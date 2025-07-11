Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts midnight: Early deals on AC, TV, refrigerators and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is set to begin at midnight, running from July 12 to July 14. This highly anticipated shopping event will offer exclusive deals and offers to Prime members across India on a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances and more.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details ₹36,590 Get This Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White) View Details ₹34,590 Get This Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5250 Watts, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, Triple Inverter, 7 in 1, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C - HSU18K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White) View Details ₹38,090 Get This Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details Get Price Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details ₹37,290 Get This View More

Excitingly, several early deals are already live, giving shoppers a head start on some of the best bargains. You can now grab air conditioners, televisions, refrigerators and other appliances at massive discounts. Avail credit card discounts, cashbacks and no-cost EMIs during the Prime Day Sale.

1.5 Ton ACs at up to 54% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Cool down this summer with 1.5-ton air conditioners now available at up to 54% off. These models offer powerful cooling and energy efficiency, ideal for medium to large rooms.

Top brands like Voltas, LG and Panasonic are part of the sale, offering premium features at affordable prices. It’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cooling setup before the heat peaks.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Grab up to 52% discount on 1 ton ACs during Prime Day Sale Looking to cool a compact space? 1 ton ACs are now offered at up to 52% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, making them an ideal pick for smaller rooms.

Early deals from trusted names like Blue Star, Daikin and Godrej are already live, giving you a chance to save big while ensuring reliable cooling performance.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Save up to 31% on single door refrigerators during Amazon Sale 2025 Perfect for small families or bachelors, single-door refrigerators are now available at up to 31% off. These models are energy-efficient and compact in design, suiting tight kitchen spaces.

Explore attractive prices on models from Whirlpool, Samsung, and Haier, all known for their performance and durability. Grab these early deals while stocks last.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Double door refrigerators at up to 36% off during Prime Day Sale Double door refrigerators are seeing discounts of up to 36% during the sale, offering more space, efficient cooling and better food storage for growing families.

This is your chance to grab premium models from top brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool, all packed with modern features at lower prices.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Top-load washing machines up to 49% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Laundry just got easier with top load washing machines now up to 49% off. These models are user-friendly, economical, and perfect for everyday home use.

Find great deals on brands like IFB, LG and Whirlpool, known for their durability and wash performance. The Prime Day sale is the ideal time to upgrade your laundry routine.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Massive 42% discount on front load washing machines during Amazon Sale Front-load washing machines are now up to 42% off during the sale. These machines provide superior cleaning, energy savings, and sleek designs for modern homes.

Brands like Bosch, Samsung, and IFB are offering early discounts on premium models, making it a smart investment for your household this season.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Smart TVs at up to 53% off during the Amazon Sale Upgrade your entertainment with smart TVs now available at up to 53% off. With vibrant displays and smart features, they’re perfect for streaming, gaming, and everyday viewing.

Top models from Sony, OnePlus, and Samsung are included in the sale, offering immersive experiences at unbeatable prices. Catch these offers before they disappear.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Chimneys at a whopping 72% off durign Amazon Prime Day Sale Revamp your kitchen with sleek and efficient chimneys now available at up to 72% off. These appliances help maintain a clean, smoke-free cooking environment.

Top brands like Elica, Faber, and Hindware are offering stylish and powerful chimneys at deep discounts. It’s a perfect time to modernise your cooking space.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you Best AC brands in India 2025: Top 10 picks with smart features for quick cooling from trusted brands