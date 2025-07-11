Amazon Prime Day Sale goes live at midnight! Up to 70% off on water purifiers, air fryers, microwaves and more

The wait is almost over. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 goes live at midnight, and early access deals are already heating up! The Amazon Sale 2025 brings jaw-dropping discounts of up to 70% on top home and kitchen appliances, including water purifiers, air fryers, microwaves, mixer grinders, and more. Popular brands like Kent, Philips, Panasonic, Prestige, LG, and others have revealed their best offers yet.

Our Picks Product Rating Price AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details ₹4,946 Get This Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details ₹11,999 Get This Faber Neutron pro RO + UV + MAT +Copper Guard + PH Enhancer, 10lts, Suitable Upto 2500 TDS View Details ₹9,999 Get This Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier View Details ₹9,999 Get This Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details ₹13,999 Get This View More

From smart kitchen upgrades to health-focused essentials, there’s something for every home. This year’s Prime Day Sale is expected to draw massive attention, with exclusive prices, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and bank discounts up for grabs.

Wishlist your favourites now and be ready to grab them the moment the Prime Sale Amazon goes live!

Water purifiers at up to 80% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing you up to 80% off on best-selling water purifiers from top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Livpure. Whether you want RO, UV, or copper-enriched models, now’s the time to buy because these deals won’t last!

The Amazon Sale 2025 goes live tonight at 12 AM, and the discounts are too good to miss. Clean, safe, and healthy water is just a click away. Add to cart now before stocks run out during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025!

Amazon Sale 2025: Vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 goes live tonight at 12 AM, and if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home cleaning game, this is your moment! Get up to 80% off on top-rated vacuum cleaners from trusted brands like Eureka Forbes, Philips, and AGARO.

From robotic vacuums to handheld and wet & dry models, the best deals are already grabbing attention. Don’t miss your chance to snag big savings during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025. These high-performance cleaning tools are expected to sell out fast—wishlist and shop now!

Microwaves at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Sale As the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 kicks off tonight at 12 AM, get ready for sizzling deals on microwaves with discounts of up to 50%. From solo to convection models, top brands like Panasonic, IFB, and LG are offering massive price drops.

Need it for quick reheating or baking your favourites? This is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. These Prime-exclusive offers are live only for a limited time during the Amazon Sale 2025, so wishlist now and grab them before they’re gone!

Air fryer deals on Prime Day Sale, up to 70% off Craving crispy snacks with less oil? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 goes live tonight at 12 AM, and it’s serving air fryer deals at up to 70% off! Popular models from Philips, Wonderchef, and Havells are now available at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re starting your fitness journey or just want guilt-free indulgence, this is the best time to bring one home. These deals won’t last long on the Amazon Sale 2025, so wishlist your favourites now and grab them the moment the Prime Sale drops!

Air purifiers at up to 70% off on Prime Sale Amazon 2025 Breathe cleaner air with best air purifiers! Prime Sale Amazon 2025 goes live tonight at 12 AM, and top air purifiers are available at up to 70% off. Brands like Dyson, Philips, and Sharp are offering huge discounts on models designed to tackle dust, allergens, and pollution.

Live in a metro or want a healthier indoor environment, this is your chance to save big. With offers exclusive to the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, these deals won’t stay fresh for long—wishlist now and shop as soon as the sale begins!

Mixer grinders at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is slashing prices on mixer grinders by up to 60%, and it's the perfect excuse to replace that noisy, outdated machine. Expect powerful, multi-jar models from brands like Prestige, Philips, and Sujata, designed for everything from dry grinding to smooth blending.

This isn’t just a discount—it’s a kitchen game-changer. With the Prime Sale Amazon going live at 12 AM, don’t wait around—secure yours before the best picks vanish!

Blenders and toasters at up to 40% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 40% off on blenders and toasters from leading brands like Kent, Philips, and Havells. Whether you're whipping up smoothies or crisping the perfect toast, these deals are too good to ignore.

With sleek designs and time-saving features, these appliances are a must-have for busy mornings. The Amazon Sale 2025 goes live at 12 AM, so don’t sleep on it—wishlist now and check out before the rush hits!

