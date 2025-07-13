Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 2 deals: Big savings on double door refrigerators with up to 55% off! Top 10 deals for you

Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is here and we have been tracking the best deals for you across all categories. Here you will find the top deals on double door refrigerators we have handpicked so you don’t have to scroll endlessly.

Double door refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and more are available with discounts of up to 55%. These fridges are packed with features like inverter compressors for lower electricity bills, multi-airflow cooling for even freshness, and convertible storage for extra flexibility.

From compact 236-litre models to spacious units, there’s a great option for every family size and budget. Here are the top 10 double door refrigerator deals on Amazon Sale you should check out before the prices go back up once the sale ends.

Bank offers, EMI options and more for additional savings during Amazon Prime Day Sale ICICI Bank: 10% instant discount up to ₹ 6250 (Credit card, debit card and Credit EMI)

6250 (Credit card, debit card and Credit EMI) SBI Bank: 10% instant discount up to ₹ 6250 (Credit card and Credit EMI)

6250 (Credit card and Credit EMI) Amazon Pay ICICI Bank: 5% instant discount + Unlimited 5% back

Minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 required; higher savings on orders above ₹ 99,990.

5,000 required; higher savings on orders above 99,990. Valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, no promo code needed.

No Cost EMI available on select cards for purchases over ₹ 3,000.

3,000. Offers are exclusive to Prime members during the Prime Day 2025 sale. Samsung double door refrigerator deals on Amazon Sale

The Samsung 419L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator is built for modern homes, offering flexible storage with its Convertible 5-in-1 technology. It features AI Energy Mode that helps save power smartly, and a Digital Inverter Compressor that runs quietly while cutting energy use.

The fridge includes Twin Cooling Plus, toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable box, and deep bottle storage. With Wi-Fi support, you can control settings from your phone using SmartThings. Get it at a 32% discount on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

HIGHEST CAPACITY

The Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is designed for large families, with smart features and powerful performance. It comes with Convertible 5-in-1 modes to adjust storage as per your needs, along with Twin Cooling Plus for even and efficient cooling.

You get 409L fresh food space and 244L freezer capacity, toughened glass shelves, and a large vegetable drawer. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you control it via the SmartThings app. This double door fridge is available on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 at a 32% discount. A great time to grab it during the Prime Day Sale.

The Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a smart pick for large families. It features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, letting you switch between fridge and freezer modes as per your usage. The Digital Inverter Compressor runs quietly and cuts power use by up to 50%.

You get 409L fresh food space and 244L freezer capacity, along with Twin Cooling Plus, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket. It also supports Wi-Fi, so you can control it from the SmartThings app on your phone. Available now at a 29% discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Don’t miss this exclusive offer on Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

LG double door refrigerator offers: Prime Sale Amazon

The LG 272L Double Door Refrigerator is a reliable pick for small to medium families. With Multi Air Flow Cooling, it keeps food fresh evenly across all sections. Inside, it offers a 214L fresh food space, 58L freezer, adjustable glass shelves, a 21L vegetable box, and a twist ice maker.

Extra features include Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, anti-bacterial gasket, and inverter compatibility, so it works during power cuts too. Get this double door refrigerators during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 at a 30% discount.

BEST DOUBLE DOOR FRIDGE

The LG 380L Double Door Refrigerator is a spacious, smart option for families with 5 or more members. It features a Smart Inverter Compressor that runs quietly and uses less energy. Express Freeze helps make ice quickly, and the 33L vegetable tray offers extra storage. It comes with Multi Air Flow cooling, trimless glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and a pull-out chiller tray for convenience.

Get it at a 25% discount under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, exclusively for Prime members. Don’t miss this limited-time deal during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

The LG 343L Double Door Refrigerator is ideal for medium to large families. It comes with a Smart Inverter Compressor for quiet, energy-efficient performance and a Convertible feature that lets you switch the freezer into a fridge when needed.

You get 262L of fresh food space and an 81L freezer, along with a 28L vegetable box, twist ice maker, and pull-out tray for easy access. This fridge is now available at a 23% discount under the Prime Day Sale 2025.

Godrej double door refrigerators on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Godrej 244L Double Door Refrigerator is compact, efficient, and perfect for small families. It features a 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer that lets you switch modes based on your daily needs. The Nano Shield Technology helps keep stored food safe by reducing germs, and the Moisture Control system helps fruits and vegetables stay fresh for up to 30 days.

Now available at a 37% discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Don’t miss this limited-time deal on Amazon Sale 2025.

The Godrej 223L Double Door Refrigerator is a budget-friendly option for small families. It features an energy-efficient inverter compressor that adjusts cooling as needed, making it quieter and more durable. With 173L fresh food space and a 50L freezer, this fridge offers enough room for everyday essentials.

It comes with Cool Balance and Moisture Control Technology to retain farm freshness for up to 30 days and offers 24-hour cooling retention thanks to thick PUF insulation. Now available at a 38% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025, this deal is exclusively for Prime members.

More deals to consider during Prime Day Sale

The Haier 237L Double Door Refrigerator is ideal for small families and features an 8-in-1 convertible freezer, giving you flexibility for every season. Its bottom-mounted design reduces bending, while Twin Inverter Technology ensures energy efficiency with minimal noise.

It comes with a large 2X vegetable box, turbo icing, and anti-bacterial gasket for added hygiene. With stabiliser-free operation and auto inverter connect, it offers reliable performance. Grab it at 32% off during the Amazon Prime Sale 2025.

The IFB 243L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with 7-in-1 convertible modes and 360° cooling for uniform freshness. It features toughened glass shelves, an XL bottle bin, deodoriser and a quadra crisper with humidity control.

Designed for families of 3-4 members, it also offers stabiliser-free operation and inverter compatibility. Backed by a 4-year machine warranty and 10-year compressor coverage, it’s a reliable choice. Now available at 35% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for Prime members.

