than 60% on Glen chimneys during the Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Want a LivPure chimney? Here are the top deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Big discounts on microwaves waiting for you during the Amazon Prime Day sale

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, microwave ovens are seeing big price drops across solo, grill, and convection models. Brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, and Panasonic are offering up to 60% off, plus an extra 10% discount with ICICI and SBI cards. Whether you’re reheating, baking, or grilling, this is a great time to upgrade. Stock is moving fast, so grab a deal before the Prime Day Sale ends on July 14.

Top deals on Samsung microwaves

 

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Want to save more? Check out these LG microwaves during the Amazon Prime Sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Unseen discounts on Panasonic microwaves during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesAmazon Prime Day sale 2025 enters Day 2 with offers on chimneys and microwaves; Get up to 60% off and more
MoreLess
FAQs
You can get up to 60% off on chimneys and microwave ovens, with an extra 10% off using ICICI or SBI cards.
Yes. Popular brands like Elica, Faber, Glen, IFB, Samsung, LG, and Panasonic are all offering deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Yes, many auto-clean and filterless chimneys are heavily discounted right now, making them far more affordable than usual.
The sale covers solo, grill, and convection microwaves, so you can choose based on cooking needs and budget.
Some listings include free or discounted installation, but it's best to check the product page for exact terms before buying.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.