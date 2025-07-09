Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins! Up to 60% off on ACs, coolers, fans and more

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#featuredFlag}}{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Panasonic 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Powerful Mode, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU17AKY3T, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2023 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Voltas 1 Ton, 5 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model, 125V Vertis Pearl, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIE518L, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor |View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
RR SIGNATURE MINI DESERT AIR COOLER ZELLO HC 45LTR | ICE CHAMBER | HONEY COMB PADS | VERTICAL AUTO SWING | HIGH AIR DELIVERY | 1 Year Warranty By RRView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Bajaj Frore Turbo BLDC 1200 MM 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Aluminium Motor | 2 Years Warranty 【 Red Walnut】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | BrownView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Topaz GoldView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 304L)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Godrej 244 L 4 Star, Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2025 Model, RT EONVALOR 280D RCIF FS ST, Fossil Steel)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
atomberg Izar Hi-Speed 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home |1-star rated | 2200 RPM | 105W | LED display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 years Warranty (Midnight Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
KUHL Inspira P1 | 400mm | BLDC Pedestal Fan with Remote | 5 wings | Touch Screen Control Panel | Height Adjustment | Tilt Mechanism, Swivel Function | Low Noise | WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}
IBELL CLASSYP16SB WHITE Pedestal Fan with Remote, 400mm, 5 Leaf, 55W, LED Display, 100% Copper MotorView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
| {{#percentage}}{{/percentage}}