Amazon Republic Day sale brings massive discount of the best home appliances such as air purifiers, geysers and more

Havells FAB Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Revitalizer (Copper)| Powerful 8 stage Purification| 2 Year Free Service | Smart Alerts | Auto Energy Saver | Suitable for all Water Sources
WINIX 5500-2 Air Purifier for Home Large Room Up to 1881 Ft² in 1 Hr, True HEPA, High Deodorization Carbon Filter and Auto Mode, Captures Pet Allergies, Smoke, 2 YEAR WARRANTY
ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH
DREO Air Purifier for Home, CADR 173m³/h, 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Covers up to 70.42m² (750ft²), LED Air Quality (AQI) Display, RGB Ambient Light, Memory Function, Ultra-Quiet 25dB, 2 Year Warranty
AO Smith EWS Plus Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW Incoloy Heating Element | 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser)25L-ABS Body-Corrosion Prevention with Titanium Enameled Coating,7Yrs Tank Warranty,Energy Efficient,Free Standard Installation & Pipes,BEE 4 star rating
Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell & Tanker Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
Native by Urban Company M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser 10-Stage Smart Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | Indias Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | Smart iOT + TDS Monitor | 8L Storage
Atomberg Intellon - India's 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for SabseShudh Paani |Auto Flush| 8L|20LPH| Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/MunicipalWater|Black
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black RO Water Purifier For Home | Ambient & Instant Hot | Copper + Alkaline Water Filter | 100% RO Purifier with SCMT | 8-Stage Purifying with MIN-TECH | 10 Litre Stainless Steel Tank
Aquaguard Enrich Marvel RO+UV+UF 2X | 2 Year Filter Life | With Mega Sediment Filter | Copper Technology | 10 Stage Purification | >40% Water Recovery | Suitable for all Water Sources | 6L storage
Kinsco Aqua Punch Pro With ISI Mark RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster 18 L RO + UV + CU Guard + Alkaline Enhancer + Mineral Water Purifier (Black)
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
Shark HP300 Air Purifier |1400 sq.ft Coverage | 5 Year NeverChange True HEPA 14 Filter | Captures 99.98% Dust, Smoke & Allergens | 4-Layer Filtration | Odor Neutralizer | PM1.0/PM2.5/PM10 Display
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | Upto 200 Sq Ft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor
Nutripro Air Purifier For Home & Office 300 sq.ft, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - (Grey)
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch, Multi-Cyclone Auto-Empty Station, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+sq ft, Zero Tangle 2.0, Advanced TrueMapping
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)
DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for home, 1900Watts for powerful suction, Compact and Lightweight, with PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle, Cloth filter
KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner | 600W | 14 kPa | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
Black+Decker Galerus Plus Geyser 5.9 Litre | Instant Water Heater for Home & Kitchen | 3KW | High Grade Stainless Steel Tank I Copper Sheathed Heating Element I 5 Year Tank Warranty | Water Geyser
V-Guard Fericio Geyser 3 Litre Instant Water Heater | Elegant Color Changing LED Rings | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White
Crompton Arno Neo 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with 3 Level Advance Safety and Food grade technology|Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty
ACTIVA Inferno 6 L Instant Water Geyser | BEE 5-Star Rating | Powerful Copper Heating Element | ISI Marked | Energy Efficient | 5 Safety Protections | Compact Wall-Mounted Design | 5-Year Warranty
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj 【White】
Havells Signa 5 Litre Instant Water
Milton Turbo Heat 3L Geyser | 3 Litre Instant Water Geyser with 3000W Copper Heating | Thermostat, Thermal Cut-Out & PRV Safety | Compact for Bathroom & Kitchen | SS304 Tank | 5 Year Warranty | BlueView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
ACTIVA Volcano 3L Instant Water Heater Geyser | 3000W ISI Marked Copper Heating Element | 304L Stainless Steel Tank with Anti-Rust Coating | Auto Cut-Off Safety | ABS Body | 5 Years WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells All New Adonia Spin 25L 5 Star Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safe to use|Saves electricity|Feroglas Coated Anti Rust Tank| Temp. setting knob|7 Yr. Tank Warranty| Made In IndiaView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Haier Precis pro Water Geyser 15ltr 5 Star 2000W Electric Geyser Free Installation & Connection Pipe| Warranty 7 Yr on Tank| Shock Proof| Glassline Steel Tank| 11-Level SafetyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AO Smith Geyser VAS PLUS 25 Litre | 5 Star BEE Rating | Powerful 2KW Water Geyser for Bathroom | 2X Corrosion Resistant | Storage Water Heater | Warranty: 7Yr Tank, 3Yr Heating Element, 2Yr OverallView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 25 Litre Water Heater with Digital Display | Suitable for Hard Water | BEE 5 Star Rating | Advanced 4 layered Safety | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-GuardView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
V-Guard Victo DG 15 Litre Water Heater, Stylish Digital Display | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes worth INR 700 | BEE 5 Star Rating | 7 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-GuardView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
ACTIVA 25 L Storage Water Geyser | 2000W | ABS Body | ISI Marked Copper Element | 5 Star Rated | Auto Cut-Off | Anti-Rust Coating | 5 Year Warranty (Ivory)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
