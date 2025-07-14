Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends 14 July: Up to 45% off and more on air fryers, mixer grinders, microwaves from popular brands

Amazon Sale 2025 brings massive price drops on air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders, water purifiers, gas stoves, and induction cooktops. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends on 14th July, so grab these limited time deals before the sale gets over.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published14 Jul 2025, 05:00 AM IST
The Amazon Sale has steal deals and jaw dropping discounts on kitchen appliances with up to 45% off.
The Amazon Sale 2025 is in its final hours, with today marking the last day to shop before offers end on 14th July. This is your last chance to pick up major discounts on kitchen appliances. From air fryers and mixer grinders to microwaves and gas stoves, these deals have been popular with shoppers eager to save on trusted brands.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also wraps up tonight, so time is running out. If you’ve been planning to order, this is the moment to grab limited time prices before everything returns to normal.

Last chance to grab top deals on kitchen appliances:

Huge price drop deals on air fryers with up to 73% ff

Today is the last day to grab air fryers at massive discounts before the sale ends. Enjoy up to 73% off along with additional bank offers and cashback on select cards.

From trusted brands to popular models, there’s still time to order and save big. Don’t wait. Buy your air fryer today and bring home easier cooking without a doubt. These deals won’t last any longer.

Top deals on air fryers:

Massive price drop deals on water purifiers with up to 86% off

It’s the last day to pick up water purifiers with big discounts and extra bank savings. With up to 86% off, you can choose models that filter impurities and improve taste at home. 

Top brands are part of this offer, making safe drinking water simpler to access. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time. So, do not just keep waiting and grab the best deals today.

Top deals on water purifiers:

Mixer grinders at up to 68% off today only as Amazon Sale ends 14th July:

Today is the final call to bring home mixer grinders with up to 68% off before the sale ends. Explore a range of models that help you blend, grind, and prepare meals faster. From powerful motors to compact designs, there’s something for every kitchen. 

Extra bank discounts are also live. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now is the moment. Pick your mixer grinder today and enjoy real savings.

Top deals on mixer grinders:

Microwaves for quick meals and smart cooking at up to 34% off

Microwaves make everyday cooking faster, from reheating leftovers to preparing full meals. The Amazon Sale 2025 has a wide selection of models with useful features like auto-cook menus, defrost settings, and digital controls. 

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes trusted brands built for reliable use. As the Prime Day Sale ends on 14th July, it’s a good moment to pick a microwave that fits your kitchen and routine.

Top deals on microwaves:

Gas stoves with up to 81% off in Amazon Prime Day Sale

Gas stoves remain a kitchen essential for fast, even cooking. The Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 81% off on models with toughened glass tops, sturdy burners, and easy-clean designs. 

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has options from brands like Prestige, Glen, and Butterfly. This is a good moment to pick a gas stove that suits your home and makes everyday meals easier to prepare.

Top deals on gas stoves:

Induction cooktops at unmissable prices in Amazon Prime Day Sale at up to 66% off

Induction cooktops bring speed and precision to any kitchen. The Amazon Sale 2025 is packed with deals on models that heat up quickly, save energy, and offer simple touch controls.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features trusted brands like Philips, Prestige, Milton, Glen, Panasonic and Pigeon. If you’re ready to cook smarter and cleaner, this is the best time to grab an induction cooktop that fits your cooking style.

Top deals on induction cooktops:

Bank offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI options on kitchen appliances during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

 

Bank Offers

  • Get a 10% instant savings benefit up to 6,250 when using ICICI Bank or SBI credit cards at checkout.
  • This offer does not apply to EMI payments or Amazon business transactions.

Cashback Offers

  • Receive 5% guaranteed cashback on eligible orders.
  • Prime members shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn 5% back.
  • Other customers will get 3% cashback on their purchases.

No Cost EMI Offer

  • No Cost EMI is offered on selected credit cards for orders over 3,000.

FAQs
Air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders, gas stoves, induction cooktops, and more.
Yes, the sale covers entry-level and high-end options from popular brands.
Many models include convection, grill, and auto-cook settings.
They need induction-compatible pots and pans, usually with a flat base.
The sale ends on 14th July, so it’s the last day to grab the deals.

