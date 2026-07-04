Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 goes LIVE with big discounts on laptops, appliances and gadgets

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now live, bringing some of the biggest discounts of the year across appliances, electronics and gadgets. From everyday essentials to premium upgrades, this is a great time to shop for products you've been planning to buy. With limited-time offers, bank discounts and exchange deals available on several categories, buyers have plenty of opportunities to maximise their savings.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White) View Details ₹47,490 Check Offers Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star,New star rated, Rating Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2-Way Air Swing, Anti-dust Filter with Anti Microbial Coating, Auto Clean (183INV CAV, White) View Details Get Price Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter/MirAIe, AI, DustBuster, 55°C Oper., Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX, 2026 Model, White) View Details ₹45,990 Check Offers Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, 2026 New Star Rated (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 54°C, Turbo Cool, Installation Check, Clean Filter Indication, 100% Copper, White (GLS18I3AGGSC) View Details Get Price Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKL50XV16, White) View Details Get Price View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This Amazon sale includes exciting deals on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, gaming laptops, tablets, smart TVs, projectors, soundbars, smartwatches and headphones. To help you navigate the thousands of offers, we've rounded up the categories and products that deserve your attention before the best deals are gone.

Save even more with these Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 offers 10% instant discount: Get an instant 10% discount with eligible Axis Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

5% cashback: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on eligible purchases.

No Cost EMI: Spread the cost of your purchase with No Cost EMI on select products.

Exchange offers: Trade in your old devices or appliances to reduce the final price on eligible products.

Prime-exclusive benefits: Prime members get access to exclusive deals, early offers and limited-time discounts throughout the sale. ACs starting ₹ 20,490 in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is one of the best times to upgrade your cooling setup. Whether you're looking for an energy-efficient inverter AC or a powerful split model, the Amazon sale brings attractive discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits across leading brands.

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Save up to 55% on refrigerators in the Amazon sale The Amazon sale features deals on refrigerators across different capacities and styles, making it easier to upgrade your kitchen for less. From single-door to side-by-side models, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 offers savings on appliances from some of the biggest brands.

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Save up to 55% on washing machines in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 Planning to replace your old washing machine? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 includes discounts on front-load, top-load and semi-automatic models. Along with bank offers and No Cost EMI options, buyers can find excellent value across multiple price segments.

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Save up to 50% on laptops in the Amazon sale Laptops remain one of the biggest highlights of the Amazon sale, with offers across budget notebooks, premium ultrabooks and productivity machines. Whether you're shopping for work, study or everyday use, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has plenty of options worth checking.

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Save up to 40% on gaming laptops in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 Looking to upgrade your gaming setup? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 brings discounts on gaming laptops featuring the latest processors and dedicated graphics cards. Whether you're a casual gamer or content creator, there are strong deals available across different budgets.

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Massive discounts on tablets in the Amazon sale The Amazon sale includes attractive offers on tablets for work, entertainment and studying. From affordable Android devices to premium productivity-focused models, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 makes it a great time to upgrade your portable setup.

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Save up to 65% on smart TVs in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 A new Smart TV can instantly transform your entertainment experience, and Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 includes deals across every price segment. Whether you're considering a Full HD, 4K or OLED model, the Amazon sale offers plenty of choices.

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Save up to 70% on projectors in the Amazon sale Projectors continue to grow in popularity for home entertainment, gaming and presentations. During the Amazon sale, buyers can explore discounts on portable, Full HD and smart projectors, making it easier to build a big-screen experience at home.

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Save up to 75% on soundbars in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 If your TV's built-in speakers aren't enough, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is a great opportunity to upgrade. The Amazon sale includes deals on compact soundbars as well as premium Dolby Atmos systems for a richer entertainment experience.

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Save up to 80% on smartwatches in the Amazon sale Whether you're tracking workouts, monitoring your health or staying connected throughout the day, the Amazon sale offers discounts on smartwatches across multiple price ranges. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 also includes bank offers on several popular wearable brands.

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Save up to 75% on headphones in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 From wireless earbuds to premium over-ear headphones, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 covers audio products for music, gaming and work. With discounts, cashback offers and No Cost EMI available through the Amazon sale, this is a great time to upgrade your listening experience.

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