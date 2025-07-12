Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on washing machines! Up to 60% off on LG, Samsung and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, and Day 1 has unveiled some of the best deals of the season on washing machines. With discounts of up to 60%, shoppers can choose from a wide selection of semi and fully automatic models ranging from 6 kg to 11 kg capacities.

Leading brands like LG, Samsung, IFB and more are offering heavy price drops, making it an ideal time to upgrade or replace your old appliance. Looking for a compact machine for a small household or a high-capacity washer for a large family, there are options to suit every need and budget.

Prime members also get access to added savings through instant bank discounts and No Cost EMI on select cards. These deals are valid for a limited period and are already seeing fast-moving stocks, so shoppers are encouraged to grab their preferred model early.

Top bank offers for Prime Members on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Get instant discounts of ₹ 250 to ₹ 1,500 using SBI or ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.

250 to 1,500 using SBI or ICICI Bank credit/debit cards. Minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 required; higher savings on orders above ₹ 99,990.

5,000 required; higher savings on orders above 99,990. Valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, no promo code needed.

No Cost EMI available on select cards for purchases over ₹ 3,000.

3,000. Offers are exclusive to Prime members during the Prime Day 2025 sale. Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on 7 Kg washing machines Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is in full swing, and Day 1 is showcasing some of the best deals this season on 7 kg washing machines. Ideal for small families or couples, these medium-capacity machines strike the perfect balance between convenience and performance. Premium brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB are featured with discounts of up to 60%, slashing prices on both semi-automatic and fully automatic models.

Prime members can also benefit from extra savings via bank offers and No-Cost EMI plans on select credit and debit cards. Whether you're upgrading an old appliance or setting up a new laundry routine, these offers provide excellent value.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on 8 Kg to 8.5 Kg washing machines The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is turning up the heat with standout offers on 8 kg to 8.5 kg washing machines. On Day 1, users can score significant savings on both semi-automatic and fully automatic models from top washing machine brands.

Discounts reach up to 60%, making it the perfect time to upgrade laundry appliances without breaking the bank. Plus, Prime members can take advantage of extra bank offers and No‑Cost EMI plans on select credit or debit cards to stretch the savings further. These machines blend capacity and convenience, offering efficient wash cycles, energy savings, and smart design features.

Amazon Prime Sale: Deals on 9 Kg to 9.5 Kg washing machines Looking for a high-capacity washing machine? The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 has rolled out impressive deals on 9 kg to 9.5 kg models, ideal for large families or heavy laundry loads. Top models from LG, Samsung, and IFB are available at discounted prices, featuring advanced wash programs, smart inverter motors, and energy-efficient designs.

These machines are built for performance and durability. Prime members can also benefit from limited-time bank offers and flexible EMI plans. If you're planning an upgrade, this is a great time to invest in a powerful washing solution.

Amazon Prime Day deals: 10 Kg to 12 Kg washing machines Prime Day continues with significant savings on heavy-duty 10 kg to 12 kg washing machines, tailored for large families, hostels, or small businesses. Standout models from LG, Samsung, and IFB offer features like rapid wash cycles, smart inverter technology, and hygiene-focused programs.

Prime members can maximise savings with limited-time bank discounts and No-Cost EMI options on select cards during the Prime Sale Amazon. These large-capacity machines are built to handle bulk loads while saving energy and time.

Deals on 6 Kg to 6.5 Kg washing machines during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is delivering excellent discounts on 6 kg to 6.5 kg washing machines. This mid-capacity range combines the convenience of compact design with powerful cleaning performance. Additional savings can be accessed through limited-time bank discounts, and affordable No‑Cost EMI plans are available on eligible credit and debit cards.

These machines boast efficient wash cycles, inverter-driven motors, and hygiene-enhancing features like auto temperature control. Inventory is limited and deals are moving fast, Prime members keen on upgrading should check out the Amazon sale early to secure top-rated models at unbeatable prices.

