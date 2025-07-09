Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins! Up to 60% off on ACs, coolers, fans and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is just days away, and the first wave of summer appliance deals is already turning heads. Officially kicking off on July 12, the sale promises massive savings across categories, but early reveals suggest that ACs, air coolers, ceiling and pedestal fans will be among the hottest bargains,with up to 60% off.

Brands are lining up with deep discounts on inverter air conditioners, energy-efficient fans, and high-performance air coolers to help you beat the heat in style and on a budget. Shoppers can now wishlist early-deal items to lock in their choices before stocks run low once the sale begins.

With three days of blockbuster deals lined up and more price drops expected as the Amazon Prime Day Sale unfolds, this is your best chance to upgrade your cooling gear for the season.

Split ACs at up to 55% off on Amazon Prime Days The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 55% off on Split ACs, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cooling system before peak summer hits. Top-rated brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, Panasonic, and Lloyd are expected to offer heavy discounts on their bestselling inverter and energy-efficient models.

Looking for a 1-ton AC for your bedroom or a 1.5-ton unit for your living space, deals will be available across capacities and price segments. With added benefits like bank offers and no-cost EMIs, the Amazon Prime Sale brings serious savings your way.

Window AC deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale, up to 40% off The heatwave won't stand a chance! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is unlocking incredible savings on window ACs, up to 40% off. Ideal for compact rooms and rental spaces, expect top brands like Voltas, Blue Star, LG, and LG to slash prices on efficient, easy-to-install models.

Eyeing a 1-ton unit for a small bedroom or a 1.5-ton setup for broader cooling, this sale is all about smart buys at smart prices. With additional perks such as bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and quick doorstep delivery, upgrading your home cooling just got budget-friendly and hassle-free.

Coolers at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is set to launch its summer surge with air coolers discounted up to 60%, perfect for staying chill without overspending. Prime members can expect deep markdowns on top-rated models from brands like Bajaj, Symphony, Crompton, and Havells, covering everything from compact personal coolers to high-capacity desert coolers.

These energy-efficient units offer features such as honeycomb pads, turbo fans, remote control, and rust-resistant bodies. With added incentives like bank cashback, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals, the Amazon Prime Sale makes it easier than ever to bring home reliable cooling. Stock up early and beat the heat for less.

Amazon Prime Days Sale BLDC fans up to 50% off

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is set to revolutionise home cooling with up to 50% off on BLDC (Brushless DC) fans, combining efficiency and savings like never before. Expect headline discounts on premium models from brands such as Havells, Crompton, Orient Electric, Atomberg, and Usha, featuring energy-saving motors, silent operation, and advanced features like remote controls, timer settings, and smart home compatibility.

With the sale offering substantial cuts on ceiling, pedestal, and wall-mounted BLDC units, households can reduce electricity bills while upgrading to high-performance fans. Look out for bonus offers like bank discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI options to make these smart cooling solutions even more accessible.

Refrigerators at up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Days 2025 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings chilled savings with refrigerators discounted by up to 40%, making it the ideal moment to upgrade your kitchen. Shoppers can expect deals across a variety of styles—from single-door units to spacious side-by-side and bottom-freezer models.

Leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Godrej are expected to offer steep markdowns on energy-efficient, frost-free refrigerators with smart features such as inverter compressors, door cooling technology, and multi-air flow systems.With bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and exchange programs in play, securing a top-tier fridge has never been more budget-friendly.

Pedestal Fans up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing a fresh breeze to your home with pedestal fans slashed up to 50%, delivering cooling relief at a fraction of the price. Top manufacturers, including Bajaj, Crompton, Usha, and Havells are set to feature heavily discounted models offering powerful air delivery, multi-speed options, oscillation control, and sleek, height-adjustable designs.

Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices, these fans combine functionality with style. With incentives like bank discounts, no-cost EMI plans, and exchange offers, upgrading your cooling setup is more affordable than ever. Add your favourites to your Amazon Prime Sale wishlist now and stay ahead of the heatwave!

