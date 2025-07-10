Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 pre deals on TVs: Enjoy up to 60% off on Samsung, Redmi and more

Amazon has kickstarted the excitement for its Prime Day Sale 2025 with some massive early deals on smart TVs. As the countdown to the main event begins, shoppers can already grab up to 60% off on a wide range of televisions from top brands like Samsung, Redmi, Acer, and others.

These pre-sale offers are now live, giving Prime members a chance to upgrade their home entertainment setup without waiting for the official sale days. From 4K displays to Android-powered TVs with Dolby support, there’s something in every price segment to meet different viewing preferences.

With limited-time offers and early access to some of the biggest discounts, the pre-deals are a great way to avoid the last-minute rush. If a TV upgrade has been on your wishlist, now is a good time to explore Amazon’s early offers.

The TCL 65C61B QLED Smart TV is now available at 64% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale pre-deals. Designed for serious entertainment, this 65-inch 4K Ultra HD model features Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+, and TCL’s AiPQ Pro Processor for vibrant visuals and real-time scene optimisation.

Backed by Google TV, it provides seamless access to content and hands-free voice controls. The ONKYO 2.1 channel speakers with DTS Virtual:X ensure loud, clear, and immersive audio, perfect for sports, movies, or gaming.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Display Type QLED, 4K Ultra HD Sound Output 35W with Dolby Atmos & DTS Virtual:X Smart OS Google TV with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)

Part of the early pre-deals on TVs during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the VW Pro Series QLED TV is now up for grabs at a 54% discount. This 55-inch smart TV offers stunning clarity with its 4K resolution and QLED panel supporting HDR10 and 1 billion colours.

Its full-array local dimming and MEMC deliver smoother visuals during fast-paced scenes. Backed by Google TV, voice-enabled remote, and Dolby Atmos audio with a built-in subwoofer, it brings a premium experience home.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Display Type QLED, 10-bit Panel, HDR10 Sound Output 30W, 2.1 Channel with Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV with Google Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)

Now available at 32% off in Amazon's Prime Day pre deals on TVs, Samsung’s 55-inch D Series Smart LED TV delivers detailed 4K clarity with its Dynamic Crystal Colour engine and HDR10+ support. Backed by the Crystal Processor 4K and Motion Xcelerator, it handles fast-paced visuals effortlessly.

The AirSlim design blends into modern spaces, while Tizen OS powers smooth smart functionality. With Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony, audio adapts to what’s happening on screen for a richer experience.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Display Type 4K UHD LED with HDR10+ Sound Output 20W, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony Smart OS Tizen OS with Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

Available at 56% off during Amazon Prime Day pre deals on TVs, the Redmi 32-inch F Series Fire TV is built for compact spaces without compromising on functionality. It comes with an HD Ready LED display, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X for sharp sound output.

With Fire OS 7 and Alexa-powered voice remote, navigating OTT platforms and live TV is simple. The bezel-less design paired with Redmi’s Vivid Picture Engine ensures good visuals across wide angles.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Display Type LED, HD Ready (1366x768) Sound Output 20W, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Smart OS Fire OS 7 with Alexa Voice Remote Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

More pre deals on smart TVs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Now at 62% off as part of Amazon Prime Day Sale pre deals on TVs, the TCL 55V6B offers a complete value package for anyone looking to upgrade to 4K. It features a bezel-less design with a 4K UHD LED panel, HDR10 support, and the AiPQ processor for optimised visuals.

Google TV powers the smart interface, backed by dual-band Wi-Fi, 2GB RAM, and Dolby Audio for reliable performance and clear sound. It’s built to stream, mirror, and multitask with ease.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Display Type 4K UHD LED, HDR10 Sound Output 24W, Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart OS Google TV, 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth, Ethernet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Offered at 55% off under the Amazon Prime Day Sale pre deals on TVs, the Acerpure 50-inch QLED TV delivers detailed 4K visuals and smooth motion at 60Hz. With support for HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, it balances vivid display performance with immersive audio.

Powered by Google TV, it provides a content-rich experience across popular streaming platforms. The Direct QLED panel offers wide colour coverage, while features like voice assistant and content sync keep controls smart and intuitive.

Specifications Screen Size 50 Inches Display Type QLED, 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 Sound Output 20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Studio Sound Smart OS Google TV with built-in voice assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, RJ45, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Acerpure 127 cm (50 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP50UG51QEVTD

Available at 24% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale pre deals on TVs, the Vu GloQLED 55-inch TV is engineered for high-performance streaming, sports, and gaming. The 4K Quantum Dot display offers sharp visuals with HDR10, HLG, and 400 nits brightness.

Modes like Cricket and Filmmaker adapt picture and sound to suit your content. Powered by Vu’s custom 1.5GHz processor, Google TV OS, and MEMC technology, it delivers smoother visuals and smart content recommendations on demand.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Display Type 4K QLED, HDR10, 400 nits Sound Output 24W, Dolby Audio, Auto Volume Control Smart OS Google TV, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage Connectivity 3 HDMI (incl. 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5 (Dual Band), Bluetooth 5.3 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25

Now offered at 61% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale pre deals on TVs, TCL’s 75-inch QD-Mini LED TV is built for high-end performance. The panel delivers deeper blacks and vibrant contrast with over 500 local dimming zones and AiPQ Processor 3.0.

Gamers will benefit from 144Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced certification push this TV into premium territory, making it ideal for cinematic viewing and responsive gameplay alike.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Display Type QD-Mini LED, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ Sound Output 50W, ONKYO with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75C755 (Black)

With a premium QLED panel, Android 14, and Dolby Vision-Atmos, Acer’s 50-inch V Pro TV is a solid mid-range smart TV pick in the Prime Day Sale. Now available at a 54% discount, it features a frameless design, the latest AI-enabled chipset, and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate with MEMC and VRR for enhanced clarity and motion handling.

Plus, it supports video calling, voice control, and content personalisation, offering a rich smart TV experience.

Specifications Display 50" QLED 4K UHD Smart Features Google TV (Android 14), Chromecast, Personal Profiles Sound 36W output Connectivity 3 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB, dual-band Wi-Fi Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} acer 126 cm (50 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDQGR2851AD

Part of the early Amazon Prime Day pre-deals on TVs, the Acerpure Swift Series 55-inch model is built for viewers who prefer crisp visuals and smart features in a streamlined design. Running on Google TV OS, it supports voice-enabled navigation, Dolby Atmos sound, and a 4K HDR display with wide colour gamut.

Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple ports make it suitable for streaming, gaming, and daily use. Now available with a 54% discount during the Amazon Sale for Prime members.

Specifications Display 4K UHD LED Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 24W with Dolby Atmos Smart Platform Google TV OS Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Acerpure 140 cm (55 inch) Swift Series UHD LED Smart Google TV AP55UG51ASFTD Model (Black)

Similar stories for you Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Check out the pre deals on the best vacuum cleaners

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.