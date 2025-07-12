Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 goes Live with massive deals on appliances, electronics and gadgets

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now live, bringing massive discounts across a wide range of products, including air conditioners, smart TVs, refrigerators, smartwatches, earphones, ovens, chimneys and Echo devices. Whether you’re upgrading your home appliances or grabbing the latest gadgets, this three-day sale has something for everyone.
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller
Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)
Haier 190 L, 4 Star, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fabrisafe Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster)
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray Function (HTW70-1187BTN, Anti Rat Mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)
Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)
acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)
Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24SE5002 (Black)
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Silver, 1.62KG, Backlit Keyboard, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop
HP Smartchoice Omen, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 8GB RTX 4070 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 16.1/40.9cm, Black, 2.38kg, xf0100AX, RGB KB, B&O, Tempest Cooling, AI-Powered Gaming Laptop
ASUS TUF F15 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13620H Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/90Whr/Windows 11/Mecha Gray/2.20kg) FX507VV-LP287W
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (24GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 83KA004TIN
HUAWEI Watch GT 5 46mm Smartwatch, Up to 14 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (Blue, 46mm)
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black)
Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display Shadow Gray
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Pure Titanium)
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Green
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)
JBL Wave Flex 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,4 mics for Crisp & Clear Calls,40 Hours Battery,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Multi-Point Connection (Black)
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black
JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black)
Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black)
Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Black
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8 HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)
Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|2Way Suction|Auto Clean|8Yrs Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90, Black
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black
Faber 60cm 1500m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Digital Display|Filterless|Slant Body|T-Shape Panel|Touch+Gesture|12Yr on Motor,5Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Hood Alpine FL HC BK 60, Matt Black
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty)
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Sources
Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage
Zenpure Plush 15 LPH Aqua Copper Alkaline RO + UV + UF + Minerals RO Water Purifier for Home, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water (With Free Pre Filter)
V-Guard Rejive RO UF Mineral Copper Water Purifier for Home | 5 L Stainless Steel Tank | 7 Stages, Mineral + Copper Health Charger | 1-Year UNCONDITIONAL Warranty with Proactive Service by V-Guard
V-Guard Zenora RO UV MF Water Purifier Filter for Home | Save 60+ Glasses of Water Every Day | 1-Year UNCONDITIONAL Warranty with Proactive Service by V-Guard | 8 Stages | Mineral Health Charger| 7 L
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
LG 8L RO+STS Tank Water Purifier | Digital Sterilizing Care | Smart Indicator | Multi Stage Filtration Process | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | WW136RTNB, Black
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 for Home by Hero Group | 400 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White)
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise
Sharp Air Purifier FP-S40M-W with Patented PCI Technology, HEPA Filter, Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs & Static charge, 4 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area Up To 330 Sq. Ft
Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier for Home|Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 700 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Virus,Allergen,Dust & PM2.5|50% Quieter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs|Ideal for Living room
Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White
HINISO Dehumidifier for Home, 2000sq.ft Area 10L Dehumidifier with 2.5L Water Tank Capacity, Dehumifiers for Home and Basement with Auto Defrost & Overflow Protection & Timer With WiFi Connectivity
TABYIK Dehumidifier, 35 Oz Capacity, Small and Quiet for Home With Auto Shut Off - For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft), Bathroom, RV, Closet
SIMSEN 95oz Dehumidifiers for Home, 720 sq ft Quiet Dehumidifier with Reusable Filter and Ionizer, Small Dehumidifier with Drain Hose, Dehumidifiers for Bedroom Bathroom Basements Closet RV
HANNEA® Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Dehumidifier for Bedroom Cloakroom Closet or Space Within 500 sq. ft Daily Dehumidification Capacity 12L/Day with Drainage Pipe & 2L Water Tank 24H Timer
SHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-W
Top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, IFB, Daikin, OnePlus, boAt and Amazon’s own Echo range are offering unbeatable prices. Shoppers can also enjoy additional savings through bank offers, no-cost EMI, and cashback on select credit and debit cards, making it the perfect time to splurge smartly.
Cool down with up to 54% off on ACs during Amazon Prime Day. From 1 to 1.5 ton models, these units are perfect for tackling the summer heat.
Brands like LG, Voltas and Daikin are offering top-rated options with inverter technology and fast cooling features. Great time to upgrade your cooling setup.
Refrigerators are available at up to 37% off, offering the perfect blend of storage and smart cooling for your kitchen needs.
Choose from trusted names like Samsung, LG and Haier with features like convertible modes, toughened glass shelves and energy-efficient performance.
Get your laundry done effortlessly with washing machines now up to 49% off. Choose from top or front load models to suit your home.
Brands like IFB, LG and Bosch are offering options with silent motors, auto-restart, and efficient wash cycles.
Turn your living room into a home cinema with smart TVs now up to 56% off. Enjoy vivid visuals and streaming support across sizes and resolutions.
Sony, OnePlus and Samsung are among the big names with models featuring 4K displays, Dolby Audio and voice control.
Score high-performance laptops at up to 33% off, whether for work, gaming or study. Choose from sleek ultrabooks to powerful machines.
Dell, HP, Lenovo and ASUS are offering models with latest-gen processors, SSD storage and full HD displays.
Stay connected and track your fitness with smartwatches now up to 68% off. Choose from feature-rich models to stylish everyday wearables.
Brands like Fire-Boltt, Noise and boAt are offering top deals with AMOLED displays, heart rate sensors and long battery life.
Enjoy immersive audio with headphones at up to 55% off. From over-ear to noise-cancelling, there’s something for every listener.
Look for deals from Sony, JBL and boAt. These picks deliver crisp sound and all-day comfort whether you're working or relaxing.
Take calls, tune in or work out with earphones now up to 67% off. Find both wired and wireless options at great prices.
Top brands like OnePlus, Realme and Boult are offering models with deep bass, quick pairing and long playtime.
Echo devices are available at up to 50% off, making it easier than ever to add Alexa to your home.
From Echo Dot to Echo Show, Amazon’s smart speakers and displays are offering smart control, music and hands-free help at half the price.
Keep your kitchen smoke-free with chimneys now up to 72% off. They combine strong suction with sleek aesthetics.
Top brands like Elica, Hindware and Faber are offering models with auto-clean, touch control and motion sensors.
Bake, roast or reheat with ovens now up to 31% off. Perfect for home cooks and busy kitchens.
Brands like IFB, Panasonic and Morphy Richards have deals on convection and grill models with pre-set menus and digital timers.
Ensure safe drinking water with purifiers now up to 54% off. Choose from RO, UV and multi-stage filtration systems.
Kent, Pureit and Livpure are offering compact models with mineral retention, smart indicators and high purification capacity.
Breathe cleaner air with purifiers now up to 70% off. Ideal for allergy sufferers or homes in polluted areas.
Brands like Dyson, Philips and Honeywell have options with HEPA filters, silent operation and real-time air quality display.
Say goodbye to excess moisture with dehumidifiers now at 55% off. A must-have for humid environments or monsoon months.
Look for models from brands like Sharp, Origin and Power Pye featuring auto-shutoff, air filters and compact design.
Amazon Prime Day countdown begins with 2 days left! Get up to 54% off on ACs from Samsung, LG, Voltas and more brands
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What categories are included in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025?
The sale features deals across major appliances like ACs, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, as well as electronics and gadgets like laptops, smartwatches, earphones, ovens, and Echo devices.
Do I need a Prime membership to access these offers?
Yes, Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Non-members can start a free trial to participate.
Are there additional discounts on credit or debit cards?
Yes, Amazon is offering instant discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI options on select bank credit and debit cards.
Are the Echo and Alexa devices included in the sale?
Yes, Echo smart speakers and displays are available at up to 50% off during the Prime Day Sale.
Can I get installation on large appliances like ACs and chimneys?
Yes, most large appliances come with installation support. Check the product listing for specific details and terms.