Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 starts July 12: 72 Hours of exclusive deals, new launches, and fast deliveries

Amazon India has officially announced Prime Day 2025, its annual shopping celebration for Prime members. From July 12 to 14, the platform will roll out 72 hours of non-stop deals, limited-time launches, and blockbuster entertainment.

Nationwide rollout: Faster deliveries for more pin codes To support the growing demand during Prime Day, Amazon has launched over 30 new delivery stations across tier-two and tier-three cities like Panchkula, Mohali, Howrah, Hubli, and Indore. These additions complement Amazon’s vast network of 2,000+ delivery stations and over 28,000 partner-run “I Have Space” stores. The aim: reduce delivery times and extend Prime benefits to more pin codes across India.

Smartphones and accessories: Record-low prices on flagship models Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G – ₹74,999 with up to 12 months No Cost EMI

iPhone 15 – ₹57,999, its lowest-ever price

OnePlus 13s – ₹49,999 with ₹5,000 Instant Bank Discount

iQOO Neo 10R 5G – ₹23,499, inclusive of coupon and discount

Samsung Buds Core – ₹4,500 effective price with bank offers

boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro Purple Haze – ₹4,999

JBL PartyBox 110 – ₹18,999 with long-term EMI options

Electronics and personal computing: Big drops on laptops and tablets Lenovo Smartchoice IdeaPad Slim 3 – ₹61,990 with 6 months No Cost EMI

Samsung Tab S9 FE – ₹23,249 with 12 months No Cost EMI

These deals cater to students, professionals, and hybrid workers looking for high-performance devices at reduced prices.

TVs and large appliances: Entertainment and utility in one place Sony 55” BRAVIA 2 4K Smart TV – ₹49,999 with SBI discount and 9 months EMI

Xiaomi QLED FX Pro 55” – ₹36,499 with bundled coupons

LG 55” OLED B4 Series – ₹89,990 with ₹10,000 bank discount

TCL Q6C Mini-LED TV – ₹44,999 with dual discount offer

Home appliances: Bosch 9kg Front Load Washing Machine – ₹32,990 with coupon and bank offers

Haier 1.5 Ton Inverter AC – ₹31,990 with exchange bonus and No Cost EMI

These home upgrades come bundled with extended warranties, EMI plans, and easy returns for added peace of mind.

AI-Powered assistance: Rufus makes shopping smarter Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, is getting expanded access on desktop just in time for Prime Day. Rufus helps shoppers compare deals, refine searches, and get personalized suggestions, cutting down decision fatigue during this high-volume sale.

