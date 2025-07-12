Shortlisted Prime Day Deals for you ! Up to 55% off on refrigerators, from single to double door models by top brands

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live for all members, bringing major savings on a wide range of refrigerators. Shoppers can look forward to discounts, cashbacks, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on popular models. It’s a good chance to bring home a new refrigerator at a lower price without waiting for the year-end sale.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator with Quick Frezze (RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology) View Details ₹15,990 Get This LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details ₹74,190 Get This Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details ₹26,390 Get This Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details ₹62,990 Get This Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL, Storm Blue) View Details ₹71,090 Get This

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, Bosch, and Voltas, all offering up to 55% off. From single door and double door to bottom mounted and side-by-side styles, there are plenty of choices to suit different needs.

Top deals on all types of refrigerators during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on single door refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Voltas and more

Amazon sale 2025 is live with up to 46% off on single door refrigerators

Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all shoppers on Amazon, offering up to 46% off single door refrigerators from trusted brands. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features a wide selection of fridges with exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and cashbacks.

You’ll see plenty of fridges for daily needs, all priced lower for the sale. Pick yours in Amazon Sale 2025 before everything’s gone.

Top deals on single door refrigerators:

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on double door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Voltas, Haier and more

Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all, with up to 42% off on double door refrigerators

Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all customers on Amazon, bringing up to 42% off double door refrigerators from top brands. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features models with spacious interiors, clear shelving, and freezer sections suitable for families.

During this Prime Day Sale, shoppers can explore different designs and storage sizes while using exchange offers, cashbacks, and no-cost EMI. From everyday cooling needs to extra freezer space, there are many options available. This Amazon Sale 2025 is a chance to pick a new fridge at lower prices while the deals last.

Top deals on double door refrigerators:

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on bottom mounted refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Voltas, Haier and more Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all, with up to 39% off on bottom mounted refrigerators

Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all on Amazon, offering up to 39% off bottom mounted refrigerators designed to keep daily items within easy reach. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features models where the freezer stays below, making fresh food simpler to store and access.

This Prime Day Sale also brings cashbacks, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers on many sizes and brands. Buyers can pick a fridge that suits everyday plans and enjoy clear discounts while the Amazon Sale 2025 continues.

Top deals on bottom mounted refrigerators:

Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on side by side refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Voltas, Haier and more Amazon Sale 2025 is live with side-by-side refrigerator discounts up to 55% off

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live across Amazon, giving up to 55% off on side by side refrigerators with broad shelves and clear compartments. In the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, you’ll see a mix of designs built for keeping fresh and frozen food arranged in separate spaces.

This Prime Day Sale includes cashbacks, exchange options, and no-cost EMI to help buyers plan their purchase easily. With many brands part of the Amazon Sale 2025, these offers are open for a limited time before stocks end.

Top deals on side by side refrigerators:

Bank offers, Cashback offers and NO cost EMI options on refrigerators during Amazon Sale 2025 Bank offers:

ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards: 10% instant discount up to ₹ 6,250

6,250 Not applicable on EMI orders or Amazon business transactions Cashback offers

5% assured cashback on eligible purchases

5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members

3% back for other customers No Cost EMI offer

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above ₹ 3,000