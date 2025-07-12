Amazon Prime Day Sale: Bumper deals on the best water purifiers, save up to 60% on top products from trusted brands

Clean water is essential for good health, and the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 makes it easier to access. Save up to 60% on the best water purifiers on Amazon Sale and bring home trusted protection. From RO systems that reduce TDS to UV filters that eliminate bacteria and viruses, there's something for every household. Choose from top brands like Livpure, AO Smith, Eureka Forbes and more.

This Amazon Sale features sleek designs, energy-efficient models, and smart features like filter change alerts and mineral enhancers. Whether you live in a city or town, a reliable water purifier ensures safe, great-tasting water every day. Stock is limited and demand is high, so don’t wait too long. This is your chance to invest in a long-lasting solution for your family’s health. Shop now and grab the best water purifiers on Amazon Sale before the offers end.

Best water purifiers under ₹ 10,000: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is a smart RO+UV+UF+MC water purifier offering 9-stage purification for clean, healthy drinking water. It saves up to 60% water compared to regular RO systems. With advanced features like Taste Adjuster, Mineral Charge, and Smart LED alerts, it ensures safety and convenience. Compatible with all water sources, it also comes with a free service plan and long-lasting cartridge, making it one of the best water purifiers on Amazon sale.

The Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV water purifier offers 7-stage purification and comes with a 7-litre in-tank LED display for smart usage. Designed to save up to 45% water, it is ideal for households using borewell, tanker, or municipal water. This wall-mountable purifier features RO and UV filtration along with mineral enrichment, ensuring clean, safe, and great-tasting water. With its sleek blue and white design, it’s a reliable choice for modern kitchens.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue) offers RO+UF purification along with Copper, Zinc, and essential minerals for healthier, better-tasting water. It features a 7-litre removable tank that’s easy to clean and includes a zero-splash faucet for hygienic dispensing. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it includes smart alerts and a compact body.

Best water purifiers under ₹ 15,000

Available during the Amazon sale, the Pureit Revito Prime uses DURAViva technology and WQA-certified components for advanced 7-stage purification, delivering up to 8000 litres of safe water. Designed for maximum 70% water savings, it enriches water using 100% RO filtration and in-tank UV sterilisation. The Smartsense indicator ensures timely filter changes. Suitable for all water sources, this 8-litre purifier features a premium countertop design, fast purification, and reliable mineral protection for everyday healthy drinking.

The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO delivers multiple purification stages, including RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, Copper, TDS Control, and UV LED in-tank technology. It features auto-flush for longer membrane life and consistent purity. The alkaline filter balances pH, while copper infusion adds health benefits. This 8-litre wall-mounted purifier on Amazon sale ensures clean, mineral-rich drinking water with every glass. Ideal for modern health-conscious homes.

The V-Guard RequPro features 8-stage purification with 100% RO purification, UV, and UF, ensuring safe, clean water every time. Its True High Recovery RO technology delivers up to 60% water recovery, saving 3X more water than regular systems. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it enhances taste with essential minerals. Built for Indian water conditions, this 6.5-litre purifier offers durable performance with low maintenance and a sleek black finish.

Best water purifiers under ₹ 20,000

The Native by UC Smart RO Water Purifier offers 10-stage purification with UV, copper-charged filtration, and mineral enrichment. Designed for all water sources, it features in-tank UV protection and a 2-year service-free life, cutting maintenance costs. Certified for 99.99% purity, it includes IoT smart features and an 8-litre food-grade tank.

The Aquaguard Ritz brings advanced purification through a 9-stage system using RO, UV, and patented copper and zinc technology. A high-grade stainless steel tank ensures lasting hygiene and strength. It helps retain essential minerals like calcium and magnesium while saving up to 60 percent water. Suitable for all water types, including tanker, borewell, and municipal sources.

The Pureit Revito in magenta offers powerful 7-stage purification using RO, MF, and in-tank UV with mineral enrichment. DURAViva technology and WQA-certified components ensure safe drinking water while saving up to 70 percent water. It delivers up to 8000 litres of purified water and enriches every drop with calcium and magnesium. SmartSense alerts notify you before filter expiry, making it a reliable and low-maintenance choice for every home.