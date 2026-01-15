Amazon Republic Day Sale early deals on room heaters revealed for Prime members

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
Amazon has started rolling out early Republic Day Sale deals for Prime members, and room heaters are already seeing attractive price drops. With colder mornings still lingering, these early offers arrive at the right moment for buyers planning a practical winter upgrade. Listings hint at discounts across fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and compact models suited to bedrooms or home offices.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Havells 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | BlackView Details
₹12,799
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)View Details
₹7,199
Havells 11 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | BlackView Details
₹11,499
SINGER 2400W OFR Room Heater with 9 Fins | PTC Fan | 3 Heat Settings | Thermostat Control | Overheat & Tip-Over Protection | Easy Mobility | HD-320 Grade OilView Details
₹6,449
Orient Electric 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator | 2400W | Advanced S- Shaped Fins | Overheat Protection| 3 Heat Setting | Portable | 2-year warranty by Orient | Black-GoldView Details
₹7,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Prime-only access gives members a clear advantage, allowing quicker picks before wider sale traffic begins. Added bank offers and limited-time pricing improve overall value, especially for trusted brands. Anyone aiming to stay warm without overspending should keep a close eye on these early heater deals.
Republic Day deals on OFRs bring timely savings for shoppers planning winter essentials. Expect price drops on oil-filled radiators suited to bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces, paired with bank offers and limited-time discounts. These heaters appeal to buyers seeking consistent warmth and quieter operation compared to fan heaters. Amazon’s Republic Day pricing helps make energy-efficient heating options more approachable without pushing budgets uncomfortably high.
Filament heaters stand out for quick heating, simple controls, and wallet-friendly pricing, making them a popular pick during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These models warm small rooms rapidly and work well as spot heaters for desks or bedsides. Low power consumption and lightweight designs add to their appeal. Sale discounts make filament heaters an easy choice for buyers seeking instant warmth without complicated features.
Blower heaters use forced air to spread warmth quickly, making them ideal for rapid room heating during colder days. They suit bathrooms and smaller rooms where instant heat matters most. Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on Amazon bring down prices, adding bank offers and limited-time savings. Buyers get fast heating, compact designs, and simple operation, though noise levels can be higher than other heater types.
Here’s why I switched to a smart oil-filled room heater this winter season offering even heating across all room sizes
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.