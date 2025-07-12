Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 goes Live with massive deals on appliances, electronics and gadgets

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now live, bringing massive discounts across a wide range of products, including air conditioners, smart TVs, refrigerators, smartwatches, earphones, ovens, chimneys and Echo devices. Whether you’re upgrading your home appliances or grabbing the latest gadgets, this three-day sale has something for everyone.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)View Details
₹36,590
LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)View Details
₹39,590
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)View Details
₹36,590
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)View Details
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)View Details
₹37,290
Top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, IFB, Daikin, OnePlus, boAt and Amazon’s own Echo range are offering unbeatable prices. Shoppers can also enjoy additional savings through bank offers, no-cost EMI, and cashback on select credit and debit cards, making it the perfect time to splurge smartly.
Cool down with up to 54% off on ACs during Amazon Prime Day. From 1 to 1.5 ton models, these units are perfect for tackling the summer heat.
Brands like LG, Voltas and Daikin are offering top-rated options with inverter technology and fast cooling features. Great time to upgrade your cooling setup.
Refrigerators are available at up to 37% off, offering the perfect blend of storage and smart cooling for your kitchen needs.
Choose from trusted names like Samsung, LG and Haier with features like convertible modes, toughened glass shelves and energy-efficient performance.
Get your laundry done effortlessly with washing machines now up to 49% off. Choose from top or front load models to suit your home.
Brands like IFB, LG and Bosch are offering options with silent motors, auto-restart, and efficient wash cycles.
Turn your living room into a home cinema with smart TVs now up to 56% off. Enjoy vivid visuals and streaming support across sizes and resolutions.
Sony, OnePlus and Samsung are among the big names with models featuring 4K displays, Dolby Audio and voice control.
Score high-performance laptops at up to 33% off, whether for work, gaming or study. Choose from sleek ultrabooks to powerful machines.
Dell, HP, Lenovo and ASUS are offering models with latest-gen processors, SSD storage and full HD displays.
Stay connected and track your fitness with smartwatches now up to 68% off. Choose from feature-rich models to stylish everyday wearables.
Brands like Fire-Boltt, Noise and boAt are offering top deals with AMOLED displays, heart rate sensors and long battery life.
Enjoy immersive audio with headphones at up to 55% off. From over-ear to noise-cancelling, there’s something for every listener.
Look for deals from Sony, JBL and boAt. These picks deliver crisp sound and all-day comfort whether you're working or relaxing.
Take calls, tune in or work out with earphones now up to 67% off. Find both wired and wireless options at great prices.
Top brands like OnePlus, Realme and Boult are offering models with deep bass, quick pairing and long playtime.
Echo devices are available at up to 50% off, making it easier than ever to add Alexa to your home.
From Echo Dot to Echo Show, Amazon’s smart speakers and displays are offering smart control, music and hands-free help at half the price.
Keep your kitchen smoke-free with chimneys now up to 72% off. They combine strong suction with sleek aesthetics.
Top brands like Elica, Hindware and Faber are offering models with auto-clean, touch control and motion sensors.
Bake, roast or reheat with ovens now up to 31% off. Perfect for home cooks and busy kitchens.
Brands like IFB, Panasonic and Morphy Richards have deals on convection and grill models with pre-set menus and digital timers.
Ensure safe drinking water with purifiers now up to 54% off. Choose from RO, UV and multi-stage filtration systems.
Kent, Pureit and Livpure are offering compact models with mineral retention, smart indicators and high purification capacity.
Breathe cleaner air with purifiers now up to 70% off. Ideal for allergy sufferers or homes in polluted areas.
Brands like Dyson, Philips and Honeywell have options with HEPA filters, silent operation and real-time air quality display.
Say goodbye to excess moisture with dehumidifiers now at 55% off. A must-have for humid environments or monsoon months.
Look for models from brands like Sharp, Origin and Power Pye featuring auto-shutoff, air filters and compact design.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
