Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab the best robot vacuum cleaner from Dreame, Ecovac and more at over 70% off

Robot vacuum cleaners are getting massive price cuts during Amazon Prime Day 2025, making it the ideal moment to upgrade your home cleaning routine. From automatic dusting to smart navigation, these devices bring hands-free convenience at irresistible prices. We included the price history of all the robot vacuum cleaners so you can be confident that you are buying it at its best price.

Top brands like Dreame, ILIFE, Ecovacs, Midea, realme, and Eureka Forbes are part of the sale, offering their best models at exciting discounts. Plus, enjoy added benefits like no-cost EMI, bank offers, exchange deals, and cashback, making your smart cleaning investment even more rewarding.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

Experience hands-free cleaning with the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2, featuring automatic dust emptying that stores up to 90 days of debris and powerful 6000Pa suction for carpets and pet hair. Its LiDAR navigation ensures precise mapping, while the 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function adds versatility.

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 price history on Amazon

During the Amazon sale, the price of this vacuum cleaner dropped to ₹23,999, which is just one thousand more than its all-time low. You can make up that difference through credit card offers and cashback.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

Boasting 6500Pa suction and advanced LiDAR navigation, the ILIFE A20 Pro excels at picking up dust, pet hair, and debris from multiple floor types. It offers simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, multi-floor mapping, and app/voice control for a seamless cleaning experience.

ILIFE A20 Pro price history on Amazon

Grab the ILIFE A20 Pro at its all-time lowest price of ₹18,112. Additional credit card offers and cashbacks are available to help you save even more on this robot vacuum cleaner.

LONG RUN TIME

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO features an impressive 8000Pa suction and anti-hair tangle technology, making it perfect for deep cleaning and pet owners. Its advanced mapping, vibrating mopping system, and 300-minute runtime ensure thorough cleaning of large spaces.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO price history on Amazon

You can grab the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO vacuum cleaner at its all-time lowest price, which is ₹27,999. It is an amazing deal during the Amazon Sale, and use an SBI credit card to get an additional discount on that price.

VACUUM AND MOP FUNCTION

ILIFE T20s stands out with its self-emptying station and powerful 5000Pa suction, designed for effortless, hands-free cleaning. Advanced LDS navigation and multi-floor mapping ensure every corner is covered. The T20s is perfect for users wanting minimal maintenance, as its 3.5L dust bag and auto-emptying feature reduce manual intervention.

ILIFE T20s price history on Amazon

The ILIFE T20s is not at its all-time lowest price at ₹23,900, but it is way lower than its average price. Grab it during the Amazon Sale to grab additional discounts and cashbacks on this robot vacuum cleaner.

With 6500Pa suction and advanced LiDAR navigation, the ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro offers simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, plus smart mapping for efficient coverage. Its ultra-slim design allows it to clean tight spaces with ease. The Y1 Pro is ideal for homes with pets and children, featuring carpet detection, long battery life, and app-based customisation for a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro price history on Amazon

On Amazon Sale, ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro is available at the lowest price since its launch, which is ₹18,999. Use Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for cash back and SBI credit card for an instant 5% discount on that price.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The Midea I2A offers dual dry and wet cleaning, powered by an efficient BLDC motor and 1200Pa suction. Its anti-fall and auto-return charging features provide safety and convenience, while the 110-minute runtime covers larger areas. Easy to use and versatile, the I2A is perfect for those who want straightforward operation without complex setup, ensuring reliable cleaning for both hard floors and carpets.

Midea I2A Robotic Vacuum Cleaner price history on Amazon

During the Amazon Sale, the price is ₹7,399, which is just above its all-time lowest. But you can easily make up that difference by using an SBI or Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during checkout.

Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum delivers 3000Pa suction and advanced LiDAR navigation for precise, efficient cleaning. Its large 5200mAh battery enables up to 300 minutes of cleaning, and it offers multi-floor mapping and app/voice controls. This robot is well-suited for large homes, offering quiet operation, customizable cleaning modes, and excellent coverage, especially for users seeking smart home integration.

Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum price history on Amazon

Grab this Realme robot vacuum cleaner available at its all-time lowest price, which is ₹10,799 during the Amazon Sale. Grab an instant 5% discount on this by using an SBI credit card during checkout.

The AGARO Alpha combines 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping with advanced SLAM LiDAR navigation and up to 3200Pa suction. It features adjustable suction modes, app and voice control, and intelligent mapping for targeted cleaning. AGARO Alpha is a versatile option for both hard floors and carpets, offering smart scheduling, automatic recharging, and multiple cleaning modes for a customised cleaning experience.

AGARO Alpha price history on Amazon

Get the AGARO Alpha at its all-time lowest of ₹18,999. You can grab an additional discount by using an SBI credit card during checkout.

NEW LAUNCH

The DREAME F10 boasts an extraordinary 13,000Pa suction, 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping, and 300-minute runtime for deep, uninterrupted cleaning. Its smart LiDAR navigation and app/voice controls ensure precision and convenience.

This vacuum is ideal for those needing extreme suction power and advanced mapping, performing exceptionally well on various surfaces and in large homes.

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo features 5000Pa HyperSuction, advanced LiDAR 3.0 navigation, and a massive 5-hour runtime, making it perfect for large homes and all floor types. Its smart app control and HEPA H13 filtration add to its appeal. With customizable mopping, voice assistant compatibility and quiet operation, the SmartClean Nuo is designed for allergy-sensitive households seeking hassle-free, comprehensive cleaning.

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo price history on Amazon

The Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo is not at its lowest price during the Amazon Sale, but it is still lower than the average price. There are credit card discounts and cashbacks to avail during this sale.

