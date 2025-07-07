Subscribe

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 starts July 12: 72 Hours of exclusive deals, new launches, and fast deliveries

This Amazon sale is full of discounts and new launches. This is what the pre-deals look like. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published7 Jul 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 starts July 12.
Amazon India has officially announced Prime Day 2025, its annual shopping celebration for Prime members. From July 12 to 14, the platform will roll out 72 hours of non-stop deals, limited-time launches, and blockbuster entertainment.

Nationwide rollout: Faster deliveries for more pin codes

To support the growing demand during Prime Day, Amazon has launched over 30 new delivery stations across tier-two and tier-three cities like Panchkula, Mohali, Howrah, Hubli, and Indore. These additions complement Amazon’s vast network of 2,000+ delivery stations and over 28,000 partner-run “I Have Space” stores. The aim: reduce delivery times and extend Prime benefits to more pin codes across India.

Smartphones and accessories: Record-low prices on flagship models

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G 74,999 with up to 12 months No Cost EMI

iPhone 15 57,999, its lowest-ever price

OnePlus 13s 49,999 with 5,000 Instant Bank Discount

iQOO Neo 10R 5G 23,499, inclusive of coupon and discount

Samsung Buds Core 4,500 effective price with bank offers

boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro Purple Haze 4,999

JBL PartyBox 110 18,999 with long-term EMI options

Electronics and personal computing: Big drops on laptops and tablets

Lenovo Smartchoice IdeaPad Slim 3 – 61,990 with 6 months No Cost EMI

Samsung Tab S9 FE – 23,249 with 12 months No Cost EMI

These deals cater to students, professionals, and hybrid workers looking for high-performance devices at reduced prices.

TVs and large appliances: Entertainment and utility in one place

Sony 55” BRAVIA 2 4K Smart TV 49,999 with SBI discount and 9 months EMI

Xiaomi QLED FX Pro 55”36,499 with bundled coupons

LG 55” OLED B4 Series 89,990 with 10,000 bank discount

TCL Q6C Mini-LED TV 44,999 with dual discount offer

Home appliances:

Bosch 9kg Front Load Washing Machine 32,990 with coupon and bank offers

Haier 1.5 Ton Inverter AC 31,990 with exchange bonus and No Cost EMI

These home upgrades come bundled with extended warranties, EMI plans, and easy returns for added peace of mind.

AI-Powered assistance: Rufus makes shopping smarter

Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, is getting expanded access on desktop just in time for Prime Day. Rufus helps shoppers compare deals, refine searches, and get personalized suggestions, cutting down decision fatigue during this high-volume sale.

Bottom line: Prime Day 2025 is bigger, broader, and faster

With upgraded delivery infrastructure, deep discounts, and AI-powered shopping support, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is tailored to help users across India shop smarter. The event begins at midnight on July 12 and continues till 11:59 PM on July 14. Prime members can expect exclusive access to the year’s most aggressive pricing, curated product drops, and a seamless buying experience irrespective of where you are. 

 
